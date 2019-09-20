F&C Investment Trust : Dividend Declaration

F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800W6B18ZHTNG7371

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2019

The Directors of the Company have resolved that the second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 will be a payment of 2.90 pence per ordinary share, which compares with a 2.70 pence per share second interim dividend this time last year. The dividend will be paid on 1 November 2019 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 4 October 2019. Please note this payment will include a Dividend Re-Investment Plan facility, for which the election date will be 11 October 2019.

By order of the Board

BMO Investment Business Limited

Secretary

20 September 2019