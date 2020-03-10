Correction of a release from 09/03/2020, 16:18 CET/CEST - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
03/10/2020 | 04:55am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Correction of a release from 09/03/2020, 16:18 CET/CEST - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.03.2020 / 09:51
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Correction of a publication dated 09.03.2020
1. Details of issuer
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Weichertstraße 5
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
06 March 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
6230568
10.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de