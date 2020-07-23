Ezion : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 25 June 2020 0 07/23/2020 | 06:46am EDT Send by mail :

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED (Company Registration No: 199904364E) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (the "Company") MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "COMPANY") HELD VIA ELECTRONIC MEANS ON THURSDAY, 25 JUNE 2020 AT 10.00 A.M. PRESENT Directors : Dr Wang Kai Yuen (Chairman) ) Mr Chew Thiam Keng ) Shareholding as per Mr Tan Woon Hum ) Attendance List Mr Lim Thean Ee ) Mr Yee Chia Hsing ) Shareholders : As per Attendance List In Attendance : As per Attendance List QUORUM

There being a quorum present, Dr Wang Kai Yuen, the Chairman called the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to order at 10.00 a.m. SPECIAL NOTE ON CONDUCT OF THE MEETING

In adhering to the various advisories and guidance issued by the authorities amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Meeting was conducted via live webcast. Shareholders who pre- registered with the Company attended the Meeting through a live webcast. INTRODUCTION

The Chairman extended a warm welcome to all those present at the Meeting and introduced the Directors and Company Secretary of the Company present at the Meeting. NOTICE

The notice dated 10 June 2020 convening the Meeting was taken as read. VOTING BY WAY OF POLL

As stated in the notice of Meeting issued by the Company on 10 June 2020, all votes on the resolutions to be tabled at the Meeting would be via proxy voting and only the Chairman of the Meeting may be appointed as proxy.

Chairman informed the Meeting that all resolutions to be tabled at the Meeting to be voted on by way of poll. He informed the Meeting that polling would be conducted after all the resolutions had been put to the Meeting. Messrs Tricor Evatthouse Corporate Services and Entrust Advisory Pte. Ltd. were appointed as poll counting agent and the scrutineers respectively for the Meeting. EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED Page 2 of 7 (Company Reg. No. 199904364E) Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2020 APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AS PROXY

The Chairman informed all present at the Meeting that, in his capacity as Chairman of the Meeting, he had been appointed as proxy by some shareholders who had directed him to vote on their behalf. As such, he would be voting on the resolutions to be tabled at the Meeting in accordance with the wishes of such shareholders.

The validity of the proxies submitted by the shareholders by the submission deadline of

10.00 a.m. on 23 June 2020 had been reviewed and the votes of all such valid proxies had been verified. The tabulated poll results would be declared after the passing of the motions for the ordinary resolutions. QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS SESSION

Before the motions were put to vote, Chairman informed the shareholders that the Company had received questions from some shareholders and had responded to such questions via announcement released on the SGXNet as well as uploaded to the Company's website on 25 June 2020. A copy is annexed to these minutes and marked as " Appendix A ". ORDINARY BUSINESS: 8. DIRECTORS' STATEMENT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 - RESOLUTION 1 The Chairman referred to the first agenda of the Meeting which was to receive and consider the adoption of the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. The following Resolution 1 was duly tabled: "That the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Auditors' Report be received and adopted." 9. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 9.1 RE-ELECTION OF DR WANG KAI YUEN - RESOLUTION 2 The Chairman informed the Meeting that as Resolution 2 related to his re-election as a Director of the Company, Mr Chew Thiam Keng, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director would take over the conduct of the Meeting. Mr Chew Thiam Keng took over the chair and informed the Meeting that Dr Wang Kai Yuen has given his consent to continue in office. Dr Wang Kai Yuen would upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as an Independent Non- Executive Chairman. He would be considered independent for the purposes of relevant listing rule of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The following Resolution 2 was duly tabled: EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED Page 3 of 7 (Company Reg. No. 199904364E) Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2020 "That Dr Wang Kai Yuen be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company." Mr Chew Thiam Keng then handed over the conduct of the Meeting back to the Chairman. 9.2 RE-ELECTION OF MR CHEW THIAM KENG - RESOLUTION 3 The Meeting noted that Mr Chew Thiam Keng has given his consent to continue in office. Mr Chew Thiam Keng would upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company. The following Resolution 3 was duly tabled: "That Mr Chew Thiam Keng be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company." DIRECTORS' FEES FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 - RESOLUTION 4

The Meeting noted that the Board had recommended the payment of S$223,000 as Directors' fees for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

The following Resolution 4 was duly tabled:

"That the payment of Directors' fees of S$223,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019 be approved." RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR - RESOLUTION 5

The Meeting noted that KPMG LLP, Auditor of the Company had expressed their willingness to continue in office.

The following Resolution 5 was duly tabled:

"That KPMG LLP be re-appointed as Auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and that the Directors be authorised to fix their remuneration." ANY OTHER BUSINESS

The Chairman informed the Meeting that no notice of any other ordinary business was received by the Company. SPECIAL BUSINESS: 13. AUTHORITY TO ISSUE SHARES - RESOLUTION 6 The following Resolution 6 was duly tabled: EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED Page 4 of 7 (Company Reg. No. 199904364E) Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2020 "That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Cap. 50 (the "Companies Act") and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Directors of the Company be hereby authorised and empowered to: (i) issue shares in the Company ("shares") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) options, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force, provided that: the aggregate number of shares to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) shall not exceed fifty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of shares to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company shall not exceed ten per centum (10%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub- paragraph (2) below); (subject to such calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under sub- paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time of the passing of this Resolution, after adjusting for: new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities; new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time of the passing of this Resolution, provided the options or awards were granted in compliance with Part VIII of Chapter 8 of the Listing Manual; and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares; in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution of EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED Page 5 of 7 (Company Reg. No. 199904364E) Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2020 the Company; and unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, such authority shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier." AUTHORITY TO ISSUE SHARES UNDER THE EZION EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION SCHEME - RESOLUTION 7

The following Resolution 7 was duly tabled:

"That the Directors of the Company be hereby authorised and empowered to issue from time to time such number of shares in the capital of the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the exercise of options granted by the Company under the Ezion Employee Share Option Scheme (the "Scheme"), whether granted during the subsistence of this authority or otherwise, provided always that the aggregate number of additional ordinary shares to be issued to the Scheme, when added to the number of shares issued and issuable in respect of such Scheme and other shares issued and/or issuable under other share-based incentive schemes of the Company, shall not exceed ten per centum (10%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company from time to time and that such authority shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier." RESULTS OF THE POLL

The voting results of the poll were as follow: Resolution number Total number For Against and details of shares represented Number Percentage Number Percentage by votes for of % of % and against Shares Shares the relevant resolution Ordinary Business Ordinary Resolution 1 588,899,148 585,358,834 99.40 3,540,314 0.60 Adoption of the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 together with the Independent Auditors' Report thereon EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED Page 6 of 7 (Company Reg. No. 199904364E) Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2020 Resolution number Total For Against and details number of shares Number Percentage Number Percentage represented of % of % by votes for Shares Shares and against the relevant resolution Ordinary Resolution 2 675,901,128 583,370,694 86.31 92,530,434 13.69 Re-election of Dr Wang Kai Yuen as a Director Ordinary Resolution 3 675,901,128 585,877,794 86.68 90,023,334 13.32 Re-election of Mr Chew Thiam Keng as a Director Ordinary Resolution 4 588,899,148 586,349,477 99.57 2,549,671 0.43 Approval of Directors' fees of S$223,000.00 for the year ended 31 December 2019 Ordinary Resolution 5 588,899,148 584,178,188 99.20 4,720,960 0.80 Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company Special Business Ordinary Resolution 6 675,901,128 586,477,968 86.77 89,423,160 13.23 Authority for Directors to issue shares Ordinary Resolution 7 588,899,148 513,407,039 87.18 75,492,109 12.82 Authority for Directors to issue shares under the Ezion Employee Share Option Scheme The Chairman declared that all the Ordinary Resolutions tabled at the Meeting were duly carried. EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED Page 7 of 7 (Company Reg. No. 199904364E) Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2020 CONCLUSION There being no other business to transact, Chairman declared the Meeting closed at 10.10 a.m. and thanked everyone present for their attendance. Confirmed as True Record of Proceedings Held Dr Wang Kai Yuen Chairman of the Meeting "Appendix A" EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No. 199904364E) RESPONSES TO THE QUESTIONS RECEIVED FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") TO BE HELD ON 25 JUNE 2020 The Board of Directors of Ezion Holdings Limited ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group) refers to the Company's notice of AGM announced on 10 June 2020, and in particular, to the invitation for shareholders to submit questions in advance of the AGM. The Company have received 10 questions in total and for the ease of reference, the Company have grouped together questions which are similar in nature or pertain to the same subject matter. The Company wishes to thank shareholders for the questions submitted. The responses to the questions raised by the shareholders for the Company's AGM to be held on 25 June 2020 are as follow: No. Question A1. What is the business strategy moving forward? A2. What do you see as the utmost priorities for Year 2020 and what is your plan to overcome the current challenges? A3. What is the current climate of business and how is Ezion prepared to overcome the obstacles? _____________________________________ Response As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, various governments worldwide had imposed and put in place international travel restrictions and national level lockdowns. Stay-at-home advisories were also issued in many countries. Collectively, this resulted in a decrease in global demand for oil, further depressing global oil prices. Notwithstanding that economic activities are slowly recovering as a result of easing of restrictions and lockdowns in various countries, it is the general opinion that until the vaccine is found and administered globally, confidence is unlikely to be fully restored and the recovery is likely to be patchy. As a result, many of these international oil majors and national oil companies initiated cost cutting measures by reducing capital expenditure, deferring planned projects and reducing operating expenditure. This has negatively impacted the Company's deployment plans. The Group's main priority is to: conclude the negotiations with Yinson Eden Pte Ltd and the Major Secured Lenders on the Corporate Restructuring (See footnote 1);

expedite the disposal of non-core assets;

non-core assets; secure charter contracts for its liftboats; and

reduce operating costs. The conclusion and completion of the Corporate Restructuring will be crucial as it will allow the Group to right size its debts to a sustainable level to match the drastically changed environment. This will allow the Company to be in a position to capture future opportunities should the market return to normalcy. Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 8 June 2020 for updates on the Corporate Restructuring. No. Question B4. Auditors raised a few disclaimer of opinions about annual report. Do you agree with the opinions? What is your response? Response The Auditors of the Company had included a disclaimer of opinion based on the use of going concern assumption on the FY2019 Annual Report. This "Basis of disclaimer of opinion" is set out in pages 59 to 60 of the FY2019 Annual Report. The Group addresses the going concern assumptions in note 2 on pages 69 to 70 of the FY2019 Annual Report which is replicated below for ease of reference (emphasis in bold): "As at 31 December 2019, the Group has outstanding loans and borrowings of US$1,581,520,000 that were classified as "current liabilities", caused by breaches of certain financial covenants. These loans and borrowings are repayable on demand. No statutory demand has, however, been served to the Company to recall the debt obligations as the Group is currently addressing the default of its loans and borrowings through the Corporate Restructuring. The Corporate Restructuring would involve a combination of capitalisation of existing debts into share capital of the Company, cash subscription by a prospective investor; and a simultaneous compromise of the Group's debt obligations. The quantum of debt capitalisation and debt compromise, together with the cash subscription, are under negotiation with the lenders and prospective investor as at the date of this report. The Group expects the overall operating environment to remain challenging following the COVID-19 pandemic and the plunge in oil prices, but still expects to generate positive cash flows from customer contracts to meet its working capital needs and interest on debt obligations due in the next 12 months from the reporting date, with the expected continuing support and availability of banking facilities from the lenders. In this regard, the assumed interest payment in debt obligations is premised on the successful completion of the Corporate Restructuring from 1 January 2020. Note 31 has however separately disclosed the contractual interest obligations due and payable in the next 12 months. Notwithstanding the directors' and management's belief that the use of going concern assumption in the preparation of the financial statements remains appropriate, there are material uncertainties over (a) completion of the Corporate Restructuring as the Company, as at the date of this report, is still in negotiation with the lenders and prospective investor to draw out terms and conditions of the Corporate Restructuring, (b) generation of positive operating cash flows caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the plunge in oil prices that arose subsequent to the year-end; and the continuing support and availability of banking facilities from the lenders. No. Question Response If for any reason the Group and Company are unable to continue as a going concern, it could have an impact on the Group's and Company's classification of assets and liabilities and the ability to realise assets at their recognised values and to extinguish liabilities in the normal course of business at the amounts stated in the financial statements." C5. How confident is management that discussion between Yinson and the major lenders will come to an agreement? C6. What are the alternative plans if the agreement with lenders is not achieved? C7. Any plans for merger? C8. When can we expect Ezion shares to begin trading again? D9. What would be your advice to the loyal investors who stood by the CEO all these years? Why should they continue to support Ezion? D10. What is the future of the company? The Company, Yinson Eden Pte Ltd and the Major Secured Lenders are currently in negotiations to update certain terms of the Proposed Transactions and the Proposed Scheme of Arrangement. The Company is doing its best to help move things forward and try to conclude these negotiations by August 2020. When the negotiations are finalised with Yinson Eden Pte Ltd and the Major Secured Lenders, the Company will make the necessary announcements in relation to the expected timeline of the completion of the restructuring plan and the resumption of trading of its shares If an agreement is not achieved, the Company will endeavor to secure an alternative investor. Should there be any material developments either way, the Company will make the appropriate announcements as and when necessary. The Company is thankful for the strong support from the investors who have stood by us all these years. The operating environment has been dramatically changed by: (a) the impact of the sustained low oil price over long periods, (b) more cautious approach taken by financial institutions towards companies in this industry, (c) decreased energy demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and (d) the oil companies' cost cutting measures and capital expenditure reduction. The survival and viability of the Company will depend largely on whether the Company can find a strategic investor for capital injection, obtain the understanding and goodwill of all its lenders (banks and bondholders) to assist in right sizing the debts to a sustainable level and the support of its shareholders for a Corporate Restructuring exercise. While many of the factors are not within the control of the Company, we will continue to work incessantly and tirelessly to keep the company's position as the world's leading liftboat company. Do keep us in your prayers. By Order of the Board Goon Fook Wye Paul Company Secretary 25 June 2020 Attachments Original document

