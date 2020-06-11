Log in
Eyenovia, Inc. Announces Adjournment of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to June 30, 2020  and Change to a Virtual Meeting Format

06/11/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, today announced that it adjourned its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) originally scheduled to be held on June 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., EDT to June 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., EDT, to be conducted in a virtual-only format, via live webcast (the “Adjourned Annual Meeting”).

Stockholders will not be able to physically attend the Adjourned Annual Meeting in person. Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, April 15, 2020, are entitled to participate in the Adjourned Annual Meeting by means of remote communication. Stockholders and their proxy holders may be deemed present in person and will be able to listen to the Adjourned Annual Meeting live, vote, and submit questions via means of remote communication as set forth below.

To be admitted to the Adjourned Annual Meeting, stockholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EYEN2020, and must enter the 16-digit voting control number found in the proxy materials previously sent to stockholders. The Company encourages stockholders to access the Adjourned Annual Meeting prior to the start time. Online check-in will begin at 8:45 a.m., EDT. Stockholders should allow ample time for check-in procedures. A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Adjourned Annual Meeting will be available and open to examination during the entirety of the Adjourned Annual Meeting in accordance with Delaware law at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EYEN2020. If stockholders encounter any difficulties accessing the Adjourned Annual Meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EYEN2020.

Please note that the proxy card and voting instruction card included with previously-distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the adjournment from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting, and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Adjourned Annual Meeting. For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote, and participate in the virtual Adjourned Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the virtual-only Adjourned Annual Meeting, the Company urges each stockholder to vote and submit his or her proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information please visit www.eyenovia.com.

Company Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Investor Contact:
The Ruth Group
Tram Bui / Alexander Lobo
Phone: 646-536-7035/7037
tbui@theruthgroup.com / alobo@theruthgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
