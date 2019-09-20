Log in
F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(FRCL)
F&C INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PU
F&C INVESTMENT TRUST : Report and Accounts - Half Year ended 30 June 2019
PU
F&C INVESTMENT TRUST : Half-year Report
PU
F&C Investment Trust : Dividend Declaration

09/20/2019 | 05:12am EDT

F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800W6B18ZHTNG7371

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2019

The Directors of the Company have resolved that the second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 will be a payment of 2.90 pence per ordinary share, which compares with a 2.70 pence per share second interim dividend this time last year. The dividend will be paid on 1 November 2019 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 4 October 2019. Please note this payment will include a Dividend Re-Investment Plan facility, for which the election date will be 11 October 2019.

By order of the Board
BMO Investment Business Limited
Secretary
20 September 2019

Disclaimer

F&C Investment Trust plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:11:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Fraser Chairman
Roger Bridgland Bone Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeffrey Lindsay Hewitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Fiona Arkle Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas David Moakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC12.80%4 837
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 376
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS54.22%1 150
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP23.57%214
