Ezion : Update On Court Hearing Date For The Winding-Up Applications

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199904364E)

__________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE ON COURT HEARING DATE FOR THE WINDING-UP APPLICATIONS

___________________________________________________________________________

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ezion Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcements made on 30 March 2020, 11 May 2020, 16 June 2020 and 7 July 2020 in relation to the originating summons HC/CWU 98/2020 and HC/CWU 99/2020 issued by Whitesea Shipping & Supply (LLC) FZC requesting the High Court of Singapore to wind up the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries Teras Conquest 3 Pte Ltd and Teras Conquest 5 Pte Ltd, respectively (the "Previous Announcements").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms and references used herein shall bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements.

The Company wishes to update its stakeholders that the Court has adjourned the hearings for the Winding-Up Applications to 4 September 2020. The Company will keep its shareholders informed of any material developments and make the necessary announcements.

Although the Company's shares are currently under suspension, shareholders, securityholders and investors are advised to read this announcement and any past and future announcements by the Company carefully when dealing with the shares and securities of the Company. Shareholders, securityholder, and investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take or when dealing with their shares or securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Goon Fook Wye Paul

Company Secretary

7 August 2020