Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Eyenovia, Inc. – EYEN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) resulting from allegations that Eyenovia
may have issued materially misleading business information to the
investing public.
The investigation concerns whether Eyenovia’s filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) made in connection with
its January 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO”) contained untrue
statements of material fact or omitted material information. The price
of Eyenovia securities is down over 45% from its IPO price of $10,
thereby injuring investors.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Eyenovia investors. If you purchased shares of Eyenovia
please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1400.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
