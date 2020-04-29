Log in
EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(EYPT)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

04/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, will report results for its first quarter 2020 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 AM ET on the same day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-7507 from the U.S. and Canada or (631) 813-4828 from international locations. The conference ID is 7972168. A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at http://www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.eyepointpharma.com) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company currently has two commercial products: DEXYCU®, the first approved intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, and YUTIQ®, a three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert® technology for extended intravitreal drug delivery including EYP-1901, a VEGF inhibitor, targeting wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with offices in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:
Argot Partners
Sam Martin or Joe Rayne
212-600-1902
eyepoint@argotpartners.com  

Media:
Thomas Gibson
201-476-0322
tom@tomgibsoncommunications.com

