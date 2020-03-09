Log in
EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP

(EYC)
Eyecarrot Innovations : Taking Vision Technology to a High-Performance Level

03/09/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

The Eyecarrot Team has been hard at work designing and developing new ways to test, track, and improve vision skills using the Binovi Platform. Our work with optometrists and their patients has provided insights into the issues that plague key vision skills and how they can have a tremendous effect on overall human performance.

With that in mind, we've been working closely with those to whom peak performance is paramount : athletes and their training staff. We have a number of teams and groups now signed on as Binovi Partners to help develop and perfect training protocols for athletes, and to give our optometry partners a new set of tools to help grow their practices.

Disclaimer

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 17:42:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Adam R. Cegielski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rakesh Malhotra Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Selwyn Super Chief Scientific Director
Salim Mithani Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sean Charland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP5.56%2
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED1.78%24 806
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.3.97%21 731
OMNICELL, INC.1.52%3 523
B-SOFT CO.,LTD.-0.98%2 571
SECTRA AB (PUBL)5.12%1 693
