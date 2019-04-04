Log in
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

0
04/04/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

(Company Registration Number: 199904364E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 28 July 1999)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Ezion Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Ballroom 3, The Singapore Island Country Club 180 Island Club Road, Singapore 578774 on 29 April 2019 at 11.00 am (or such time immediately following the conclusion or adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10.00 am on the same date and at the same place) for the purpose of considering and, if thought ﬁt, passing with or without modiﬁcations, the following special resolution:

All capitalised terms in this Notice which are not deﬁned herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 5 April 2019 (the "Circular").

SPECIAL RESOLUTION - THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE NEW CONSTITUTION

THAT:

(a)the regulations contained in the New Constitution as set out in Annex A to the Circular be and are hereby approved and adopted as the constitution of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Existing Constitution; and

(b)the Directors and each of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they or he may consider expedient, desirable or necessary to give effect to the adoption of the New Constitution and all transactions contemplated and/or authorised by this special resolution.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

Goon Fook Wye Paul

Company Secretary

5 April 2019

Notes:

1.Except for a member who is a relevant intermediary as deﬁned under Section 181(6) of the Companies Act, a member entitled to attend, speak and vote at the EGM may appoint not more than two (2) proxies to attend, speak and vote in his/her stead. Where a member appoints more than one (1) proxy, the proportion of his concerned shareholding (expressed as a percentage of the whole) to be represented by each proxy shall be speciﬁed in the proxy form, failing which the appointments shall be deemed to be invalid.

2.Pursuant to Section 181(1C) of the Companies Act, a member who is a relevant intermediary as deﬁned under Section 181(6) of the Companies Act is entitled to appoint more than two (2) proxies to attend, speak and vote at the EGM, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such member. Where such member appoints more than two (2) proxies, the number and class of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be speciﬁed in the proxy form, failing which the appointments shall be deemed to be invalid.

3.A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

4.The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies, duly executed, must be deposited at the Company's registered ofﬁce at 15 Hoe Chiang Road, #12-05 Tower Fifteen, Singapore 089316, not less than 48 hours before the time ﬁxed for holding the EGM.

5.A Depositor's name must appear on the Depository Register maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited at least seventy-two (72) hours before the time ﬁxed for holding the EGM in order for the Depositor to be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.

PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY

By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the EGM and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the purpose of the processing, administration and analysis by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of proxies and representatives appointed for the EGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the EGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents or service providers), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty.

Disclaimer

Ezion Holdings Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 01:06:08 UTC
