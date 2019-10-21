DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Correction of a release from 16/10/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.10.2019 / 10:08

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG Street: Weichertstraße 5 Postal code: 63741 City: Aschaffenburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200N17PXPGZCLIN19

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Johann Kowar

Date of birth: 24 March 1959

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

J.K. Beteiligungs GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 Oct 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 15.72 % 0 % 15.72 % 5346306 Previous notification 12.83 % 0 % 12.83 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0V9L94 503389 336865 9.42 % 6.30 % Total 840254 15.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Johann Kowar 9.42 % % 9.42 % Sonne Privatstiftung % % % J.K. Beteiligungs GmbH 3.35 % % % Johann Kowar 9.42 % % 9.42 % Kowar Liegenschaftsbesitz GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

16 Oct 2019

