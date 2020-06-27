Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Reports Roof Problem, Spill at Beaumont, Texas, Refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 10:32am EDT

By Dan Molinsk

Exxon Mobil Corp. said a storage-tank's floating roof gave way Friday at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery, causing thousands of pounds of chemicals to spill out.

"A roof on a floating roof failed," the 362,000-barrel-a-day refinery said in a filing Friday night to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The material is being pumped into another tank. Vacuum trucks have been deployed to recover spilled material."

Exxon said it expected to finish cleaning up on Sunday. The spill included some 8,000 pounds of benzene, more than 2,000 pounds of ethylbenzene and other chemicals.

This is at least the third storage tank roof problem Exxon has reported at its Texas refineries in the past year. Valero Energy Corp. also reported roof problems at its 293,000-barrel-a-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery earlier this month, saying a floating roof sank and caused spillage.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -3.43% 43.62 Delayed Quote.-35.27%
VALERO ENERGY -1.68% 56.32 Delayed Quote.-39.86%
WTI -2.00% 38.165 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
10:32aExxon Reports Roof Problem, Spill at Beaumont, Texas, Refinery
DJ
06/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/26EXXON MOBIL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/25District of Columbia sues four oil majors for misleading consumers on climate..
RE
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 177 B - -
Net income 2020 -4 481 M - -
Net Debt 2020 58 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -43,6x
Yield 2020 8,00%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,71 $
Last Close Price 43,62 $
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-35.27%184 435
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD15.03%146 207
BP PLC-35.41%75 569
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-30.06%64 399
PTT-15.91%34 164
NESTE OYJ12.93%30 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group