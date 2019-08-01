Log in
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES SA

EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES SA

(EZTC3)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : 2Q19 Earnings Release schedule

08/01/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

2Q19 Earnings Release schedule

São Paulo, August 1st,2019- EZTEC S.A. (B3: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3: BZ)informs its 2Q19 Earnings Release schedule:2Q19 Earnings Release:
August 14th, 2019(after trading hours)
Information will be available on our website: www.eztec.com.br/ir.

Conference Calls

English
August 15th, 2019
3:30 p.m. (New York Time) 4:30 p.m. (Brasília Time)
Ph.: +1 (412) 317-6380
Code: EZTEC

Replay:
+ 1 (412) 317-0088
Code: 10128200
Webcast: Click here

Portuguese
August 15th, 2019
2:00 p.m. (New York Time) 3:00 p.m. (Brasília Time)
Ph.: +55 (11) 3181-8565
Code: EZTEC

Replay:
+55 (11) 3193-1012
Code: 8661706#


Webcast: Click here

Quiet Period:In accordance to fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, EZTEC is in a quiet period until August 15th, 2019, after the conference calls.

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir

ABOUT EZTEC:

With a track record of 40 years, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-held companies in the Brazilian real estate industry. Through its totally integrated business model, the Company has already launched 138 projects, totaling more than 4.2 million sq.m. of built area and area under construction, and 28.230 units. EZTEC is listed on the Novo Mercado Special Corporate Governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 22:14:05 UTC
