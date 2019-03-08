Log in
F&C Commercial Property Trust : Dividend Declaration

03/08/2019 | 06:22am EST

TO:                 RNS

FROM:            F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.:             213800A2B1H4ULF3K397                            

DATE:            08 March 2019

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2018, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date		 21 March  2019

22 March 2019

29 March 2019

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051


© PRNewswire 2019
