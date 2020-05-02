Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

05/02/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Exxon Mobil posted its first quarterly loss in three decades as it and Chevron painted a dismal picture of the oil industry, signaling that the impact of the pandemic may hang over their businesses for much of 2020.

The relief program for small businesses threatens to leave hundreds of thousands of companies struggling to survive because of its limits on nonpayroll expenses.

Tech heavyweights' shares stumbled, dragging down the broader market. The Nasdaq, Dow and S&P 500 fell 3.2%, 2.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

Tesla's stock fell after Musk took to Twitter to say the auto maker's share price was "too high" in a series of messages he posted on the social-media platform.

NBCUniversal is reviewing its operations as part of a cost-cutting effort that could result in significant layoffs.

Facebook could lose a key seal of approval for how it reports the effectiveness of advertising on its platforms.

Several major auto makers said that April was one of their worst sales months in the U.S. in decades.

U.S. manufacturing shrank in April at the sharpest rate since the last recession.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.56% 23723.69 Delayed Quote.-16.87%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -7.17% 43.14 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
NASDAQ 100 -3.14% 8718.179484 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.20% 8604.947891 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
S&P 500 -2.81% 2830.71 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
WTI 1.10% 19.695 Delayed Quote.-79.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 201 B
EBIT 2020 2 618 M
Net income 2020 -2 579 M
Debt 2020 56 639 M
Yield 2020 8,16%
P/E ratio 2020 -69,8x
P/E ratio 2021 39,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 182 B
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 46,13  $
Last Close Price 43,14  $
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.18%182 396
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.83%114 622
BP PLC-36.63%75 399
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.51%73 257
PTT1.43%31 216
PHILLIPS 66-40.44%29 055
Categories
