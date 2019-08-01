EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : Material Fact - Fourth Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement

MATERIAL FACT



EZ TEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('Company'), in attendance to article 157, §4º, of Law 6,404 of December 15 th , 1976, and in accordance to Instruction 358 from the Securities Exchange Commission (CVM), of January 3 rd , 2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market at large that, at this date, it filed at the Company's headquarters the amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement, between SMM Participações S.A., GAR Participações S.A., HPC Participações S.A., Mapeca Participações S.A., Barolo Participações S.A., SZA Participações S.A., VJR Participações S.A., Valey Participações S.A., EZ1 Participações Ltda., EZ2 Particpações Ltda., EZ3 Particpações Ltda., EZ4 Particpações Ltda., EZ5 Particpações Ltda., and EZ6 Particpações Ltda., with the participation and consent of the Company ('Fourth Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement'), such that the parties set out rules to uncommit a portion of the shares committed to the aforementioned agreement, extend the agreement's period of validity for 10 years, up until July 31 st , 2029, and reflect the transfer of EZ Participações Ltda.'s direct equity stake over the Company, given the corporate reorganization involving the agreement's subscribers and its subsidiaries.

The Fourth Amendment to the Shareholder's Agreement will be filed in the records of the depositary institution of the Company's shares, as provided in Article 118 of Law 6,404, of December 15 th , 1976. A copy of the agreement will be available at the websites of the Company (www.eztec.com.br/ir), of B3 S.A. - Bolsa, Brasil, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), and of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br).

About EZTEC:

With 40 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 138 projects, totaling more than 4.2 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 28.230units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.



'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.