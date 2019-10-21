Log in
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Correction of a release from 16/10/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/21/2019 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Correction of a release from 16/10/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.10.2019 / 10:08
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Street: Weichertstraße 5
Postal code: 63741
City: Aschaffenburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200N17PXPGZCLIN19

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Johann Kowar
Date of birth: 24 March 1959

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
J.K. Beteiligungs GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Oct 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 15.72 % 0 % 15.72 % 5346306
Previous notification 12.83 % 0 % 12.83 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0V9L94 503389 336865 9.42 % 6.30 %
Total 840254 15.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Johann Kowar 9.42 % % 9.42 %
Sonne Privatstiftung % % %
J.K. Beteiligungs GmbH 3.35 % % %
 
Johann Kowar 9.42 % % 9.42 %
Kowar Liegenschaftsbesitz GmbH % % %
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Oct 2019


21.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Weichertstraße 5
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

893175  21.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=893175&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
