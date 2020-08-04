Exxon plans to suspend employer match to employee retirement plans in Oct -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp told employees it would begin suspending the employer match to retirement savings plans beginning in early October, said sources who received a message from the company on Tuesday.

"Given the current business environment, the corporation is taking steps to reduce costs," according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters. "The company intends to suspend the company match contribution to U.S. Exxon Mobil Savings Plan for all employees covered by the Savings Plan, effective around Oct. 1, 2020." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)