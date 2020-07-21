Log in
Eyemaxx: Securities prospectus approved – Subscription period of the 5.50% bond 2020/2025 starts tomorrow

07/21/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Corporate News

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY LEGAL SYSTEM WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION MIGHT BE UNLAWFUL

Eyemaxx: Securities prospectus approved - Subscription period of the 5.50% bond 2020/2025 starts tomorrow

Aschaffenburg, 2 July 2020 - The securities prospectus of the 5.50% bond 2020/2025 (ISIN DE000A289PZ4) of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG has been approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in Germany and the Austrian Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FMA) have been notified. This means that the subscription period within the framework of the public offering will start on schedule in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg tomorrow and will expire on 20 July 2020 (12.00 noon CEST), unless there is an early closure. At the same time the period for the exchange offer to the creditors of the Eyemaxx bond 2016/2021 (ISIN DE000A2AAKQ9) will start on 3 July 2020 and end on 16 July 2020 (6pm CEST).

The new Eyemaxx bond 2020/2025 has an issuing volume of up to EUR 30 million and a term of 5 years. The bond has a comprehensive collateralisation concept with real estate liens, including EUR 20 million senior liens in the land register and EUR 10 million second liens. The interests of 5.50 percent p.a. are paid on a quarterly basis.

The securities prospectus, which is relevant for the exchange offer and the public offering, is available on the website of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG www.eyemaxx.com. The following needs to be considered in this respect.

DISCLAIMER:

This release is neither a financial analysis nor an advice or recommendation concerning financial instruments nor an offer, a request or an invitation to buy or sell securities of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG and is not for publication, circulation or distribution in or into the United States of America, to or in Australia, Canada, Japan or any other countries in which such a publication or distribution would be unlawful. An offering of bonds of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG is made exclusively through and on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the competent supervisory authority together with possible addenda. The prospectus including possible addenda is available in electronic form on the website of the company (www.eyemaxx.de). In connection with an offering, only the information in the prospectus is binding.

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Weichertstraße 5, 63741 Aschaffenburg | +49 6021 3866917 | www.eyemaxx.com

FN HRB 11755 | Amtsgericht Aschaffenburg | DE133560916

Vorstand: Mag. Dr. Michael Müller, CMC | Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Andreas Autenrieth

IBAN: DE87 7955 0000 0011 6071 16 | BIC: BYLADEM1ASA

This release is directed exclusively at persons who may lawfully receive this information. It is, more particularly, not directed at US citizens or persons resident in the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada, Japan. This release is not intended for distribution or publication in the USA and may not be distributed or circulated to US persons as well as to publications with a general circulation in the USA or transferred to and published in any other country in which its distribution or publication would be unlawful.

About Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, Eyemaxx also realises commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past its corporate strategy has also included hotels and serviced apartments as well as developing urban districts in Germany.

Eyemaxx' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, Eyemaxx uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. As a result, the current project pipeline has been grown to a total of around EUR 900 million.

The shares of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the direct market plus on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are likewise listed on the stock exchange.

You can find more information at www.eyemaxx.com

Contact

Investor Relations / Financial Press Axel Mühlhaus, Peggy Kropmanns edicto GmbH

Telephone: +49 69 905505-52

Email: eyemaxx@edicto.de

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Weichertstraße 5, 63741 Aschaffenburg | +49 6021 3866917 | www.eyemaxx.com

FN HRB 11755 | Amtsgericht Aschaffenburg | DE133560916

Vorstand: Mag. Dr. Michael Müller, CMC | Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Andreas Autenrieth

IBAN: DE87 7955 0000 0011 6071 16 | BIC: BYLADEM1ASA

Disclaimer

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 15:30:11 UTC
