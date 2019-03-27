Log in
Exxon Mobil Corporation

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
03/27 04:00:40 pm
80.34 USD   -0.77%
EXXON HIRES EX-BP CRUDE OIL TRADER IN SINGAPORE : sources
RE
03/26 WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
03/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
Exxon hires ex-BP crude oil trader in Singapore: sources

03/27/2019 | 11:12pm EDT
The Exxon Mobil gas station in Denver

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has hired former BP crude oil trader Ruddin Dhilawala, to further boost its trading capabilities in Singapore, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The veteran trader is expected to join the company next month, the sources said, and he is the company's second external hire for its Singapore crude oil trading desk since July.

The move is part of Exxon's plans to push deeper into energy trading by building a global cadre of experienced traders and beefing up risk-management systems to lift profit.

A spokesman for Exxon said it is not the company's usual practice to comment specifically on such personnel matters. Dhilawala did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in NEW YORK; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.77% 80.34 Delayed Quote.17.82%
WTI -0.20% 59.2 Delayed Quote.30.29%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 290 B
EBIT 2019 28 350 M
Net income 2019 19 545 M
Debt 2019 35 948 M
Yield 2019 4,17%
P/E ratio 2019 17,82
P/E ratio 2020 13,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 83,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.82%342 850
BP11.02%147 339
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.94%125 761
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP12.87%101 615
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.86%52 688
PHILLIPS 6613.78%44 591
