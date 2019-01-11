Log in
Eyemaxx Real Estate : plans dual listing at the Vienna Stock Exchange11.01.2019

01/11/2019 | 05:29am EST

CORPORATE NEWS

EYEMAXX plans dual listing at the Vienna Stock Exchange

Aschaffenburg, 11 January 2019 - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (General Standard; ISIN DE000A0V9L94; "EYEMAXX") plans a dual listing of its shares at the Vienna Stock Exchange in the new market segment "direct market plus", which will start on 21 January 2019. This means that EYEMAXX will have an even broader positioning on the capital market and increase its visibility for Austrian investors.

The shares of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG have been listed in Germany in the General Standard since 2011. In addition, bonds of the company are listed on the stock exchange in Germany.

Dr. Michael Müller, CEO der EYEMAXX Real Estate AG, explains: "The fact that our shares will now also be tradeable at the Vienna Stock Exchange makes us more interesting for a broader group of investors. In this way we also increase the visibility on the Austrian capital market, which is likely to have a positive impact on our ongoing profitable growth. Since we meet already strict transparency obligations as a result of our listing in the General Standard in Germany, the dual listing in Vienna will not involve any significant additional efforts."

Mag. Maximilian Pasquali, LL.M., Deputy CEO EYEMAXX Group, comments: "Austria is, for instance in the field of residential properties, in addition to Germany, among our core markets in project development. Although our registered office is in Germany, we coordinate the operational activities from Leopoldsdorf near Vienna. This is another reason why a listing in Austria is obvious for us, as a supplement to our listing in Germany."

About EYEMAXX Real Estate AG

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, EYEMAXX also realises nursing homes in Germany and commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past its corporate strategy has also included developing urban districts in Germany.

EYEMAXX' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, EYEMAXX uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. The current project pipeline has thus been expanded to around EUR 975 million.

Shares of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are also listed on the stock exchange.

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG

Weichertstraße 5, 63741 Aschaffenburg | T. +49 (0) 6021 3866917 | W. www.eyemaxx.com

FN HRB 11755 | Amtsgericht Aschaffenburg | DE133560916

Vorstand: Mag. Dr. Michael Müller, CMC | Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Andreas Autenrieth

IBAN: DE87 7955 0000 0011 6071 16 | BIC: BYLADEM1ASA

You can find more information at: www.eyemaxx.com

Contact

Investor Relations / Financial press Axel Mühlhaus, Peggy Kropmanns edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 69 905505-52 E-mail: eyemaxx@edicto.de

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG

Weichertstraße 5, 63741 Aschaffenburg | T. +49 (0) 6021 3866917 | W. www.eyemaxx.com

FN HRB 11755 | Amtsgericht Aschaffenburg | DE133560916

Vorstand: Mag. Dr. Michael Müller, CMC | Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Andreas Autenrieth

IBAN: DE87 7955 0000 0011 6071 16 | BIC: BYLADEM1ASA

Disclaimer

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 10:28:04 UTC
