Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Says Advancing Plans for Gas-for-Power Development in Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 08:36am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Wednesday it is advancing plans for a multi-billion dollar integrated gas-for-power development in central Vietnam.

Exxon said it is working with joint venture partners PetroVietnam and PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corp.

The company said it awarded the contract for front-end engineering and design, and is filing appropriate permits, planning applications and other preparatory work for the proposed development. If approved, Exxon will lead the construction and operation of the project, which would produce and treat natural gas from the offshore Ca Voi Xanh field.

A final investment decision, targeted in 2020, will be based on factors including regulatory approvals, government guarantees, executed gas sales agreements and economic competitiveness, Exxon said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.38% 71.51 Delayed Quote.4.47%
WTI 0.98% 53.84 Delayed Quote.17.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
08:36aExxon Says Advancing Plans for Gas-for-Power Development in Vietnam
DJ
08:01aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Advancing Integrated Gas-for-Power Development in Vietn..
BU
07:37aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to proceed with new crude unit at Beaumont
AQ
07:36aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil adding crude unit at Beaumont refinery
AQ
07:30aHorizon Oil Limited - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/29EXXON MOBIL : Expands Beaumont, Texas, Refinery Complex
DJ
01/29EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to Proceed with New Crude Unit as Part of Beaumont Refi..
BU
01/29MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks edge higher in early trade
AQ
01/29EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : annual earnings release
01/29EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil books LNG regasification capacity at Wilhelmshaven
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 315 B
EBIT 2018 30 790 M
Net income 2018 19 798 M
Debt 2018 34 743 M
Yield 2018 4,52%
P/E ratio 2018 15,32
P/E ratio 2019 14,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 83,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.47%302 760
BP1.42%134 170
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES7.97%107 726
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.09%100 840
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.46%51 150
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.69%44 311
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.