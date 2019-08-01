EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : 2Q19 Earnings Release schedule

2Q19 Earnings Release schedule

São Paulo, August 1 st , 2019 - EZTEC S.A. (B3: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3: BZ) informs its 2Q19 Earnings Release schedule: 2Q19 Earnings Release:

August 14 th , 2019 (after trading hours)

Information will be available on our website: www.eztec.com.br/ir

Conference Calls

English

August 15th , 2019

3:30 p.m. (New York Time) 4:30 p.m. (Brasília Time)

Ph.: +1 (412) 317-6380

Code: EZTEC Replay:

+ 1 (412) 317-0088

Code: 10128200

Webcast: Click here

Portuguese

August 15th , 2019

2:00 p.m. (New York Time) 3:00 p.m. (Brasília Time)

Ph.: +55 (11) 3181-8565

Code: EZTEC Replay:

+55 (11) 3193-1012

Code: 8661706#

Click here

Webcast:

Quiet Period:In accordance to fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, EZTEC is in a quiet period until August 15th, 2019, after the conference calls.

For further information contact:

EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations

Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313

E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br

www.eztec.com.br/ir

