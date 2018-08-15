F&C Capital & Income Investment Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

F&C CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19
All data as at 31 July 2018
This data will shortly be available on the Company's website www.fandccit.com
Top Ten Holdings
%
Royal Dutch Shell
3.9
Diageo
3.5
Unilever
3.4
GlaxoSmithKline
3.4
Secure Income REIT
3.1
Rio Tinto
3.0
Phoenix Group Holdings
2.8
Beazley
2.7
HSBC Holdings
2.7
AstraZeneca
2.6
Total
31.1
Sector Breakdown
%
Financials
35.1
Industrials
18.3
Consumer Goods
14.1
Consumer Services
10.9
Oil & Gas
6.5
Health Care
6.0
Basic Materials
4.0
Technology
2.6
Utilities
2.1
Telecommunications
0.5
Total
100.0
Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets
Disclaimer
