EYEMAXX Real Estate : starts increase in the bond 2018/2023

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG starts increase in the bond 2018/2023



16.01.2019 / 09:06

- Increase by up to EUR 5.00 million planned

- Minimum amount per subscription: EUR 100,000

- Application of the funds: Financing of projects and optimization of the financial structure



Aschaffenburg, 16 January 2019 - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (General Standard; ISINDE000A0V9L94; "EYEMAXX") will carry out a public offer without prospectus of its corporate bond 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A2GSSP3) in Austria and Germany between 17 January and 31 January 2019. The bond is to be increased in this connection by up to EUR 5.00 million to a volume of up to EUR 35.00 million. The minimum amount per subscription is EUR 100,000 and corresponds to 100 bonds. The issuing price will be 100 per cent of the nominal value plus accrued interest until the issue day. Subscription offers, which correspond to this minimum subscription amount, are executed through one or more banks acting as selling agents. During the past weeks several institutional investors expressed their interest in the bond which has an interest coupon of 5.50 % p.a. and has several protective clauses for investors (covenants). The inflow of funds from the increase in the bond is to be used for the financing of attractive projects and for the optimization of the financial structure of the company.

About EYEMAXX Real Estate AG

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, EYEMAXX also realises commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past hotels and serviced apartments as well as the development of urban districts in Germany have likewise become part of its corporate strategy.

EYEMAXX' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, EYEMAXX uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. The current project pipeline has thus been expanded to around EUR 975 million.

The shares of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are also listed on the stock exchange.

You can find more information at: www.eyemaxx.com

Contact



Investor Relations / Financial press

Axel Mühlhaus, Peggy Kropmanns

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 69 905505-52

E-mail: eyemaxx@edicto.de





