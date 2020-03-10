DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Correction of a release from 09/03/2020, 16:18 CET/CEST - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.03.2020 / 09:51

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Correction of a publication dated 09.03.2020



1. Details of issuer Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Weichertstraße 5

63741 Aschaffenburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 06 March 2020

3. New total number of voting rights: 6230568



