Ezion : Reset Of Conversion Price To Remain The Same As S$0.2763
10/13/2018 | 02:38am CEST
EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED
SERIES B 0.25 PER CENT. CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023 (ISIN NO. SG38F9000006) (THE "SERIES B CONVERTIBLE BONDS") CONVERTIBLE INTO ORDINARY SHARES OF EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED
AMENDED SERIES 008 SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL SECURITIES (ISIN NO. SG6UH9000009) (THE "AMENDED SERIES 008 SECURITIES") CONVERTIBLE INTO ORDINARY SHARES OF EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED
- RESET OF CONVERSION PRICE TO REMAIN THE SAME AS S$0.2763 AND NO BONUS WARRANTS WILL BE ISSUED UPON CONVERSION OF THE SERIES B CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND THE AMENDED SERIES 008 SECURITIES
1. INTRODUCTION
The board of directors ("Board") of Ezion Holdings Limited ("Ezion" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcements dated 7 February 2018, 12 March 2018, 6 April 2018, 7 April 2018, 13 April 2018, 24 April 2018, 30 May 2018, 13 June 2018, 1 October 2018 (the "Previous Announcements") and the circular dated 12 March 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to the Proposed Bonds Issue, the Proposed Warrants (2018-Shareholders) Issue, the Proposed Warrants (2018-Securityholders) Issue, the Proposed Series 008 Securities Conversion Shares Issue, the Proposed Interest Shares Issue, the Proposed Securityholders Consent Shares Issue, the Proposed Warrants (2018-Secured Lenders) Issue, the Proposed TLF Consent Shares Issue, the Proposed Warrants (2018-Unsecured Lenders) Issue, the Proposed Professional Fees Shares Issue, the Proposed Private Subscriber Option Shares Issue, and the notice of redemption of the Securities.
Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms and references used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as in the Previous Announcements and Circular.
2. RESET OF THE SERIES B CONVERSION PRICE AND THE AMENDED SERIES 008 SECURITIES CONVERSION PRICE
The Conversion Price of the Series B Convertible Bonds has been reset to the Series B Minimum Conversion Price of S$0.2763, in accordance with the terms of conditions of the Series B Convertible Bonds. Similarly, the Series 008 Securities Conversion Price of the Amended Series 008 Securities has been reset to the Series 008 Securities Minimum Conversion Price of S$0.2763, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Amended Series 008 Securities. The Conversion Price for the Series B Convertible Bonds and the Amended Series 008 Securities will be applicable from13 October 2018 to 12 April 2019, after which the Conversion Price will be reset again, in accordance with the terms of the Series B Convertible Bonds and the Amended Series 008 Securities.
3. NO BONUS WARRANTS
With effect from 13 October 2018, there will be no Bonus Warrants issued to Securityholders upon conversion of the Series B Convertible Bonds and the Amended Series 008 Securities.
information on updates to the Refinancing Exercise as well as a summary of the outstanding ordinary shares and conversion rates of the Series B Convertible Bonds and the Amended
Series 008 Securities to-date.
