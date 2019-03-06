EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : 4Q18 Earnings Release schedule

4Q18 Earnings Release schedule

São Paulo, March 6th , 2019 - EZTEC S.A. (B3: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3: BZ) informs its 4Q18 Earnings Release schedule: 4Q18 Earnings Release:

March 21st , 2019 (after trading hours)

Information will be available on our website: www.eztec.com.br/ir

Conference Calls

English

March 22 nd , 2019

11:00 a.m. (New York Time) 12:00 p.m. (Brasília Time)

Ph.: +1 (412) 317-6380

Code: EZTEC Webcast: Click here

Portuguese

March 22 nd , 2019

9:30 a.m. (New York Time) 10:30 a.m. (Brasília Time)

Ph.: +55 (11) 3181-8565

Code: EZTEC Webcast: Click here



Quiet Period:In accordance to fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, EZTEC is in a quiet period until March 22nd, 2019, after the conference calls.

For further information contact:

EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations

Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313

E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br

www.eztec.com.br/ir

ABOUT EZTEC:

With a track record of 40 years, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-held companies in the Brazilian real estate industry. Through its totally integrated business model, the Company has already launched 134 projects, totaling more than 3.6 million sq.m. of built area and area under construction, and 27,422 units. EZTEC is listed on the Novo Mercado Special Corporate Governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.