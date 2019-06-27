Log in
Exxon Mobil : to partner with carbon capture firm

06/27/2019 | 09:36am EDT
Logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday said it would partner with Global Thermostat to try to bring carbon capture technology to industrial scale.

It is the latest low-carbon investment for Exxon, which has come under criticism for its climate policies. Exxon did not say what the project would cost.

New York-based Global Thermostat's technology uses chemicals called amines to capture and concentrate carbon dioxide from flue gas at industrial facilities or directly from the atmosphere.

The companies hope to take technology tested on a small scale and bring it to large industrial plants, said Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development for ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company.

One goal is to pilot the technology at an Exxon industrial site such as refining and chemical plants. "In many of those systems you have a CO2-containing gas," said Swarup.

Irving, Texas-based Exxon in May also said it would spend as much as $100 million over 10 years on research with two U.S. Department of Energy laboratories to bring lower-emissions technologies to commercial scale.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 284 B
EBIT 2019 26 565 M
Net income 2019 17 379 M
Debt 2019 36 538 M
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 19,00
P/E ratio 2020 13,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 324 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 85,2 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.85%324 102
BP PLC11.81%142 970
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.42%110 846
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.12%93 156
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.65%49 456
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%45 058
