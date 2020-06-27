Exxon Reports Roof Problem, Spill at Beaumont, Texas, Refinery

By Dan Molinsk

Exxon Mobil Corp. said a storage-tank's floating roof gave way Friday at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery, causing thousands of pounds of chemicals to spill out.

"A roof on a floating roof failed," the 362,000-barrel-a-day refinery said in a filing Friday night to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The material is being pumped into another tank. Vacuum trucks have been deployed to recover spilled material."

Exxon said it expected to finish cleaning up on Sunday. The spill included some 8,000 pounds of benzene, more than 2,000 pounds of ethylbenzene and other chemicals.

This is at least the third storage tank roof problem Exxon has reported at its Texas refineries in the past year. Valero Energy Corp. also reported roof problems at its 293,000-barrel-a-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery earlier this month, saying a floating roof sank and caused spillage.