Eyecarrot Innovations : signs sponsorship deal with Formula 4 racing team Valdemar Eriksen Racing

TORONTO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce it has agreed to a sponsorship program with Formula 4's Valdemar Eriksen Racing that will see Dr. Steen Aalberg (F.COVD) using Binovi Touch to train specific aspects of 16 year-old driver Valdemar Eriksen's vision with the goal of one day achieving his dream of driving in Formula 1.

"After a visual evaluation, we found some room for improvement on aspects of his vision skills including binocular vision. We will leverage the Binovi Platform and work to ensure a great outcome for the Team"– Dr. Steen Aalberg, F.COVD

We look forward to working with both Dr. Aalberg and Valdemar, and will watch his career —and journey to Formula 1— with great interest! Follow our coverage of Valdemar's progress on our Twitter feed and keep tabs on his career at @VE_Racing.

About Valdemar Eriksen

While only 16 years of age, Valdemar Eriksen has already made a name for himself in Formula 4. In his rookie season of the Danish Formula 4 Championship, he finished with 18 top-5 finishes including 6 podium appearances, landing him 4th overall for the season. 2018 also saw Valdemar's debut in the MRF Challenge in Formula 3 cars.

About Steen Aalberg, F.COVD

Dr. Aalberg has been in private practice since 1986 and a COVD Fellow since 1995, and has been awarded the Armand Bastien Memorial Award from ICBO (2010) for significant international accomplishments in the field. His work is primarily focused on education, vision training, and remediation and rehabilitation of functional visual problems, including those caused by brain injury.

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's goal is to power a global, data-driven, expert therapeutic network to transform how human Oculomotor Sensory performance is diagnosed, exercised and enhanced. The company is building BinoviTM, a universal, collaborative care platform that integrates software, hardware, data and the expert knowledge of vision care professionals to help patients on a global scale. Learn more at www.eyecarrot.com

