Exxon Reports Unplanned Unit Shutdown at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday reported an unplanned shutdown of a unit at its refinery in Baytown, Texas, and said it caused flaring of gas emissions.

A statement from the refinery to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said there was an "unplanned Hydrocracking Unit 1 (HCU-1) shutdown due to a high reactor bed temperature indication." A hydrocracker is used as part of the process of transforming oil into usable fuels.

Exxon said the emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases began Monday and ended Tuesday morning, lasting a total of some 17 hours.

The 561,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery lies 25 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com