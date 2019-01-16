Log in
EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG
01/16 03:30:00 am
10.725 EUR   +0.70%
EYEMAXX Real Estate : starts increase in the bond 2018/2023

01/16/2019 | 03:10am EST

DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond
EYEMAXX Real Estate AG starts increase in the bond 2018/2023

16.01.2019 / 09:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG starts increase in the bond 2018/2023

- Increase by up to EUR 5.00 million planned

- Minimum amount per subscription: EUR 100,000

- Application of the funds: Financing of projects and optimization of the financial structure


Aschaffenburg, 16 January 2019 - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (General Standard; ISINDE000A0V9L94; "EYEMAXX") will carry out a public offer without prospectus of its corporate bond 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A2GSSP3) in Austria and Germany between 17 January and 31 January 2019. The bond is to be increased in this connection by up to EUR 5.00 million to a volume of up to EUR 35.00 million. The minimum amount per subscription is EUR 100,000 and corresponds to 100 bonds. The issuing price will be 100 per cent of the nominal value plus accrued interest until the issue day. Subscription offers, which correspond to this minimum subscription amount, are executed through one or more banks acting as selling agents. During the past weeks several institutional investors expressed their interest in the bond which has an interest coupon of 5.50 % p.a. and has several protective clauses for investors (covenants). The inflow of funds from the increase in the bond is to be used for the financing of attractive projects and for the optimization of the financial structure of the company.

About EYEMAXX Real Estate AG

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, EYEMAXX also realises commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past hotels and serviced apartments as well as the development of urban districts in Germany have likewise become part of its corporate strategy.

EYEMAXX' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, EYEMAXX uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. The current project pipeline has thus been expanded to around EUR 975 million.

The shares of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are also listed on the stock exchange.

You can find more information at: www.eyemaxx.com

Contact

Investor Relations / Financial press
Axel Mühlhaus, Peggy Kropmanns
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 69 905505-52
E-mail: eyemaxx@edicto.de



Disclaimer
This publication does not constitute an offer to sell securities or an invitation to purchase or subscribe to securities. Any public offer is made exclusively through and on the basis of documents of the respective selling agent. Only the documents of the respective selling agent contain the necessary information for investors in accordance with the statutory requirements.

This publication is neither directly nor indirectly intended for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America or within the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, a federal state or the District of Columbia) and may not be distributed or passed on to "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in the respectively applicable version ("Securities Act")) or to publications generally distributed in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer nor an invitation to submit an offer to buy or take over securities in the United States of America, nor is it part of such an offering or any such invitation. The securities are not and will not be registered according to the provisions of the Securities Act and may only be sold or offered for sale in the United States of America following prior registration according to the requirements of the Securities Act in its respectively applicable version or without prior registration only as a result of a statutory exemption.
This publication does not constitute an offer to purchase securities in the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan or Australia.


16.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG
Weichertstraße 5
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 386 69 17
Fax: +49 (6021) 38 669 15
E-mail: office@eyemaxx.com
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com
ISIN: DE000A0V9L94, DE000A1TM2T3, DE000A12T374 , DE000A2AAKQ9 ,
WKN: A0V9L9, A1TM2T, A12T37, A2AAKQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

766549  16.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7,10 M
EBIT 2018 16,6 M
Net income 2018 9,09 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 6,13
P/E ratio 2019 5,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,06x
Capitalization 54,5 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Müller Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Radosavljevic Chief Financial Officer
Richard Fluck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Karl Autenrieth Member-Supervisory Board
Bertram Samonig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG23.84%62
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.34%44 558
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.29%38 424
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.50%36 358
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD9.98%29 344
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.64%27 293
