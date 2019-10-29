Ezion : Disposal Of Rigs

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199904364E)

DISPOSAL OF RIGS

The Board of Directors (the "Directors") of Ezion Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Group had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") with TK and HR Services S.A. de C.V. (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Group agreed to sell to the Purchaser, and the Purchaser agreed to acquire from the Group, the following rigs owned by the Group:

Atlantic Tiburon 1; Atlantic Tiburon 2; and Atlantic Tiburon 3,

(collectively, the "AT Rigs"),

on the terms and subject to the conditions of the SPA (the "Proposed Disposal"). The Proposed Disposal is expected to be completed by 30 November 2019, subject to the release of the mortgages over the AT Rigs which the Group is currently in the process of obtaining.

The Purchaser is a company incorporated under the laws of Mexico and its principal activities are the provision of marine support activities. The directors and shareholder(s) of the Purchaser are not related or connected to the Company, the Directors or the Group.

The sale consideration ("Consideration") of the Proposed Disposal includes a nominal cash consideration of US$3.00 and the novation of liabilities of approximately US$659,000 in respect of the AT Rigs to the Purchaser. The Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations, on a "willing buyer and willing seller" basis taking into account, amongst other factors, the scrap value of the AT Rigs and future burn rates of the AT Rigs.

The aggregate carrying value and net tangible asset value of the AT Rigs as at 30 June 2019 is approximately US$2.91 million. The scrap value of the AT Rigs is approximately US$1.1 million which is insufficient to cover the costs required to scrap the AT Rigs and the settlement of liabilities relating to the AT Rigs which approximate US$600,000 and US$659,000 respectively. There is a deficit of approximately US$2.91 million of the proceeds over the book value of the AT Rigs and the Proposed Disposal is expected to incur a loss on disposal of US$2.25 million.

The Group is of the view that the Proposed Disposal is in line with the Group's plan to reduce burn rates of the service rigs that are currently not deployed, and this will enable the Group to improve the efficient use of its capital and cash flow.

Assuming that the Proposed Disposal had been effected on 31 December 2018, the net tangible liabilities per share of the Group as at 31 December 2018 will increase from US$6.87 cents to US$6.96 cents.