Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ExxonMobil Testing Interest for Assets in Southeastern Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 04:32am EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Energy giant Exxon Mobil is seeking an exit from its producing assets in southeastern Australia as part of a broader review of its global portfolio.

Exxon said Wednesday it is testing market interest in assets including its interest in oil-and-gas fields in the Gippsland Basin in Bass Strait off the state of Victoria, offshore platforms and its Longford and Long Island Point plants. The company is considering selling off a number of assets around the world.

The Bass Strait assets are part of the Exxon-operated Gippsland Basin Joint Venture, owned equally with global miner BHP Group.

No agreements have been reached and no buyer for the Australian assets has been identified, spokesman Travis Parnaby said.

In an emailed statement, the company said it continually reviews its assets for their contribution toward operating needs, financial objectives and their potential value to others. The operations would continue as normal throughout the sale efforts, Exxon said.

A BHP spokesman declined to comment on whether the mining company would consider selling its own stake in the Bass Strait assets or buy Exxon's.

BHP said it had been notified by Exxon of its intention to market its Bass Strait interests.

The Gippsland venture began operations in 1964 and drilled its first well a year later. The discovery of vast crude oil and gas reserves in Bass Strait in the 1960s markedly changed Australia's refining industry, as companies began processing locally produced oil instead of imports.

Late last year, Exxon made the final investment decision to develop the West Barracouta gas field in Bass Strait to bring new supplies to the domestic market by 2021, building on more than 5.5 billion Australian dollars (US$3.8 billion) invested by the venture in recent projects, including in a large offshore project and the Longford gas-conditioning plant.

Not up for sale is Exxon's big Gorgon liquefied natural gas project on Barrow Island in Western Australia, which began producing in March 2016, exporting natural gas to Asia and supplying domestic customers in the state.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD -0.26% 37.79 End-of-day quote.10.69%
BHP GROUP PLC 0.56% 1806 Delayed Quote.8.66%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.76% 73.17 Delayed Quote.7.30%
LME COPPER CASH -1.96% 5762 End-of-day quote.-1.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 64.44 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 0.17% 59.02 Delayed Quote.21.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
04:32aExxonMobil Testing Interest for Assets in Southeastern Australia
DJ
09/17EXXON MOBIL : Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, BP, DISH Netwo..
PR
09/17EXXON MOBIL : GUYANA-ENERGY- Tullow Oil company and ExxonMobil announce discover..
AQ
09/17Vitol and Mozambique's state oil firm form trading joint venture
RE
09/17EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to Partner Lawmaker to Unlock Potentials in the Sector
AQ
09/16MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Snaps 8-session Win Streak After Attack On Saudi Oil Fac..
DJ
09/16Tullow to drill at least 3 new Guyana wells in 2020 after second discovery
RE
09/16Coca-Cola, Ford, Exxon Under Attack From Investors on Climate Lobbying
DJ
09/16EXXON MOBIL : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, BP, Devon Energy, ..
PR
09/16Stocks to Watch: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Schlumberger, Delta Air Lines, General..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 270 B
EBIT 2019 23 244 M
Net income 2019 13 439 M
Debt 2019 42 162 M
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 310 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 79,48  $
Last Close Price 73,17  $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION7.30%309 590
BP PLC4.24%131 549
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.31%100 279
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP3.17%88 783
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.5.82%50 472
PHILLIPS 6618.63%46 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group