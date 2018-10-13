Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Ezion Holdings Ltd    EZHL   SG1W38939029

EZION HOLDINGS LTD (EZHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ezion : Reset Of Conversion Price To Remain The Same As S$0.2763

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 02:38am CEST

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No. 199904364E)

SERIES B 0.25 PER CENT. CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023 (ISIN NO. SG38F9000006) (THE "SERIES B CONVERTIBLE BONDS") CONVERTIBLE INTO ORDINARY SHARES OF EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

AMENDED SERIES 008 SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL SECURITIES (ISIN NO. SG6UH9000009) (THE "AMENDED SERIES 008 SECURITIES") CONVERTIBLE INTO ORDINARY SHARES OF EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

  • - RESET OF CONVERSION PRICE TO REMAIN THE SAME AS S$0.2763 AND NO BONUS WARRANTS WILL BE ISSUED UPON CONVERSION OF THE SERIES B CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND THE AMENDED SERIES 008 SECURITIES

  • 1. INTRODUCTION

    The board of directors ("Board") of Ezion Holdings Limited ("Ezion" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcements dated 7 February 2018, 12 March 2018, 6 April 2018, 7 April 2018, 13 April 2018, 24 April 2018, 30 May 2018, 13 June 2018, 1 October 2018 (the "Previous Announcements") and the circular dated 12 March 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to the Proposed Bonds Issue, the Proposed Warrants (2018-Shareholders) Issue, the Proposed Warrants (2018-Securityholders) Issue, the Proposed Series 008 Securities Conversion Shares Issue, the Proposed Interest Shares Issue, the Proposed Securityholders Consent Shares Issue, the Proposed Warrants (2018-Secured Lenders) Issue, the Proposed TLF Consent Shares Issue, the Proposed Warrants (2018-Unsecured Lenders) Issue, the Proposed Professional Fees Shares Issue, the Proposed Private Subscriber Option Shares Issue, and the notice of redemption of the Securities.

    Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms and references used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as in the Previous Announcements and Circular.

  • 2. RESET OF THE SERIES B CONVERSION PRICE AND THE AMENDED SERIES 008 SECURITIES CONVERSION PRICE

    The Conversion Price of the Series B Convertible Bonds has been reset to the Series B Minimum Conversion Price of S$0.2763, in accordance with the terms of conditions of the Series B Convertible Bonds. Similarly, the Series 008 Securities Conversion Price of the Amended Series 008 Securities has been reset to the Series 008 Securities Minimum Conversion Price of S$0.2763, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Amended Series 008 Securities. The Conversion Price for the Series B Convertible Bonds and the Amended Series 008 Securities will be applicable from 13 October 2018 to 12 April 2019, after which the Conversion Price will be reset again, in accordance with the terms of the Series B Convertible Bonds and the Amended Series 008 Securities.

  • 3. NO BONUS WARRANTS

    With effect from 13 October 2018, there will be no Bonus Warrants issued to Securityholders upon conversion of the Series B Convertible Bonds and the Amended Series 008 Securities.

  • 4. FURTHER INFORMATION

    Shareholders and Securityholders may refer to the Company's website at http://www.ezionholdings.com/?p=section&sub=article&articlegrppk=97&articlepk=166 for

    information on updates to the Refinancing Exercise as well as a summary of the outstanding ordinary shares and conversion rates of the Series B Convertible Bonds and the Amended

    Series 008 Securities to-date.

  • 5. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

    Shareholders, Securityholders, and investors are advised to read this Announcement, the Circular, and any past and future announcements by the Company carefully when dealing with the shares and securities of the Company. Shareholders, Securityholders, and investors should consult their stock brokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take or when dealing with their shares and securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Goon Fook Wye Paul Company Secretary

13 October 2018

Disclaimer

Ezion Holdings Limited published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 00:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EZION HOLDINGS LTD
02:38aEZION : Reset Of Conversion Price To Remain The Same As S$0.2763
PU
10/01EZION : Reset Of Conversion Price On 13 October 2018, After Which Bonus Warrants..
PU
09/21PEOPLE MOVES : New Financial Controller at Charisma Energy; Eagle Legend’s..
AQ
09/19EZION : Listing And Quotation Of Warrants (2018-Securityholders) - Notice Of Boo..
PU
08/30EZION : Increase In Investment In A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
PU
08/06EZION : Update On The Use Of Proceeds Raised From The Issuance Of 96,153,000 New..
PU
08/02EZION : Singapore shares close 0.27% up on Wednesday
AQ
08/02EZION : Singapore shares open flat on Thursday, with STI at 3,329.05
AQ
08/01EZION : Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Chief Corporate Development Office..
PU
08/01EZION : Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Group Chief Financial Officer
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/02Ezion Holdings reports Q4 results 
2017Ezion Holdings reports Q3 results 
2017Ezion Holdings reports Q1 results 
2016Ezion Holdings reports Q2 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 141 M
EBIT 2018 -13,5 M
Net income 2018 36,5 M
Debt 2018 1 074 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,67
EV / Sales 2018 8,93x
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
Capitalization 180 M
Chart EZION HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Ezion Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZION HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,11 $
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thiam Keng Chew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kai Yuen Wang Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Wei Chong Chief Financial Officer
Min Ye Deputy Chief Information Officer
Thean Ee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EZION HOLDINGS LTD-71.43%180
SCHLUMBERGER NV-12.27%81 829
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.84%34 976
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-3.10%33 707
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO16.32%16 032
TECHNIPFMC-4.73%13 541
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.