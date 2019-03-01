Log in
03/01/2019 | 11:05am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : EYEMAXX Real Estate AG agrees on the sale of a real property for assisted living

01.03.2019 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG agrees on the sale of a real property for assisted living

- Agreement with INP Management GmbH on the sale of the second project section in Klein Lengden for an attractive price

- INP acquired the adjoining nursing home as a forward sale already in 2016.

- The whole project was completed in Q2 2017 and handed over to the operator and lessee


Aschaffenburg, 1 March 2019 - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (General Standard; ISIN: DE000A0V9L94; "Eyemaxx") has reached an agreement with INP Management GmbH (INP) about the sale of a real property for assisted living in Germany. An attractive selling price has been agreed upon. The contract of sale is to be set out in writing in the near future. The property, which includes 22 residential units for assisted living, is located on a plot of land of 8,300 m² in Klein Lengden (Lower Saxony) and is connected to a nursing home developed by Eyemaxx. The latter had been sold as a forward sale by Eyemaxx to INP already in 2016.

The nursing home and the residential units for assisted living were completed by Eyemaxx in Q2 2017 and then handed over to the operator and lessee "carpe diem Gesellschaft für den Betrieb von Sozialeinrichtungen mbH". The lease agreement has a term of 20 years and includes an extension option.

Dr. Michael Müller, CEO of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG, comments: "We are very pleased that we have been able to reach an agreement with the renowned property investor INP for the second project section in Klein Lengden, too."

Due to a high demand, Eyemaxx has, moreover, issued further partial debentures of its corporate bond 2018/2023 (ISIN DE000A2GSSP3) with a volume of EUR 3 million within the framework of a private placement with institutional investors. The issuing total of the bond now amounts to EUR 40 million. Eyemaxx would only carry out another subsequent placement for a minimum tranche of EUR 3 million. The funds from the private placement will be used to finance attractive projects and to optimize the financial structure of the company.

About EYEMAXX Real Estate AG

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, EYEMAXX also realises commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past its corporate strategy has also included hotels and serviced apartments as well as developing urban districts in Germany.

EYEMAXX' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, EYEMAXX uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. As a result the current project pipeline has been grown to total around one billion euros.

Shares of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the direct market plus on Vienna Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are also listed on the stock exchange.

You can find more information at www.eyemaxx.com

Contact

Investor Relations/Financial Press
Axel Mühlhaus, Peggy Kropmanns
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 69 905505-52
E-mail: eyemaxx@edicto.de


01.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Weichertstraße 5
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 386 69 17
Fax: +49 (6021) 38 669 15
E-mail: office@eyemaxx.com
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com
ISIN: DE000A0V9L94, DE000A1TM2T3, DE000A12T374 , DE000A2AAKQ9 ,
WKN: A0V9L9, A1TM2T, A12T37, A2AAKQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

782879  01.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
