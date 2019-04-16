Log in
Exxon Mobil : wins three exploration blocks offshore Argentina

04/16/2019 | 05:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Exxon Mobil gas station in Denver

(Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday its unit and an affiliate of Qatar Petroleum had won three exploration blocks offshore Argentina.

The three blocks will add about 2.6 million net acres to Exxon's existing holdings in Argentina, the company said. The blocks are located in the Malvinas basin, about 200 miles (320 kms) offshore Tierra del Fuego.

Exxon's existing Argentina holdings include 315,000 net acres spread over seven blocks in the onshore Neuquén Basin of the Vaca Muerta unconventional oilfield and a business support center in Buenos Aires.

ExxonMobil will have a 70 percent stake, while Qatar Petroleum's affiliate will hold the rest.

The Argentine government issued a statement on Tuesday saying it received offers for the exploration of three offshore oil and gas basins from 13 companies for a total of $995 million. The country's energy secretariat was expected to confirm which companies were awarded which areas next month.

Qatar Petroleum signed an agreement with Exxon Mobil in June to buy a 30 percent stake in two of Exxon's affiliates in Argentina, giving Qatar's state-owned entity access to oil and gas shale assets in the Latin American country.

Exxon has been investing heavily in its U.S. shale operations and in Guyana. Its development in Argentina has been slow due to several reasons, including the geographic remoteness of the country from U.S. shale operations as well as government controls on natural gas prices.

The U.S. oil company also invested in Brazil's prolific offshore oilfields throughout 2018, clinching numerous blocks in partnership with other companies. Exxon and Qatar Petroleum International landed Brazil's Tita area, locking in key real estate in the prized Santos basin.

The two companies have also partnered on three of Exxon's offshore exploration blocks in Mozambique's Angoche and Zambezi basins.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires; Editing by James Emmanuel and Dan Grebler)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 284 B
EBIT 2019 28 173 M
Net income 2019 19 625 M
Debt 2019 35 426 M
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 18,08
P/E ratio 2020 13,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 341 B
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.27%341 400
BP PLC14.91%151 674
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES19.52%122 241
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP15.05%102 745
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.15.68%52 212
PHILLIPS 6611.71%43 727
