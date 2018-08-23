EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends

Log in
08/23/2018 | 01:42am CEST

São Paulo, August 22, 2018 - A EZ TEC Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. ('Company' or 'EZTEC') (Bovespa: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3:BZ), informs its shareholders that, in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2018, at 10am, payment of dividends of the year of 2017 was approved in the amount of eighty-five million, two hundred and twenty-one thousand, six hundred and seventy-nine reais and fourteen cents (R$ 85,221,679.14), equivalent to R$0.516489444 per ordinary share.

The dividends will be paid to the shareholders on August 31, 2018, based on the stock position of April 27, 2018, and the total amount of shares entitled to dividends held by shareholders on such date, and as of April 30, 2018 (inclusive), the shares of the Company will be traded ex-dividends. Dividends shall be paid without any indexation or withholding income tax, in the terms set forth in article 10, of Law No. 9.249/95.

For further information and to access the full document, click here.

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir

About EZTEC:
With a track record of 39 years, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-held companies in the Brazilian real estate industry. Through its totally integrated business model, the Company has already launched 127 projects, totaling more than 3.6 million sq.m. of built area and area under construction, and 25,051 units. EZTEC is listed on the Novo Mercado Special Corporate Governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 23:41:03 UTC
