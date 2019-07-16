Eyenovia, Inc. Announces Underwriters' Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print technology, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of common stock have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 658,273 shares at the public offering price of $2.78 per share.



After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of shares sold by Eyenovia in the public offering increased to 5,046,763 shares and net proceeds to Eyenovia from the public offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Eyenovia, increased to approximately $13.0 million. Eyenovia intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering, together with other available funds, for the MicroProst and MicroPine clinical studies and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The exercise of the over-allotment option is expected to close on July 18, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as the lead manager for the offering. National Securities Corporation acted as the co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-229365) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 12, 2019. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print technology. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, myopia progression, glaucoma and other eye diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, the Company’s expectations regarding its anticipated use of the net proceeds from the public offering and its need to raise additional capital even after this financing. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

