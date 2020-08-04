Exxon plans to suspend employer match to employee retirement plans in Oct -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp told
employees it would begin suspending the employer match to
retirement savings plans beginning in early October, said
sources who received a message from the company on Tuesday.
"Given the current business environment, the corporation is
taking steps to reduce costs," according to a copy of the
message seen by Reuters. "The company intends to suspend the
company match contribution to U.S. Exxon Mobil Savings Plan for
all employees covered by the Savings Plan, effective around Oct.
1, 2020."
