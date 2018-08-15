Log in
EYENOVIA INC (EYEN)
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Eyenovia, Inc. – EYEN

08/15/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) resulting from allegations that Eyenovia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

The investigation concerns whether Eyenovia’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) made in connection with its January 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO”) contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information. The price of Eyenovia securities is down over 45% from its IPO price of $10, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Eyenovia investors. If you purchased shares of Eyenovia please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1400.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
