F&C Capital & Income Investment Trust    FCI   GB0003463287

F&C CAPITAL & INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST (FCI)
08/15 09:35:11 am
328.1 GBp   -0.12%
10:21aF&C CAPITAL & I : Month End Portfolio Information
PU
07/02F&C CAPITAL & I : Issue of Equity
PU
06/21F&C CAPITAL & I : Month End Portfolio Information
PU
F&C Capital & Income Investment Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

08/15/2018 | 10:21am CEST

F&C CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19

All data as at 31 July 2018

This data will shortly be available on the Company's website www.fandccit.com

Top Ten Holdings

%

Royal Dutch Shell

3.9

Diageo

3.5

Unilever

3.4

GlaxoSmithKline

3.4

Secure Income REIT

3.1

Rio Tinto

3.0

Phoenix Group Holdings

2.8

Beazley

2.7

HSBC Holdings

2.7

AstraZeneca

2.6

Total

31.1

Sector Breakdown

%

Financials

35.1

Industrials

18.3

Consumer Goods

14.1

Consumer Services

10.9

Oil & Gas

6.5

Health Care

6.0

Basic Materials

4.0

Technology

2.6

Utilities

2.1

Telecommunications

0.5

Total

100.0

Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets

Disclaimer

F&C Capital and Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 08:20:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Andrew Ralph Bates Chairman
Clare Juliet Dobie Non-Executive Director
Sharon Mary Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Scholefield Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F&C CAPITAL & INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST-1.65%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC8.63%1 336
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.83%1 054
DRAPER ESPRIT64.75%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%375
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.06%181
