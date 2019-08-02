Log in
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES SA

(EZTC3)
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Transfer of Material Equity Interest

08/02/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, August 2nd, 2019 (Bovespa: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3:BZ) - Ez Tec Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. ('Company' or 'Eztec') pursuant to art. 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02 and its subsequent amendments, informs that, at this date, it received from its shareholder, Mr. Ernesto Zarzur, a document stating that he has transferred his indirect equity interest, representing 31.56% (thirty one point fifty-six percent) of the Company's equity, to his children and grandchildren. As a result of such transfer, Mr. Ernesto Zarzur no longer holds direct or indirect ownership interest in the Company, but reserves for himself the right of ownership, use, administration, income and voting power in the deliberations in relation to the transferred equity interest.

It was also informed that this event is not intended to change EZTEC's control composition, nor its administrative structure, and that the transfers were made exclusively to his family members, who are also part to Eztec's controlling group, subject to the Shareholders Agreement from April 28th, 2007, as subsequently amended. Attachment Ito this press release gives the full transcript of the letter received, only available in Portuguese.

For further information and to access the full document, click here.

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: ri@eztec.com.br
www.eztec.com.br/ir

About EZTEC:

With 40 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 138 projects, totaling more than 4.2 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 28.230units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 22:39:08 UTC
