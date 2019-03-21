EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : | 4Q18 Earnings Release

4Q18 Earnings Release

EZTEC ends 2018 with Net Income of R$98 MN and Net Margin of 25%



São Paulo, March 21st, 2019 - EZTEC S.A. (B3: EZTC3) celebrates its 40th anniversary as one of the most profitable builders and developers in Brazil. The Company announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18). Except where stated otherwise, EZTEC's operating and financial information is presented on a consolidated basis and in Brazilian real (R$), in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Brazil ('BR GAAP') and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) applicable to real estate developers in Brazil, as approved by the Accounting Pronouncement Committee (CPC), Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and Federal Accounting Board (CFC).

Since January 1st, 2013, the rules of the IFRS 10 and IFRS 11 were taken into effect. These rules regard the projects with shared control. When adopting the norms of the CPC 19, a share of the Assets and Liabilities, Revenues and Expenses stop being consolidated proportionally to the Company´s stake. These changes will affect neither the Shareholder's Equity nor the Company's Net Income.



OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

EZTEC ended 4Q18 with Cash Generation of R$66.7 million, ex-dividends leading to the position of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Financial Investments of R$494.5 million. After deducting debts of R$91.3 million from SFH financing, the Company ended the period with a cash position of R$ 03.1 million, in addition to having R$ 556.1 million in performed real estate projects receivables, available for onlending or securitization and part of which yield at IGP-DI +10 to 12% pa;.;

Net Revenue reached R$390.8 million in 2018;

Gross Profit totaled R$141.9 million, with Gross Margin of 36.3% in 2018;

Net Income reached R$97.5 million, with Net Margin of 25.0% in 2018;

EZTEC's Contracted Sales, net of cancellations, reached R$605 million in 2018, net of cancellations; and

On December 31st, 2018, the Company's Landbank totaled R$6.0 billion in own PSV. The average acquisition cost for these plots, including costs regarding increases in constructive potential, is 14% of the PSV.

ABOUT EZTEC:

With 40 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 134 projects, totaling more than 3.6 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 27,422 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.