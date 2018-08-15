F&C Capital & Income Investment Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

F&C CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19

All data as at 31 July 2018

This data will shortly be available on the Company's website www.fandccit.com

Top Ten Holdings % Royal Dutch Shell 3.9 Diageo 3.5 Unilever 3.4 GlaxoSmithKline 3.4 Secure Income REIT 3.1 Rio Tinto 3.0 Phoenix Group Holdings 2.8 Beazley 2.7 HSBC Holdings 2.7 AstraZeneca 2.6 Total 31.1

Sector Breakdown % Financials 35.1 Industrials 18.3 Consumer Goods 14.1 Consumer Services 10.9 Oil & Gas 6.5 Health Care 6.0 Basic Materials 4.0 Technology 2.6 Utilities 2.1 Telecommunications 0.5 Total 100.0

Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets