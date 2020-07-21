Corporate News
Eyemaxx: Securities prospectus approved - Subscription period of the 5.50% bond 2020/2025 starts tomorrow
Aschaffenburg, 2 July 2020 - The securities prospectus of the 5.50% bond 2020/2025 (ISIN DE000A289PZ4) of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG has been approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in Germany and the Austrian Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FMA) have been notified. This means that the subscription period within the framework of the public offering will start on schedule in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg tomorrow and will expire on 20 July 2020 (12.00 noon CEST), unless there is an early closure. At the same time the period for the exchange offer to the creditors of the Eyemaxx bond 2016/2021 (ISIN DE000A2AAKQ9) will start on 3 July 2020 and end on 16 July 2020 (6pm CEST).
The new Eyemaxx bond 2020/2025 has an issuing volume of up to EUR 30 million and a term of 5 years. The bond has a comprehensive collateralisation concept with real estate liens, including EUR 20 million senior liens in the land register and EUR 10 million second liens. The interests of 5.50 percent p.a. are paid on a quarterly basis.
The securities prospectus, which is relevant for the exchange offer and the public offering, is available on the website of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG www.eyemaxx.com. The following needs to be considered in this respect.
About Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, Eyemaxx also realises commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past its corporate strategy has also included hotels and serviced apartments as well as developing urban districts in Germany.
Eyemaxx' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, Eyemaxx uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. As a result, the current project pipeline has been grown to a total of around EUR 900 million.
The shares of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the direct market plus on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are likewise listed on the stock exchange.
Contact
Investor Relations / Financial Press Axel Mühlhaus, Peggy Kropmanns edicto GmbH
Telephone: +49 69 905505-52
Email: eyemaxx@edicto.de
