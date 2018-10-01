F&C Capital & Income Investment Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

F&C Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC

LEI: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

F&C Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC ('the Company') announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the year ended 30 September 2018 has previously been and will continue to be notified via a regulatory information service and that during this period the Company may make purchases or sales of its own securities.

The mandatory closed period under MAR will commence on 4 November 2018 and will last until the results in respect of the year ended 30 September 2018 are published on or around 4 December 2018.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Hugh Potter

For and on behalf of F&C Investment Business Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7628 8000

1 October 2018