EYEMAXX Real Estate AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.01.2019 / 09:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG

b) LEI

391200N17PXPGZCLIN19

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0V9L94

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.70 EUR 24541.00 EUR 9.7725864 EUR 24432.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.7361 EUR 48973.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

