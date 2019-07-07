Log in
EZION HOLDINGS LTD

(EZHL)
Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Creditors' Voluntary Winding-Up Of Dormant Indirect Joint Venture Company

07/07/2019

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199904364E)

______________________________________________________________________________

CREDITORS' VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF DORMANT INDIRECT JOINT VENTURE

COMPANY

______________________________________________________________________________

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ezion Holdings Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that PIO Ezion Pte. Ltd., a 33% dormant indirectly held joint venture company, had been voluntarily wound up with effect from 7 July 2019.

The abovementioned is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company, has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction save for their shareholdings in the Company.

By Order of the Board

Goon Fook Wye Paul

Company Secretary

8 July 2019

Disclaimer

Ezion Holdings Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 00:27:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 268 M
EBIT 2019 25,7 M
Net income 2019 -17,6 M
Debt 2019 1 888 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,60x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,64x
EV / Sales2020 5,80x
Capitalization 160 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,05  SGD
Last Close Price 0,04  SGD
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thiam Keng Chew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kai Yuen Wang Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Wei Chong Chief Financial Officer
Min Ye Deputy Chief Information Officer
Thean Ee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EZION HOLDINGS LTD-10.42%118
SCHLUMBERGER NV9.45%54 809
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-13.36%20 128
BAKER HUGHES14.00%12 657
TECHNIPFMC28.45%11 231
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-15.25%8 467
