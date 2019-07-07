Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Creditors' Voluntary Winding-Up Of Dormant Indirect Joint Venture Company

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 199904364E)
CREDITORS' VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF DORMANT INDIRECT JOINT VENTURE
COMPANY
The board of directors (the "Board") of Ezion Holdings Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that PIO Ezion Pte. Ltd., a 33% dormant indirectly held joint venture company, had been voluntarily wound up with effect from 7 July 2019.
The abovementioned is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.
None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company, has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction save for their shareholdings in the Company.
By Order of the Board
Goon Fook Wye Paul
Company Secretary
8 July 2019
