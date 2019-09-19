DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Eyemaxx ends subscription period of the 2019/ 2024 bond with an issuing volume of EUR 37.00 m



19.09.2019 / 13:59

CORPORATE NEWS

Eyemaxx ends subscription period of the 2019/ 2024 bond with an issuing volume of EUR 37.00 m

Aschaffenburg, 19 September 2019 - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG has successfully ended the subscription period for its 2019/ 2024 corporate bond (ISIN DE000A2YPEZ1) with an issuing volume of EUR 37.00 m. Around EUR 10.4 m were accounted for by subscriptions within the framework of the public offering in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg. Furthermore, bonds with a nominal value of around EUR 8.0 m of the 2014/ 2020 corporate bond (ISIN DE000A12T374) were exchanged into the new Eyemaxx bond. A volume of around EUR 18.6 m was subscribed by institutional investors within the framework of a private placement. The 2019/2024 Eyemaxx bond carries an interest coupon of 5.50 percent per year and has a term until 23 September 2024 included. The start of trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board) - trading on terms of issue - is planned for tomorrow (20 September 2019). The issue and value date is 24 September 2019.

Dr. Michael Müller, CEO of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: "We are very satisfied with the placement result because in conjunction with our internal financial strength it allows us not only to reduce our capital market liabilities as scheduled but also to finance further real estate projects. Consequently, I continue to look optimistically at our further business development and thank all the investors for the trust they put in Eyemaxx."

About Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, Eyemaxx also realises commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past its corporate strategy has also included hotels and serviced apartments as well as developing urban districts in Germany.

Eyemaxx' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, Eyemaxx uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. As a result, the current project pipeline has been grown to a total of around 855 million euros.

Shares of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the direct market plus on Vienna Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are also listed on the stock exchange.

You can find more information at www.eyemaxx.com

