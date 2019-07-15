Log in
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preliminary 2Q19 Operating Results

07/15/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

Net sales for the second quarter reach R$372 MN fueled by launches
R$707 MN in PSV launched and R$718 MN in gross sales by the first half of the year

São Paulo, July 15th, 2019 - EZTEC SA (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg: EZTC3: BZ), announces its preliminary operating results for the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19). Note that the results presented here have managerial nature and are subject to revision following the external audit. The complete and audited results for 2Q19 are scheduled to be disclosed on August 15th, 2019, after market closure.

Sales and Cancellations

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company achieved net sales of R$372 million, decomposed into R$395 million in gross sales and R$23 million in cancellations. This net performance implies in the first time the Company breaks the R$372 million net sale mark ever since the first quarter of 2011. Also, it implies a 23% growth rate against net sales from the previous quarter.

Regarding sales, emphasis may be attributed to the sales performance accrued from the current launches, located mainly in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo. The Pátrio Ibirapuera project, responsible for 29% of quarterly sales was the highlight of the quarter. The tower was launched in mid-June and aims for high-end consumers in the South portion of the city. The cities of Osasco and Guarulhos accounted for more than 60% of ready units sales, being the protagonists of that category. The Cidade Maia project, a mega-condominium located in Guarulhos, had net sales of 63 units in the quarter, the highest level since the first quarter of 2015 and 54% higher than 1Q19.

For further information and to access the full document,click here.

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir

About EZTEC:

With 40 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 138 projects, totaling more than 4.2 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 28.230units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 21:54:02 UTC
