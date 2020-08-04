Log in
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon plans to suspend employer match to employee retirement plans in Oct -sources

08/04/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp told employees it would begin suspending the employer match to retirement savings plans beginning in early October, said sources who received a message from the company on Tuesday.

"Given the current business environment, the corporation is taking steps to reduce costs," according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters. "The company intends to suspend the company match contribution to U.S. Exxon Mobil Savings Plan for all employees covered by the Savings Plan, effective around Oct. 1, 2020." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 192 B - -
Net income 2020 -1 872 M - -
Net Debt 2020 58 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -100x
Yield 2020 8,02%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 49,34 $
Last Close Price 43,47 $
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-39.45%178 642
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD42.04%169 594
BP PLC-40.41%73 792
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-28.57%65 788
NESTE OYJ27.05%35 542
PTT-13.64%35 248
