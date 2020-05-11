EZCORP : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results 0 05/11/2020 | 05:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) today announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2020. All amounts in this release are from EZCORP continuing operations and in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") unless otherwise noted. Comparisons shown in this release are to the same period in the prior year unless otherwise noted. “These are difficult times for our people, our customers, the communities we are in and for all of us as we try to understand and manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain focused on the health and safety of our people and customers and ensuring we are there to help them manage their way through this crisis. Given the challenges in this environment, we are pleased to report that EZCORP entered this crisis in a position of strength, with fiscal second quarter revenue ahead of last year, and a strong and growing cash balance that positions us exceptionally to serve our customers’ needs,” said EZCORP Chief Executive Officer Stuart Grimshaw. HIGHLIGHTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020 Total revenues for the quarter were up 4% to $223.3 million, and up 5% on an adjusted basis¹. Revenue growth was driven by strong retail demand during the tax refund season and continuing into March with early impacts of the COVID-19 crisis as customers purchased items for working and schooling from home. This drove an increase in cash from retain sales and a decrease in loan demand. Pawn loans outstanding at the end of the quarter were down 7.5% from the prior-year quarter (4.6% reduction on a constant currency basis). Since the end of March, the decline in loan balances has accelerated and is continuing.

Operations expenses declined by 2% to $88.4 million (down 1% to $88.7 million on an adjusted basis) as a result of expense control measures and even though total store count grew by 3%.

Income before taxes was $(34.1) million, a decrease of $39.1 million from the prior-year quarter, including a non-cash asset impairment charge of $47.1 million (pre-tax) discussed below. On an adjusted basis income before income taxes was $16.7 million, an increase of 12% from the prior year. Diluted earnings per share was $(0.74), a decrease of $(0.80) from the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share was $0.17, a decrease of 15% from the prior year.

Second quarter fiscal 2020 results include a non-cash asset impairment charge of $47.1 million (pre-tax), or $0.85 per diluted share, primarily related to impairment of goodwill in our U.S. Pawn and Latin America Pawn reporting units. While the bulk of our stores (93% at March 31, 2020) have remained open, many of our stores in our GPMX countries (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru) have been closed. Prior to the store closures in March, the GPMX business was performing well, with profits before tax ahead of plan.

Our cash position remains strong at $193.7 million as of March 31, 2020, up 35% from $143 million at the end of the first quarter. We maintain a flexible debt profile with no restrictive covenants or near-term maturities. Since March 31, 2020 our cash balance has grown to greater than $250 million as loan demand continues to show weakness and retail sales continue to show strength.

Ongoing inventory management efforts negatively impacted the merchandise sales margin by approximately 200 basis points to 34%. In the U.S. Pawn segment, adjusted merchandise sales margin was relatively steady at 36.3%, and aged general merchandise dropped 10% to 6.5% of inventory, as inventory turns increased from 1.9x to 2.0x. While stores in Mexico have remained open, the Latin America Pawn segment has been impacted by closures at GPMX, with large portions of Guatemala and Honduras closed, and all stores in El Salvador and Peru closed since March. As of April 30, 2020, 18% of our Guatemala stores and 38% of our Honduras stores remain closed, and all stores in El Salvador and Peru remain closed. Despite our continued focus on opportunities in aged general merchandise, Latin America aged inventory increased to 11% of total inventory on a constant currency basis. In the Latin America Pawn segment, we opened nine stores in the second quarter and expect to open approximately ten additional stores during the remainder of fiscal 2020. The Latin America Pawn store count has increased by 27 net new stores, or 6%, over the last twelve months.

Since initiating our stock repurchase program in December 2019, we have repurchased approximately 943,000 shares of Class A Common Stock for $5.2 million. On March 20, 2020, we suspended further repurchases under our program in order to preserve current liquidity due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Grimshaw continued, "In the midst of unprecedented uncertainty and volatility, we are taking the right actions to preserve and enhance our liquidity and position ourselves to emerge positively from this crisis. The health and safety of our team and customers are of paramount importance, and we continue to support our colleagues in every way possible. I am incredibly proud of our amazing team of people. They are dealing with this crisis with strength and are committed to serving our customers, who count on our being there for them every day. “We are supporting our customers and giving them more choices by introducing innovative and flexible measures to support transactions, highlighted by offering remote loan extensions on our Lana application and the introduction of a convenient curbside pawn offering. “Stepping back, our results for the fiscal second quarter reinforce the uniqueness and resiliency of our business. Revenues and EBITDA were healthy, driven by strong sales and expense controls, and supported by long-term funding and a strong cash position. Our business provides liquidity and vital financial services to many people, and as such is deemed essential, resulting in virtually all of our stores (93% overall and 98% in the US and Mexico) being open to serve our customers. “Strong retail demand in the U.S. and Latin America has continued into April as a result of government stimulus funding programs. These programs have also resulted in a lower loan demand, and heightened repayments, than we would typically experience at this time of year, consistent with what is being seen across the industry. Looking ahead, our recession-resilient business remains positioned to perform as loan demand returns. While the timing of the rebound in loan demand remains uncertain, we are seeing a more challenging economic backdrop both here and across Latin America, which we believe will lead to accelerating demand for pawn loans over time. “Additionally, we are leveraging our differentiated point of sale system to optimize lending decisions, inventory management, customer experience, and ultimately drive higher returns on assets. The future remains difficult to predict; however, we believe we have positioned the company well to successfully navigate our way through this crisis. In the immediate period, we will continue to focus on the health and safety of both our employees and our customers and finding new and innovative ways to satisfy our customers’ needs.” CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Three Months Ended March 31 in millions, except per share amounts As Reported Adjusted1 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Revenues $ 223.3 $ 214.7 $ 224.4 $ 213.6 Net Revenues $ 127.4 $ 127.7 $ 127.9 $ 127.7 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations, Before Tax $ (34.1 ) $ 5.0 $ 16.7 $ 14.9 Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations $ (40.9 ) $ 2.7 $ 9.3 $ 10.3 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.74 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.19 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (21.4 ) $ 17.6 $ 26.1 $ 22.9 Total revenues grew 4% to $223.3 million. PSC was down 2% to $80.2 million largely reflecting lower average PLO for the quarter. On an adjusted basis, PSC was flat in spite of a lower average PLO balance for the quarter due to a reduction in new loans made in the second half of March attributable to the early impacts of COVID-19. Since the end of March, demand for new loans remains weak, which will be reflected in declining PSC in future periods.

Merchandise sales grew 7% and scrap sales were up 14%.

Net revenues were flat versus the prior-year quarter at $127.4 million. Consolidated merchandise sales gross profit increased 1% to $44.1 million, with a 7% increase in merchandise sales offset by higher cost of goods sold. Ongoing efforts to optimize inventory impacted merchandise margins, down approximately 200 basis points to 34%.

Consolidated operations expenses decreased 2%. Total store count increased 3%, consisting of a net 29 stores acquired or opened since the end of the prior-year quarter. Administrative expense decreased 2% to $14.6 million.

Gross interest expense decreased $2.7 million reflecting the June 2019 repayment of $195.0 million of cash convertible debt. Gross interest income decreased $2.2 million due to collections on notes receivable since the prior-year period.

Second quarter fiscal 2020 results include a pre-tax asset impairment charge of $47.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, primarily related to impairment of goodwill in our U.S. Pawn and Latin America reporting units. SEGMENT RESULTS U.S. Pawn Total revenue was up 4.5% reflecting 6% growth in merchandise sales.

PSC remained flat on a year-over-year basis, as a higher yield was offset by a lower average PLO balance for the quarter. PLO per store ended the period at $238,000, down 12% compared to the average of $271,000 for the prior-year period, due to a reduction in new loans made in the second half of March attributable to the early impacts of COVID-19.

Merchandise margins declined from 36.9% a year ago to 36.3%, as we continued to focus on inventory management. Aged inventory was down to 6.5% from 7.2% in the prior year. Jewelry scrapping gross profit increased 38%, with related margins up 220 basis points to 19.2% on higher gold prices.

Net revenues increased 2% to $100.8 million, while segment contribution decreased 28% to $20.4 million primarily as a result of a $10.0 million goodwill asset impairment charge. Excluding that impairment charge, segment contribution increased $1.9 million, or 7.0%, to $30.4 million.

EBITDA was $33.1 million, a increase of $1.7 million or 5.4% from the prior-year quarter, with the margin expanding by approximately 110 basis points to 32.9%. Adjusted EBITDA was up 5% year-over-year, reflecting higher merchandise sales gross profits, with merchandise sales up 6% versus the prior-year quarter. Latin America Pawn Net revenues decreased 8% to $25.8 million (down 6% to $26.3 million on a constant currency basis) largely reflecting lower PSC and merchandise gross profits due in part to COVID-19 related closures in Latin America.

PSC decreased 7% to $18.5 million (down 6% to $18.9 million on a constant currency basis), PSC revenue was flat year-over-year, as a higher average PLO balance for the quarter was offset by a lower yield, reflecting reduced activity and limited originations.

Ending PLO decreased 11% to $38.1 million (up 1% to $43.2 million on a constant currency basis). Same-store PLO was down 0.5%, largely reflecting continuing social welfare programs in Mexico as well as the impact of COVID-19-driven headwinds.

Merchandise sales growth remained strong, up 11%, to $27.4 million (14% or $28.0 million on a constant currency basis). Merchandise margins declined to 25.2% reflecting ongoing efforts to reduce aged inventory.

Operations expense remained relatively flat, up 1% to $18.5 million compared to prior-year quarter.

Latin America Pawn added nine de novo stores in the quarter. New store openings typically pressure earnings in the short term as they ramp up but drive higher profitability over time.

Segment loss decreased to $(30.1) million from $9.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the goodwill and intangible asset impairment of $35.9 million recorded in the current quarter, segment contribution decreased $3.7 million, or 39%, to $5.8 million (44% on a constant currency basis) primarily reflecting lower PSC revenues and merchandise gross profits. Latin America Pawn results and the impairment charge reflect the impact of COVID-19, including a significant decline in pawn loan balances due to changes in typical customer behavior and mandated store closures at GPMX, with large portions of Guatemala and Honduras closed, and our stores in El Salvador and Peru completely closed since March. The decline in pawn loan balances has continued into April. As of April 30, 2020, 18% of our Guatemala stores and 38% of our Honduras stores remain closed, and our stores in El Salvador and Peru remain closed. CONFERENCE CALL EZCORP will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 7:00 am Central Time to discuss second quarter results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by dialing (833) 579-0921, Conference ID: 4169917, or internationally by dialing (778) 560-2579. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com/ shortly after the end of the call. ABOUT EZCORP Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the company’s business and prospects, see the company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. 1Adjusted basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items.“Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release. EZCORP, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 129,830 $ 121,260 $ 256,558 $ 242,284 Jewelry scrapping sales 11,878 10,380 21,406 19,661 Pawn service charges 80,222 81,799 164,947 165,318 Other revenues 1,353 1,291 2,807 3,162 Total revenues 223,283 214,730 445,718 430,425 Merchandise cost of goods sold 85,776 77,800 169,852 154,912 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 9,617 8,833 17,371 16,883 Other cost of revenues 525 407 1,061 891 Net revenues 127,365 127,690 257,434 257,739 Operating expenses: Operations 88,372 89,766 178,997 180,642 Administrative 14,620 14,964 32,109 28,129 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 47,060 — 47,060 — Depreciation and amortization 7,762 7,012 15,495 13,860 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 261 (823 ) 1,005 3,619 Total operating expenses 158,075 110,919 274,666 226,250 Operating (loss) income (30,710 ) 16,771 (17,232 ) 31,489 Interest expense 5,881 8,589 11,210 17,380 Interest income (941 ) (3,126 ) (1,784 ) (6,465 ) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (1,184 ) (431 ) 4,713 688 Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — 6,451 — 19,725 Other (income) expense (361 ) 269 (290 ) (117 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (34,105 ) 5,019 (31,081 ) 278 Income tax expense 6,749 2,360 8,508 1,279 (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax (40,854 ) 2,659 (39,589 ) (1,001 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (20 ) (18 ) (47 ) (201 ) Net (loss) income (40,874 ) 2,641 (39,636 ) (1,202 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (753 ) — (1,230 ) Net (loss) income attributable to EZCORP, Inc. $ (40,874 ) $ 3,394 $ (39,636 ) $ 28 Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to EZCORP, Inc. — continuing operations $ (0.74 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.71 ) $ — Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to EZCORP, Inc. — continuing operations $ (0.74 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.71 ) $ — Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 55,448 55,445 55,557 55,236 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 55,522 55,463 55,608 55,247 EZCORP, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (Unaudited) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,729 $ 347,786 $ 157,567 Restricted cash 4,000 — 4,875 Pawn loans 160,179 173,138 199,058 Pawn service charges receivable, net 27,304 27,097 31,802 Inventory, net 173,251 173,348 179,355 Notes receivable, net 3,728 23,450 7,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,629 32,984 25,921 Total current assets 585,820 777,803 605,760 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 27,993 29,387 34,516 Property and equipment, net 58,787 67,518 67,357 Lease right-of-use asset 206,839 — — Goodwill 257,222 296,881 300,527 Intangible assets, net 64,043 58,503 68,044 Notes receivable, net 1,132 8,509 1,117 Deferred tax asset, net 6,251 10,119 1,998 Other assets 5,045 4,395 4,383 Total assets $ 1,213,132 $ 1,253,115 $ 1,083,702 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 267 $ 192,901 $ 214 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,152 58,696 77,957 Customer layaway deposits 13,060 13,564 12,915 Lease liability 44,076 — — Total current liabilities 110,555 265,161 91,086 Long-term debt, net 244,288 232,733 238,380 Deferred tax liability, net 2,540 9,012 1,985 Lease liability 171,006 — — Other long-term liabilities 7,190 6,450 7,302 Total liabilities 535,579 513,356 338,753 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,097,590 as of March 31, 2020; 52,475,070 as of March 31, 2019; and 52,565,064 as of September 30, 2019 521 524 526 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 30 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 406,171 402,505 407,628 Retained earnings 347,004 386,650 389,163 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,173 ) (49,950 ) (52,398 ) Total equity 677,553 739,759 744,949 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,213,132 $ 1,253,115 $ 1,083,702 EZCORP, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Operating activities: Net loss $ (39,636 ) $ (1,202 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,495 13,860 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 6,493 11,225 Amortization of lease right-of-use asset 22,752 — Accretion of notes receivable discount and deferred compensation fee (546 ) (2,492 ) Deferred income taxes (3,698 ) 358 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 47,060 — Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate — 19,725 Other adjustments 1,810 1,265 Reserve on jewelry scrap receivable — 3,646 Stock compensation expense 2,722 4,697 Loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliates 4,713 688 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Service charges and fees receivable 4,027 3,797 Inventory (1,281 ) 421 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (2,791 ) (3,590 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (37,799 ) (409 ) Customer layaway deposits 538 1,810 Income taxes 1,412 (3,176 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,271 50,623 Investing activities: Loans made (351,050 ) (353,537 ) Loans repaid 229,054 225,695 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 158,792 142,656 Additions to property and equipment, net (12,160 ) (13,863 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (627 ) Principal collections on notes receivable 4,000 14,591 Net cash provided by investing activities 28,636 14,915 Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,458 ) (3,288 ) Payout of deferred consideration (175 ) — Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs (109 ) 1,066 Payments on borrowings (355 ) (509 ) Repurchase of common stock (5,159 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (7,256 ) (2,731 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,364 ) (599 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 35,287 62,208 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 162,442 285,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 197,729 $ 347,786 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Pawn loans forfeited and transferred to inventory $ 156,468 $ 151,211 EZCORP, Inc. OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS (Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin

America

Pawn Lana Other

International Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated (in thousands) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 102,447 $ 27,383 $ — $ — $ 129,830 $ — $ 129,830 Jewelry scrapping sales 9,659 2,219 — — 11,878 — 11,878 Pawn service charges 61,700 18,522 — — 80,222 — 80,222 Other revenues 31 25 3 1,294 1,353 — 1,353 Total revenues 173,837 48,149 3 1,294 223,283 — 223,283 Merchandise cost of goods sold 65,286 20,490 — — 85,776 — 85,776 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 7,800 1,817 — — 9,617 — 9,617 Other cost of revenues — 37 — 488 525 — 525 Net revenues 100,751 25,805 3 806 127,365 — 127,365 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Operations 67,619 18,469 724 1,560 88,372 — 88,372 Administrative — — — — — 14,620 14,620 Depreciation and amortization 2,711 1,940 377 23 5,051 2,711 7,762 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other — (123 ) — — (123 ) 384 261 Interest expense — 402 — 154 556 5,325 5,881 Interest income — (369 ) — — (369 ) (572 ) (941 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — — (1,184 ) (1,184 ) — (1,184 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 10,000 35,936 — 1,124 47,060 — 47,060 Other (income) expense — (309 ) — 20 (289 ) (72 ) (361 ) Segment contribution (loss) $ 20,421 $ (30,141 ) $ (1,098 ) $ (891 ) $ (11,709 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes $ (11,709 ) $ (22,396 ) $ (34,105 ) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 U.S. Pawn Latin

America

Pawn Lana Other

International Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated (in thousands) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 96,632 $ 24,628 $ — $ — $ 121,260 $ — $ 121,260 Jewelry scrapping sales 7,916 2,464 — — 10,380 — 10,380 Pawn service charges 61,798 20,001 — — 81,799 — 81,799 Other revenues 43 25 — 1,223 1,291 — 1,291 Total revenues 166,389 47,118 — 1,223 214,730 — 214,730 Merchandise cost of goods sold 60,928 16,872 — — 77,800 — 77,800 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 6,571 2,262 — — 8,833 — 8,833 Other cost of revenues — — — 407 407 — 407 Net revenues 98,890 27,984 — 816 127,690 — 127,690 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Operations 67,475 18,223 1,523 2,545 89,766 — 89,766 Administrative — — — — — 14,964 14,964 Depreciation and amortization 2,982 1,495 — 77 4,554 2,458 7,012 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other (1 ) (838 ) — 16 (823 ) — (823 ) Interest expense — 50 — 132 182 8,407 8,589 Interest income — (431 ) — — (431 ) (2,695 ) (3,126 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — — (431 ) (431 ) — (431 ) Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — — — 6,451 6,451 — 6,451 Other expense (income) — 29 — 262 291 (22 ) 269 Segment contribution (loss) $ 28,434 $ 9,456 $ (1,523 ) $ (8,236 ) $ 28,131 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 28,131 $ (23,112 ) $ 5,019 Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin

America

Pawn Lana Other

International Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated (in thousands) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 197,801 $ 58,757 $ — $ — $ 256,558 $ — $ 256,558 Jewelry scrapping sales 15,776 5,630 — — 21,406 — 21,406 Pawn service charges 125,790 39,157 — — 164,947 — 164,947 Other revenues 67 50 4 2,686 2,807 — 2,807 Total revenues 339,434 103,594 4 2,686 445,718 — 445,718 Merchandise cost of goods sold 126,650 43,202 — — 169,852 — 169,852 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 12,555 4,816 — — 17,371 — 17,371 Other cost of revenues — 37 — 1,024 1,061 — 1,061 Net revenues 200,229 55,539 4 1,662 257,434 — 257,434 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Operations 135,678 38,452 2,074 2,793 178,997 — 178,997 Administrative — — — — — 32,109 32,109 Depreciation and amortization 5,576 3,829 389 57 9,851 5,644 15,495 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other — (95 ) — — (95 ) 1,100 1,005 Interest expense — 430 (36 ) 324 718 10,492 11,210 Interest income — (757 ) — — (757 ) (1,027 ) (1,784 ) Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — — 4,713 4,713 — 4,713 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 10,000 35,936 1,124 — 47,060 — 47,060 Other (income) expense — (242 ) — 19 (223 ) (67 ) (290 ) Segment contribution (loss) $ 48,975 $ (22,014 ) $ (3,547 ) $ (6,244 ) $ 17,170 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 17,170 $ (48,251 ) $ (31,081 ) Six Months Ended March 31, 2019 U.S. Pawn Latin

America

Pawn Lana Other

International Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated (in thousands) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 191,735 $ 50,549 $ — $ — $ 242,284 $ — $ 242,284 Jewelry scrapping sales 14,468 5,193 — — 19,661 — 19,661 Pawn service charges 126,023 39,295 — — 165,318 — 165,318 Other revenues 91 67 — 3,004 3,162 — 3,162 Total revenues 332,317 95,104 — 3,004 430,425 — 430,425 Merchandise cost of goods sold 120,076 34,836 — — 154,912 — 154,912 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 12,081 4,802 — — 16,883 — 16,883 Other cost of revenues — — — 891 891 — 891 Net revenues 200,160 55,466 — 2,113 257,739 — 257,739 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Operations 135,435 36,419 3,613 5,175 180,642 — 180,642 Administrative — — — — — 28,129 28,129 Depreciation and amortization 6,017 2,917 — 118 9,052 4,808 13,860 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 2,852 751 — 16 3,619 — 3,619 Interest expense — 79 — 204 283 17,097 17,380 Interest income — (850 ) — — (850 ) (5,615 ) (6,465 ) Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — — 688 688 — 688 Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — — — 19,725 19,725 — 19,725 Other (income) expense — (97 ) — 284 187 (304 ) (117 ) Segment contribution (loss) $ 55,856 $ 16,247 $ (3,613 ) $ (24,097 ) $ 44,393 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 44,393 $ (44,115 ) $ 278 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Consolidated As of December 31, 2019 512 484 22 1,018 New locations opened — 9 — 9 As of March 31, 2020 512 493 22 1,027 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Consolidated As of December 31, 2018 508 462 27 997 New locations opened — 4 — 4 Locations sold, combined or closed — — (3 ) (3 ) As of March 31, 2019 508 466 24 998 Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Consolidated As of September 30, 2019 512 480 22 1,014 New locations opened — 13 — 13 As of March 31, 2020 512 493 22 1,027 Six Months Ended March 31, 2019 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Consolidated As of September 30, 2018 508 453 27 988 New locations opened — 8 — 8 Locations acquired — 5 — 5 Locations sold, combined or closed — — (3 ) (3 ) As of March 31, 2019 508 466 24 998 Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency basis ("constant currency"). We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzals and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our Latin America Pawn operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and six months ended March 31 were as follows: March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Mexican peso 23.8 19.4 20.0 19.2 19.6 19.5 Guatemalan quetzal 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.6 7.5 7.6 Honduran lempira 24.4 24.3 24.3 24.2 24.3 24.1 Peruvian sol 3.4 3.3 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.3 Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 (in millions) Net income $ (40.9 ) $ 2.6 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — Interest expense 5.9 8.6 Interest income (0.9 ) (3.1 ) Income tax expense 6.7 2.4 Depreciation and amortization 7.8 7.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ (21.4 ) $ 17.6 Income from

Continuing

Operations,

Before Tax Tax

Effect Net Income

from

Continuing

Operations Adjusted

EBITDA Continuing

Operations

Diluted EPS (in millions) 2020 Q2 reported $ (34.1 ) $ (6.8 ) $ (40.9 ) $ (21.4 ) $ (0.74 ) Termination of non-core software project 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.4 0.5 0.01 Lobbying expense 0.2 — 0.2 0.2 — Currency exchange rate fluctuations (0.3 ) — (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (0.01 ) Non-recurring tax expense — 1.9 1.9 — 0.03 Non-cash net interest expense 3.3 (0.7 ) 2.6 — 0.05 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets $ 47.1 $ (1.7 ) $ 45.4 $ 47.1 $ 0.83 2020 Q2 adjusted $ 16.7 $ (7.4 ) $ 9.3 $ 26.1 $ 0.17 Income from

Continuing

Operations,

Before Tax Tax

Effect Net Income

from

Continuing

Operations Adjusted

EBITDA Continuing

Operations

Diluted EPS (in millions) 2019 Q2 reported $ 5.0 $ (2.3 ) $ 2.7 $ 17.6 $ 0.06 Acquisition costs 0.1 — 0.1 0.1 — Impairment on CCV investment 6.5 (1.5 ) 5.0 6.5 0.09 Adjustment for Republic Metals Corporation reserve (0.8 ) 0.2 (0.6 ) (0.8 ) (0.01 ) Deconsolidation of previously consolidated subsidiary 0.3 (0.1 ) 0.2 0.3 — Settlement of GPMX PSC-related indemnification claim (1.1 ) 0.3 (0.8 ) (1.1 ) (0.01 ) Non-cash net interest expense 4.5 (1.1 ) 3.4 — 0.06 Board of director search fees 0.4 (0.1 ) 0.3 0.4 0.01 2019 Q2 adjusted* $ 14.9 $ (4.6 ) $ 10.3 $ 23.0 $ 0.20 * During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, we revised the financial information our chief operating decision maker (currently our chief executive officer) reviews for operational decision-making purposes to include the separate financial results of our Lana business. Our historical segment results have been recast to conform to current presentation including the removal of discretionary strategic investment in digital platform costs in historically adjusted results. We additionally recast certain other adjustments to conform to restated historical results. 2020 Q2: U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage

Change YOY (in millions) Consolidated revenue (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 223.3 4 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 1.1 Constant currency consolidated revenue (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 224.4 5 % Consolidated net revenue (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 127.4 — % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.5 Constant currency consolidated net revenue (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 127.9 — % Latin America Pawn net revenue (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 25.8 (8 )% Currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.5 Constant currency Latin America Pawn net revenue (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 26.3 (6 )% Latin America Pawn PLO $ 38.1 (11 )% Currency exchange rate fluctuations 5.0 Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 43.1 1 % Latin America Pawn PSC revenues (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 18.5 (7 )% Currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.4 Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 18.9 (6 )% Latin America Pawn merchandise sales (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 27.4 11 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.6 Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ 28.0 14 % Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ (30.1 ) (419 )% Currency exchange rate fluctuations (1.6 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax (three months ended March 31, 2020) $ (31.7 ) (436 )% View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005958/en/

