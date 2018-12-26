Ezion : Annual Reports And Related Documents

Ezion Holdings Limited Sustainability Report 2017

Contents

Chairman's Letter to Stakeholders .......................................................................................................... 3

Ezion's Sustainability Story ..................................................................................................................... 4

Organisation Profile ................................................................................................................................. 7

Ethics and Integrity .................................................................................................................................. 8

Governance & Statement of the Board ................................................................................................... 8

Stakeholder Engagement ........................................................................................................................ 9

Reporting Practice ................................................................................................................................. 10

Protecting the Environment ................................................................................................................... 11

Workplace Health & Safety ................................................................................................................... 12

People Focused .................................................................................................................................... 13

Contribution to Local Economy ............................................................................................................. 15

SGX Five Primary Components Index .................................................................................................. 16

GRI Standards Content Index ............................................................................................................... 16

Chairman's Letter to Stakeholders

Dear Stakeholders,

This year marks the issuance of our inaugural sustainability report, which has been prepared in accordance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited's ("SGX-ST") sustainability reporting guidelines. Our Sustainability Report is aligned to SGX-ST Listing Rule 711B, Practice Note 7.6 and the internationally recognised Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards.

In this report, we showcase the Group's commitment to uphold the sustainability standards across all aspects of our business strategy and operations. We recognize the increasing emphasis that our stakeholders have with regards to environmental, social and governance issues in their decisions and the Group is committed to grow in a sustainable manner.

We are fully aware that our global operations in the Liftboat as well as offshore oil & gas sector has a tremendous impact on the environment. As such, we have made it our priority to innovate through process enhancement, utilise energy-saving technology and apply strict standards in our operations to conserve biodiversity and minimize impact on the environment.

The Group imposes a stringent and high standard of occupational health and safety guidelines to govern our operations. We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of regulatory and safety requirements to ensure a safe and conducive working environment. We are pleased to announce that there has been no time loss due to injuries for the past 2 years.

The Group has also ventured into providing support services for the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms. We have a set of safety framework and policies in place to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees.

Ezion will engage with local communities on an ongoing basis to understand their needs including education and healthcare, and implement appropriate programmes to improve their overall well-being and create positive social impacts.

Ultimately, we are steadfast in our belief that the Group's success should not only consider financial success but also how we can grow sustainably and create a better future.

Dr Wang Kai Yuen

Chairman

Ezion Holdings Limited

Ezion's Sustainability Story

Sustainability Philosophy

Ezion Holdings Limited ("Ezion" and together with its subsidiaries "the Group") specializes in the development, ownership and chartering of strategic offshore assets to support the offshore energy market. The Group has set a strategic direction of being a market leader in Liftboat for both the offshore oil & gas as well as the wind farm markets.

Our Environment

Protecting our environment is of high priority to the Group. We are conscious of the impact that our projects have on the environment, and shall continue to monitor and measure these impacts and also uphold our energy saving standards. We will comply with all relevant regulations and play an active role in protecting the environment through innovative methods.

Workplace Health and Safety

We are aware that workplace health and safety is critical as our operations pose occupational hazards for our crew and staff. Ensuring workplace health and safety for our employees is our highest priority.

Our People

Our employees are our greatest asset. We will develop, reward and retain hardworking and passionate employees of the highest calibre.

Our Community

We have a massive global footprint and our global operations have a significant impact on the local communities. We encourage innovation and implement a 'hire-local' policy to benefit the community.

Sustainability Targets

Ezion has set targets to achieve a more sustainable business operation in the future. The Group will invest in more innovative technologies to further enhance our waste management, reduce emissions and minimize effluent discharge. We endeavour to demonstrate continuous improvement on delivering our environmental management and protection efforts to reduce our environmental impact.

We place the safety of our crew and staff at the highest priority, and we will never stop working to create a safe and conducive working environment for our people. We strive to create a safe working environment with zero fatalities and zero tolerance for non-compliance to safety regulations.

In addition to safeguarding the health and safety of our employees, we endeavour to constantly create opportunities to develop and groom our employees. We will invest in more training programs for employees to improve their skills and knowledge for the professional growth of our staff and the Group.

Ezion endeavours to make significant contributions to the communities where we operate. We shall continue to create more opportunities and positive impacts for local economies and discover more ways to benefit the local community. By bringing about mutual benefits, we aim to create a "win-win" situation with local communities.