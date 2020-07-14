Log in
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
07/14 12:13:57 pm
43.865 USD   +2.82%
11:54a Exxon Reports Unplanned Unit Shutdown at Baytown, Texas, Refinery
DJ
05:45a Universities Cut Oil Investments as Student Activism Builds
DJ
07/13 Putin signs law requiring firms to be ready for oil spills
RE
Exxon Reports Unplanned Unit Shutdown at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

07/14/2020 | 11:54am EDT

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday reported an unplanned shutdown of a unit at its refinery in Baytown, Texas, and said it caused flaring of gas emissions.

A statement from the refinery to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said there was an "unplanned Hydrocracking Unit 1 (HCU-1) shutdown due to a high reactor bed temperature indication." A hydrocracker is used as part of the process of transforming oil into usable fuels.

Exxon said the emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases began Monday and ended Tuesday morning, lasting a total of some 17 hours.

The 561,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery lies 25 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Change Last 1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.49% 43.745 Delayed Quote.-38.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.06% 43.1 Delayed Quote.-35.11%
WTI 2.21% 40.425 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 185 B - -
Net income 2020 -2 680 M - -
Net Debt 2020 59 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -50,6x
Yield 2020 8,18%
Capitalization 180 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,90 $
Last Close Price 42,66 $
Spread / Highest target 80,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.88%180 375
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD27.80%163 477
BP PLC-37.10%75 313
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.08%68 212
PTT-14.77%34 153
NESTE OYJ16.54%31 546
