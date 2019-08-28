DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Miscellaneous

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx plans issuance of corporate bond with exchange offer for 2014/2020 bond



28-Aug-2019 / 08:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Eyemaxx plans issuance of corporate bond with exchange offer for 2014/2020 bond



Aschaffenburg, 28 August 2019 - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG (General Standard; ISIN: DE000A0V9L94; "Eyemaxx") intends to issue a corporate bond with a volume of up to EUR 50 million with a five-year term, an interest rate of 5.5 percent p.a. and a denomination of EUR 1,000. The public offering in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg is to be made from 5 September 2019 to 19 September 2019 (12:00 noon CEST) and is subject to the authorisation of the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) and the notification to the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). It is planned that the bearer notes can be subscribed through the subscription functionality DirectPlace of Deutsche Börse from a nominal amount of EUR 1,000 onwards.

Moreover, an exchange offer is planned for the holders of the 2014/2020 bond (ISIN: DE000A12T374) from 30 August 2019 to 13 September 2019 (6pm CEST) in a ratio of 1:1. This means that the holders of the 2014/2020 bond are to be offered the possibility through the instruction of their custodian bank to exchange one 2014/2020 note for one 2019/2024 note. Furthermore, the accrued interest of the 2014/2020 bond and an additional cash amount of EUR 22.50 per exchanged note are to be paid.

In addition to the public offering and the exchange offer, the notes are to be offered within the framework of a private placement to qualified investors as well as additional investors in accordance with the respectively applicable exemptions for private placements in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg as well as in certain additional states (with the exception of the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan). The private placement will be carried out by Bankhaus Lampe KG as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner.

The issuing proceeds are to be used primarily to refinance capital market liabilities falling due. The remainder is to be used primarily for the financing of subordinate shareholder loans and, moreover, for the modernisation and acquisition of existing properties.

Further information will be published in due time also on the website of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG under www.eyemaxx.com .

Contact



Investor Relations/Financial Press

Axel Mühlhaus, Peggy Kropmanns

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 69 905505-52

E-mail: eyemaxx@edicto.de

DISCLAIMER:

This release is a mandatory notification pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). It is neither a financial analysis nor advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor an offer, solicitation or invitation to buy or sell securities of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG and is not intended for publication or distribution in or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country in which such publication or distribution would be unlawful. The bond offer by Eyemaxx Real Estate AG will be made exclusively through and on the basis of a prospectus to be approved by the competent supervisory authority. In connection with an offer, only the information in the prospectus to be approved is binding.

This communication is addressed exclusively to persons who are lawfully entitled to receive this information. Specifically, it is not addressed to U.S. citizens or persons resident in the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada or Japan. This communication is not for distribution to, or publication in, the United States, and may not be distributed to, or brought into, or published in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or publication would be unlawful.