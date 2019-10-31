Log in
Eyenovia Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

10/31/2019 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after the market closes. Following the release, Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, John Gandolfo, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Rowe, Vice President, Commercial will host a conference call to review the financial results.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Participants should dial 1-866-916-2921 (United States) or 1-210-874-7771 (International) with the conference code 6128678. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 20, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (United States) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with confirmation code 6128678.

About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information please visit www.eyenovia.com.

Company Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenoviabio.com 

Investor Contact:
The Ruth Group
Tram Bui / Alexander Lobo
Phone: 646-536-7035/7037
tbui@theruthgroup.com / alobo@theruthgroup.com 

Media Contact:
The Ruth Group
Kirsten Thomas
Phone: 508-280-6592
kthomas@theruthgroup.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
