Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd    FCPT   GG00B4ZPCJ00

F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD (FCPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 10/03 04:00:31 pm
140.0000 GBp   +0.14%
04:07pF&C COMMERCIAL : Dividend Declaration
PR
09/14F&C COMMERCIAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/13F&C COMMERCIAL : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

F&C Commercial Property Trust : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

TO:                  RNS

FROM:            F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.:               213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE:                         03 October 2018

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2018, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date		 11 October 2018

12 October 2018

31 October 2018

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051
 


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TR
04:07pF&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
09/14F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/13F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
09/12F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST : Interim Report for the Period ended 30 June2018
PR
09/12F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST : Appointment of Director
PR
09/05F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
08/09F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
08/01F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend
PR
07/23F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST : Net Asset Value
PR
07/12F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.