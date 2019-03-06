Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA    EZTC3   BREZTCACNOR0

EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES SA

(EZTC3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : 4Q18 Earnings Release schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:02pm EST

4Q18 Earnings Release schedule

São Paulo, March 6th,2019- EZTEC S.A. (B3: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3: BZ)informs its 4Q18 Earnings Release schedule:4Q18 Earnings Release:
March 21st, 2019(after trading hours)
Information will be available on our website: www.eztec.com.br/ir.

Conference Calls

English
March 22nd, 2019
11:00 a.m. (New York Time) 12:00 p.m. (Brasília Time)
Ph.: +1 (412) 317-6380
Code: EZTEC

Webcast: Click here

Portuguese
March 22nd, 2019
9:30 a.m. (New York Time) 10:30 a.m. (Brasília Time)
Ph.: +55 (11) 3181-8565
Code: EZTEC

Webcast: Click here

Quiet Period:In accordance to fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, EZTEC is in a quiet period until March 22nd, 2019, after the conference calls.

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir

ABOUT EZTEC:

With a track record of 40 years, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-held companies in the Brazilian real estate industry. Through its totally integrated business model, the Company has already launched 134 projects, totaling more than 3.6 million sq.m. of built area and area under construction, and 27,422 units. EZTEC is listed on the Novo Mercado Special Corporate Governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 22:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PA
05:02pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : 4Q18 Earnings Release schedule
PU
2018EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Material Fact | 2019 Release Guidance
PU
2018EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market | EZTEC launches Z. ..
PU
2018EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : | 3Q18 Earnings Release
PU
2018EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches Dio..
PU
2018EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches the..
PU
2018EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches the..
PU
2018EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : 3Q18 Earnings Release schedule
PU
2018EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Pr..
PU
2018EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches the..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 411 M
EBIT 2018 -8,00 M
Net income 2018 99,7 M
Finance 2018 506 M
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 48,69
P/E ratio 2019 20,90
EV / Sales 2018 9,40x
EV / Sales 2019 5,47x
Capitalization 4 369 M
Chart EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silvio Ernesto Zarzur CEO, Director, Chief Development Officer & EVP
Ernesto Zarzur Chairman
Antônio Emílio Clemente Fugazza CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur Technical Director
Samir Zakkhour El Tayar Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES SA5.84%1 159
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%48 774
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%25 700
VONOVIA8.36%25 112
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN2.28%16 502
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 098
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.