EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches Artis Jardim Prudência

São Paulo, June 28th, 2019 - EZTEC S.A. (Bovespa: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3: BZ) announces the launch of the Artis Jardim Prudência project, located in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo. The project has 1 residential tower, 92 middle-end units, with areas of 66 and 80 sq.m., for a combined potential sales value (PSV) of R$ 48.8 million.

About EZTEC:

With 40 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 138 projects, totaling more than 4.2 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 28.230 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.



