EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG

(BNT1)
Correction of a release from 09/03/2020, 16:18 CET/CEST - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/10/2020 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Correction of a release from 09/03/2020, 16:18 CET/CEST - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.03.2020 / 09:51
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 09.03.2020

1. Details of issuer
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Weichertstraße 5
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 06 March 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
6230568


10.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Weichertstraße 5
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

993389  10.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8,96 M
EBIT 2020 17,3 M
Net income 2020 10,0 M
Debt 2020 130 M
Yield 2020 3,73%
P/E ratio 2020 4,71x
P/E ratio 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2021 18,0x
Capitalization 53,0 M
Chart EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
EYEMAXX Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,37  €
Last Close Price 8,50  €
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Müller Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Karl Autenrieth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kristian Radosavljevic Chief Financial Officer
Richard Fluck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bertram Samonig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG-19.89%61
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.16%41 431
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.18%38 069
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.16%33 771
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-2.43%29 024
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.46%28 538
