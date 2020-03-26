Eyecarrot Innovations : The Convenience of eLearning With Binovi Academy

Primitive Reflexes - Module 1

Patti Andrich

Reach a new level with Patti Andrich's Primitive Reflexes Premium Education Module. The building blocks for developing oculomotor, visual perceptual, and visual-motor integration skills are established during the first year of life when our neural pathways are formed between our eyes, our brain, and our body - these are our primitive reflexes. The primitive reflex system is the basis for sensory, motor, and cognitive development. Skills such as sensing, perceiving, listening, talking, riding a bike, reading, writing, catching a ball and maintaining balance are all dependent on a well-integrated reflex system.

'Doctors and therapists are looking for methods that will help clients gain vision skills faster and build them, so they are resistant to decompensation from stress. The concepts discussed in this book are based on research, theories and successful outcomes of well-known doctors, therapists, psychologists and educators.'

-Patti Andrich