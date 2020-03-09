Eyecarrot Innovations : Taking Vision Technology to a High-Performance Level

The Eyecarrot Team has been hard at work designing and developing new ways to test, track, and improve vision skills using the Binovi Platform. Our work with optometrists and their patients has provided insights into the issues that plague key vision skills and how they can have a tremendous effect on overall human performance.

With that in mind, we've been working closely with those to whom peak performance is paramount : athletes and their training staff. We have a number of teams and groups now signed on as Binovi Partners to help develop and perfect training protocols for athletes, and to give our optometry partners a new set of tools to help grow their practices.