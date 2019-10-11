Log in
EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EZHL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ezion : Maturity Of S$30 Million Redeemable Exchangeable Preference Shares

0
10/11/2019 | 10:51am EDT

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199904364E)

MATURITY OF S$30 MILLION REDEEMABLE EXCHANGEABLE PREFERENCE SHARES ("REPS") IN THE PREFERENCE SHARE CAPITAL OF TERAS INVESTMENTS PTE. LTD.

("TIPL")

The board of directors (the "Directors") of Ezion Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcements dated 18 July 2013, 16 August 2013, 23 September 2013, 3 October 2013, 10 October 2013, 1 July 2016, 4 July 2016 and 7 October 2016 in relation to the issuance of REPS by TIPL ("Previous Announcements").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms and references used herein shall bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements.

The Directors wishes to announce that pursuant to the terms of the REPS as set out in the Subscription Agreement and Supplemental Agreements entered between the REPS holders, the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, TIPL, the Maturity Date of the REPS is 10 October 2019.

Notwithstanding, the Company and TIPL are in discussions with the REPS holders on the relevant terms of the REPS and had on 11 October 2019 entered into a standstill agreement under which, inter alia, the Company, TIPL and REPS holders shall withhold from taking any action under the Subscription Agreement and Supplemental Agreements for a period of three (3) months commencing on the Maturity Date (or such other period as may be agreed in writing by all of the Parties). Announcement(s) will be made by the Company of any subsequent development as and when appropriate.

Although the Company's shares are currently under voluntary suspension, shareholders, Securityholders and investors are advised to read this announcement and any past and future announcements by the Company carefully when dealing with the shares and securities of the Company. Shareholders, Securityholders, and investors should consult their stock brokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take or when dealing with their shares and securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Goon Fook Wye Paul

Company Secretary

11 October 2019

Disclaimer

Ezion Holdings Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 14:50:04 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 268 M
EBIT 2019 25,7 M
Net income 2019 -17,6 M
Debt 2019 1 888 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,60x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,64x
EV / Sales2020 5,80x
Capitalization 160 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,05  SGD
Last Close Price 0,04  SGD
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thiam Keng Chew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kai Yuen Wang Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Fook Wye Goon Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Min Ye Deputy Chief Information Officer
Thean Ee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.42%116
SCHLUMBERGER NV-13.89%42 970
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-31.26%16 143
BAKER HUGHES0.51%14 151
TECHNIPFMC17.06%10 247
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-19.53%7 980
