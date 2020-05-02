What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Exxon Mobil posted its first quarterly loss in three decades as it and Chevron painted a dismal picture of the oil industry, signaling that the impact of the pandemic may hang over their businesses for much of 2020.

The relief program for small businesses threatens to leave hundreds of thousands of companies struggling to survive because of its limits on nonpayroll expenses.

Tech heavyweights' shares stumbled, dragging down the broader market. The Nasdaq, Dow and S&P 500 fell 3.2%, 2.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

Tesla's stock fell after Musk took to Twitter to say the auto maker's share price was "too high" in a series of messages he posted on the social-media platform.

NBCUniversal is reviewing its operations as part of a cost-cutting effort that could result in significant layoffs.

Facebook could lose a key seal of approval for how it reports the effectiveness of advertising on its platforms.

Several major auto makers said that April was one of their worst sales months in the U.S. in decades.

U.S. manufacturing shrank in April at the sharpest rate since the last recession.