Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA    EZTC3   BREZTCACNOR0

EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES SA

(EZTC3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches Artis Jardim Prudência

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

EZTEC launches Artis Jardim Prudência

São Paulo, June 28th, 2019 - EZTEC S.A. (Bovespa: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3: BZ) announces the launch of the Artis Jardim Prudência project, located in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo. The project has 1 residential tower, 92 middle-end units, with areas of 66 and 80 sq.m., for a combined potential sales value (PSV) of R$ 48.8 million.

For further information and to access the full document, click here.

For further information contact:

EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir

About EZTEC:

With 40 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 138 projects, totaling more than 4.2 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 28.230 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 22:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PA
06:38pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches Art..
PU
06/12EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches Pát..
PU
06/10EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches Viv..
PU
04/29EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : BONUS ISSUE: 21.210812 new shares for 100..
FA
04/26EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Divid..
PU
04/26EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Material Fact - Bonus Shares
PU
04/15EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Pr..
PU
03/26EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : launches the Fit Casa Rio Bonito project
PU
03/21EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : | 4Q18 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 663 M
EBIT 2019 81,9 M
Net income 2019 157 M
Finance 2019 478 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 29,58
P/E ratio 2020 15,63
EV / Sales 2019 6,94x
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Capitalization 5 084 M
Chart EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silvio Ernesto Zarzur CEO, Director, Chief Development Officer & EVP
Ernesto Zarzur Chairman
Antônio Emílio Clemente Fugazza CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur Technical Director
Samir Zakkhour El Tayar Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES SA22.62%1 317
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%45 233
VONOVIA5.63%25 776
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%23 884
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 381
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-19.43%13 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About