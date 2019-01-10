Log in
EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG
01/10 03:51:36 am
9.64 EUR   -1.83%
EYEMAXX Real Estate AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/10/2019 | 03:50am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.01.2019 / 09:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EYEMAXX Real Estate AG

b) LEI
391200N17PXPGZCLIN19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0V9L94

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.70 EUR 24541.00 EUR
9.7725864 EUR 24432.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.7361 EUR 48973.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG
Weichertstraße 5
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48279  10.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
