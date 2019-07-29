F&C Investment Trust : Half-year Report 0 07/29/2019 | 03:25am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (formerly Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC) Unaudited Results for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 LEI: 213800W6B18ZHTNG7371 29 July 2019 F&C Investment Trust PLC ('FCIT' / 'Company') today announces its results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. · FCIT's share price was 701.0 pence representing a total return of 11.7%. · FCIT's Net Asset Value ('NAV') total return gained 14.4%, delivering the strongest first half NAV returns for over twenty years. · The NAV total return nevertheless lagged the exceptional 16.4% return from FCIT's benchmark, the FTSE All-World Index, with markets fully recovering from the sharp falls seen in the latter part of 2018. · The sharp recovery in the public equity markets has yet to feed through to valuations in the private equity market and therefore the Private Equity portfolio returns of -1.4% were detrimental to the relative returns of the total investment portfolio. This was the single largest contributor to the underperformance against the benchmark. Private Equity has a strong record of delivering higher returns than listed equities in FCIT's portfolio and is expected to continue to enhance returns over the long term. · The first interim dividend will be 2.9 pence per share while another above-inflation rise is planned for the 2019 total dividend. This will mark the 49th consecutive annual increase. · For much of the period the shares traded at a premium to NAV and 1.4m shares were reissued from Treasury. The shares moved from a discount of 1.5% to 4.0% by the end of the period and a small number were bought back, consistent with the policy of pursuing a sustainably low deviation between the share price and NAV per share. · Gearing was 6.9% at the end of the period and continues to contribute positively to performance. Advantage has been taken of low interest rates to fix more borrowings through long-term private placement loans. At the end of June, £150m was drawn down in tranches of maturities ranging between 7 to 40 years. The blended rate of this latest issue of debt is 2.2% and it takes the average rate on borrowings down below 2.5%. · Beatrice Hollond will succeed Simon Fraser as Chairman on his retirement from the Board with effect from 31 December 2019. Commenting on the markets, Paul Niven, Fund Manager of FCIT, said: 'Equity markets remain supported by reasonable valuations and fundamentals and investors have so far viewed the more accommodative stance recently taken by policymakers as positive, despite increased risks.In any event we will adhere to our strategy of holding concentrated individual portfolios that are managed, as a whole and on a sustainable basis, to provide global diversification, lower volatility and lower risk with the aim of achieving outperformance and real rises in dividends over the longer term.' The Chairman, Simon Fraser, said: 'The political and economic backdrop can be expected to remain uncertain, particularly for the UK given the unclear outcome of the Brexit negotiations. As ever, there will be opportunities for FCIT. As a closed-ended listed investment company, we are not constrained by asset sales to meet redemptions. Our share capital structure gives us the flexibility to take a longer term view and stay invested while taking advantage of illiquidity throughout normal and volatile markets. Our debt profile is now highly diversified by maturity and we have locked in borrowing at historically low rates of interest. This and our Ongoing Charges figure of 0.65% leaves us very well positioned to continue the delivery of long-term growth in capital and income for our shareholders.' The full results statement is attached. Past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance. The value of investments and income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Contacts Paul Niven - Fund Manager 0207 011 4385 Campbell Hood campbell.hood@bmogam.com Tel: +44 (0)20 7011 4243 FTI Consulting bmo@fticonsulting.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1888 About FCIT: · Founded in 1868 - the oldest collective investment trust · A diversified portfolio provides exposure to most of the world's stock markets, with exposure to over 500 individual companies across the globe · Its aim is to generate long-term growth in capital and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities Chairman's Statement Markets and performance Over the first half of the year the markets fully recovered from the sharp falls seen in the latter part of 2018 and our total shareholder return, although constrained by some pressure on the discount, was 11.7%. Our Net Asset Value ('NAV') total return gained 14.4%, delivering the strongest first half NAV returns for over twenty years, but nevertheless lagged the exceptional returns from the market indices. Despite signs that the global economy and earnings cycle were losing momentum and fluctuating sentiment on growth prospects, global equities were buoyed by rising expectations that central banks, led by the US Federal Reserve, would soon cut interest rates and suggestions the European Central Bank could restart quantitative easing. In addition, while concerns over trade continued to weigh periodically on markets some signs of progress between China and the US led investors to the conclusion that tariffs would be unlikely to materially dampen the overall outlook for the global economy and corporate earnings. Investors in equities continued to look to bond markets for signs that the fragile growth backdrop may be tipping over into a more marked downturn. Interest rate expectations declined as the US Federal Reserve gave a dovish assessment and as inflationary pressures continued to prove elusive. Yields on longer dated bonds fell heavily, leading some to conclude that recession is likely in coming quarters. Historically the yield curve, representing the gap between long-term and short-term interest rates, is a reasonably accurate predictor of a future downturn. This warning sign, however, was largely viewed as a less reliable indicator in a world of low interest rates and investors chose to regard the backdrop as benign, with moderate growth and inflation and central bankers seemingly willing and able to continue to supply liquidity, supporting asset prices further. The sharp recovery in the public equity markets has yet to feed through to valuations in the private equity market and therefore our Private Equity portfolio returns of -1.4% were detrimental to the relative returns of the total investment portfolio. This was the single largest contributor to the underperformance against the benchmark. Private Equity has a strong record of delivering higher returns than listed equities in our portfolio and is expected to continue to enhance returns over the long term. The ultimate test with our Private Equity holdings has always been, and will always be, the cash returns we earn from the cash we invest. Within our publicly listed equity portfolio in North America, US growth stocks led performance, beating cheaper 'value' stocks by a wide margin once again. This theme of lowly priced stocks lagging more highly rated companies was seen both across and within sectors globally and caused underperformance from a number of our strategies where managers seek to identify attractively valued stocks from a fundamental perspective. Within our Global Strategies, our Global Smaller Companies exposure performed well, with returns in line with the market, but our Global Income Strategy, which invests into cheaper and higher yielding stocks, substantially lagged the market as investors shunned income related strategies, despite the sharp decline in bond yields. Our European holdings produced the strongest returns in absolute and relative terms with a gain of 18.0%. Other areas of the portfolio delivered strong absolute returns with gains of 7.4% from our Japanese and 11.8% from Emerging Markets holdings. Our discount widened from 1.5% to 4.0%, but for much of the period our shares had traded at a premium to NAV and we issued 1.4m shares from Treasury during the first quarter. Towards the end of the period we bought back a small number of shares when the share price moved to a discount, consistent with our policy of pursuing a sustainably low deviation between the price and NAV per share in normal market conditions. During the first half of the year, we took advantage of low interest rates to fix more of our borrowings through long-term private placement loans. At the end of June, we drew down £150m in tranches of maturities ranging between 7 to 40 years. The blended rate of this latest issue of debt is 2.2% and it takes the average rate on our borrowings down below 2.5%. Our debt profile is now highly diversified by maturity and we have locked in borrowing at historically low rates of interest. Our gearing level was 6.9% at the end of the period and continues to contribute positively to performance. Contributors to total returns in first half of 2019 % Portfolio return 13.8 Management fees (0.2) Interest and other expenses (0.1) Buybacks 0.0 Change in value of debt (0.2) Gearing/other 1.1 Net asset value total return* 14.4 Decrease in discount (2.7) Share price total return 11.7 FTSE All-World Total Return 16.4 *Debt at market value Source: BMO GAM Income and Dividends Our net revenue return per share made further progress rising by 3.9%, to 8.08p, in comparison to the equivalent six-month period of 2018. Sterling fell on average against overseas currencies which was modestly accretive for our income but special dividends fell on the year to £2.3m, from £3.9m in the first half of 2018. We paid a third interim dividend of 2.8p per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 in February 2019 and a final dividend of 2.8p in May. The first interim dividend of 2.9p for 2019 will be paid on 1 August. It is the intention of the Board to deliver another real rise in dividends for 2019. This will mark the forty-ninth consecutive rise in annual dividends from your Company. Chairmanship In May we announced that Beatrice Hollond will succeed me as Chairman. Her in-depth investment knowledge, expertise and experience in asset management and her directorship and chairmanship skills make her very well suited in leading FCIT forward in the years ahead. Beatrice will be appointed Chairman with immediate effect upon my retirement from the Board on 31 December 2019. Outlook By most metrics the past decade has seen the longest uninterrupted economic expansion in US history and the longest bull market ever. Equity investors have enjoyed a period of extraordinary returns following the Global Financial Crisis. Looking forward, equity markets remain supported by reasonable valuations and fundamentals. Policymakers have shifted to a more accommodative stance given still low inflation and rising risks to growth. Investors have so far viewed this move positively, considering the reduction of interest rates as warranting higher valuations on future earnings, despite the increased risks. The political and economic backdrop can be expected to remain uncertain, particularly for the UK given the unclear outcome of the Brexit negotiations . The risks are many but, as ever for FCIT throughout its long history, so too will there be opportunities. As a closed-ended listed investment company, we are not constrained by asset sales to meet redemptions. Our share capital structure gives us the flexibility to take a longer term view and stay invested while taking advantage of illiquidity throughout normal and volatile markets. Shareholders can therefore be assured that we will continue to adhere to our strategy of holding concentrated individual portfolios that are managed, as a whole and on a sustainable basis, to provide global diversification, lower volatility and lower risk. With this approach to prudent risk taking across a diversified portfolio of shares, the benefit of a varied range of debt maturities at historically low rates and an Ongoing Charges figure of 0.65 , we are very well positioned to seek and take opportunities as they arise and to continue to deliver on our objective of achieving long term growth in capital and income for shareholders. Simon Fraser Chairman 26 July 2019 Weightings, stock selection and performance in each investment portfolio strategy and underlying geographic exposure versus index as at 30 June 2019 Investment portfolio strategy Our portfolio strategy weighting % Underlying geographic exposure* % Benchmark weighting % Our strategy performance in sterling % Index performance in sterling % North America 43.6 55.1 56.9 17.5 18.9 Europe inc UK 15.3 22.3 19.4 18.0 16.5 Japan 7.6 8.8 7.7 7.4 7.5 Emerging Markets 10.3 11.6 11.9 11.8 10.7 Developed Pacific - 2.2 4.1 - 18.1 Global Strategies 16.5 - - 12.9 16.4 Private Equity 6.7 - - (1.4) - Source: BMO GAM *Represents the geographic exposure of the portfolio, including underlying exposures in private equity and fund holdings UNAUDITED CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT 6 months to 30 June 2019 6 months to 30 June 2018 Notes Revenue £'000s Capital £'000s Total £'000s Revenue £'000s Capital £'000s Total £'000s Gains on investments and derivatives - 482,028 482,028 - 99,822 99,822 Exchange gains/(losses) 444 (3,521) (3,077) (77) (1,409) (1,486) 3 Income 53,306 - 53,306 51,851 - 51,851 4 Fees and other expenses (4,190) (6,264) (10,454) (4,280) (6,241) (10,521) Net return before finance costs and taxation 49,560 472,243 521,803 47,494 92,172 139,666 4 Interest payable and similar charges (1,096) (3,289) (4,385) (1,004) (3,011) (4,015) Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 48,464 468,954 517,418 46,490 89,161 135,651 5 Taxation on ordinary activities (4,535) - (4,535) (4,333) - (4,333) 6 Net return attributable to shareholders 43,929 468,954 512,883 42,157 89,161 131,318 6 Net return per share - basic (pence) 8.08 86.30 94.38 7.78 16.44 24.22 The total column is the profit and loss account of the Company. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Capital Total Share redemption Capital Revenue shareholders' capital reserve reserves reserve funds Notes Half-year ended 30 June 2019 £'000s £'000s £'000s £'000s £'000s Balance brought forward 31 December 2018 140,455 122,307 3,126,949 102,202 3,491,913 Movements during the half-year ended 30 June 2019 Shares issued by the Company from treasury - - 9,325 - 9,325 Shares repurchased by the Company and held in Treasury - - (297) - (297) 7 Dividends paid - - - (30,407) (30,407) Return attributable to shareholders - - 468,954 43,929 512,883 Balance carried forward 30 June 2019 140,455 122,307 3,604,931 115,724 3,983,417 Capital Total Share redemption Capital Revenue shareholders' capital reserve reserves reserve funds Notes Half-year ended 30 June 2018 £'000s £'000s £'000s £'000s £'000s Balance brought forward 31 December 2017 Movements during the half-year ended 30 June 2018 140,455 122,307 3,313,941 91,320 3,668,023 7 Dividends paid - - - (29,278) (29,278) Return attributable to shareholders - - 89,161 42,157 131,318 Balance carried forward 30 June 2018 140,455 122,307 3,403,102 104,199 3,770,063 Notes Year ended 31 December 2018 Share capital £'000s Capital redemption reserve £'000s Capital reserves £'000s Revenue reserve £'000s Total shareholders' funds £'000s Balance brought forward 31 December 2017 140,455 122,307 3,313,941 91,320 3,668,023 Movements during the year ended 31 December 2018 Shares issued by the Company from treasury - - 667 - 667 7 Dividends paid - - - (58,556) (58,556) Return attributable to shareholders - - (187,659) 69,438 (118,221) Balance carried forward 31 December 2018 140,455 122,307 3,126,949 102,202 3,491,913 UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Notes 30 June 2019 £'000s 30 June 2018 £'000s 31 December 2018 £'000s Fixed assets 8 Investments 4,254,412 4,020,017 3,717,610 Current assets Debtors 12,260 25,078 38,698 Cash and cash equivalents 97,572 73,172 96,439 Total current assets 109,832 98,250 135,137 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 9 Loans - (20,000) (110,047) 10 Other (14,246) (8,230) (35,587) Total current liabilities (14,246) (28,230) (145,634) Net current assets/(liabilities) 95,586 70,020 (10,497) Total assets less current assets/(liabilities) 4,349,998 4,090,037 3,707,113 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year 9 Loans (366,006) (319,399) (214,625) 9 Debenture (575) (575) (575) (366,581) (319,974) (215,200) Net assets 3,983,417 3,770,063 3,491,913 Capital and reserves 11 Share capital 140,455 140,455 140,455 Capital redemption reserve 122,307 122,307 122,307 Capital reserves 3,604,931 3,403,102 3,126,949 Revenue reserve 115,724 104,199 102,202 12 Total shareholders' funds 3,983,417 3,770,063 3,491,913 12 Net asset value per ordinary share - prior charges at nominal value (pence) 732.73 695.35 643.93 UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Half-year ended 30 June 2019 Half-year ended 30 June 2018 Year ended 31 December 2018 Notes £'000s £'000s £'000s 13 Cash flows from operating activities before dividends received and interest paid (14,026) (14,140) (27,695) Dividends received 52,384 49,843 84,873 Interest paid (5,125) (3,848) (8,521) Cash flows from operating activities 33,233 31,855 48,657 Investing activities Purchases of Investments (683,510) (707,605) (1,840,994) Sales of Investments 631,944 700,739 1,886,950 Other capital charges and credits (18) (34) (57) Cash flows from investing activities (51,584) (6,900) 45,899 Cash flows before financing activities (18,351) 24,955 94,556 Financing activities Equity dividends paid (30,407) (29,278) (58,556) 14 Repayment of loans (103,435) (30,000) (50,000) 14 Drawdown of loans 151,666 75,000 75,000 Cash flows from share issues 9,325 - 667 Cash flows from share buybacks for treasury shares - (194) (194) Cash flows from financing activities 27,149 15,528 (33,083) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,798 40,483 61,473 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 96,439 31,136 31,136 Effect of movement in foreign exchange (7,665) 1,553 3,830 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 97,572 73,172 96,439 Represented by: Cash at bank 38,042 5,103 27,875 Short term deposits 59,530 68,069 68,564 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 97,572 73,172 96,439 UNAUDITED NOTES ON THE CONDENSED ACCOUNTS 1 Results The results for the six months to 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 constitute non-statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The latest published accounts which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies are for the year ended 31 December 2018; the report of the Auditors thereon was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed financial statements shown for the year ended 31 December 2018 are an extract from those accounts. 2 Accounting policies These condensed financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the Companies Act 2006, FRS 102 (March 2018), Interim Financial Reporting (FRS 104) and the revised Statement of Recommended Practice 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' (SORP), issued by the AIC in November 2014 and updated in February 2018. The accounting policies applied for the condensed set of financial statements are set out in the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018. 3 Income Half-year ended 30 June 2019 £'000s Half-year ended 30 June 2018 £'000s Income comprises: UK dividends 5,198 6,013 Overseas dividends 47,592 45,360 Rebate on management fees 167 289 Interest on short-term deposits and withholding tax reclaims 349 184 Underwriting commission - 5 Income 53,306 51,851 Included within income is £2.3m (30 June 2018: £3.9m; 31 December 2018: £3.9m) of special dividends classified as revenue in nature. The value of special dividends treated as capital in nature is £0.4m (30 June 2018: £0.0m; 31 December 2018: £0.6m). 4 Fees and other expenses and interest payable and similar charges Half-year ended 30 June 2019 £'000s Half-year ended 30 June 2018 £'000s Fees and other expenses 10,454 10,521 Interest payable and similar charges 4,385 4,015 Total 14,839 14,536 Fees and other expenses comprise: Allocated to Revenue Account - Management fees payable directly to the Manager* 2,082 2,073 - Other expenses 2,108 2,207 4,190 4,280 Allocated to Capital Account - Management fees payable directly to the Manager* 6,244 6,220 - Other expenses 20 21 6,264 6,241 Interest payable and similar charges comprise: Allocated to Revenue Account 1,096 1,004 Allocated to Capital Account 3,289 3,011 * Including reimbursement in respect of services provided by sub-managers The primary related party transaction is with the Manager, BMO Investment Business Limited. With effect from 1 January 2019 the Manager receives remuneration of 0.35% per annum of the market capitalisation of the Company up to £3.0 billion, 0.30% between £3.0 and £4.0 billion, and 0.25% above £4.0 billion calculated at each month end date on a pro-rata basis. Prior to 1 January 2019, the fee was 0.365% per annum of the market capitalisation of the Company, calculated at each month end date on a pro-rata basis. The fee is adjusted for fees earned by the Manager in respect of investment holdings managed or advised by the Manager. Variable fees payable in respect of third party sub-managers are also reimbursed. The services provided by the Manager remain unchanged from those disclosed within the accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018. The level of variable fees payable in respect of third party sub-managers and private equity managers remain unchanged since the year end. 5 Taxation The taxation charge of £4,535,000 (30 June 2018: £4,333,000) relates to irrecoverable overseas taxation. 6 Net return per share Net return per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders reflects the overall performance of the Company in the period. Net revenue recognised in the first six months is not indicative of the total likely to be received in the full accounting year. Half-year ended 30 June 2019 pence Half-year ended 30 June 2019 £'000s Half-year ended 30 June 2018 pence Half-year ended 30 June 2018 £'000s Revenue return 8.08 43,929 7.78 42,157 Capital return 86.30 468,954 16.44 89,161 Total return 94.38 512,883 24.22 131,318 Weighted average ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares (see note 11) 543,437,152 542,180,712 7 Dividends Dividends paid and payable on ordinary shares Register date Payment date Half-year ended 30 June 2019 £'000s Half-year ended 30 June 2018 £'000s Year ended 31 December 2018 £'000s 2017 Third interim of 2.70p 5-Jan-2018 1-Feb-2018 - 14,639 14,639 2017 Final of 2.70p 3-Apr-2018 1-May-2018 - 14,639 14,639 2018 First interim of 2.70p 6-Jul-2018 1-Aug-2018 - - 14,639 2018 Second interim of 2.70p 5-Oct-2018 1-Nov-2018 - - 14,639 2018 Third interim of 2.80p 4-Jan-2019 1-Feb-2019 15,184 - - 2018 Final of 2.80p 5-Apr-2019 8-May-2019 15,223 - - 30,407 29,278 58,556 The Directors have declared a first interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 December 2019 of 2.90p per share, payable on 1 August 2019 to all shareholders on the register at close of business on 5 July 2019. The amount of this dividend will be £15,765,000 based on 543,619,804 shares in issue at 4 July 2019. This amount has not been accrued in the results for the half-year ended 30 June 2019. 8 Investments Fair value hierarchy The Company's Investments as disclosed in the balance sheet are valued at fair value. The fair value as at the reporting date has been estimated using the following fair value hierarchy: Level 1 includes investments and derivatives listed on any recognised stock exchange or quoted on the AIM market in the UK and quoted open-ended funds. Level 2 includes investments for which the quoted price has been suspended, forward exchange contracts and other derivative instruments. Level 3 includes investments in private companies or securities, whether invested in directly or through pooled Private Equity vehicles, for which observable market data is not specifically available. The analysis of the valuation basis for financial instruments based on the hierarchy is as follows: As at 30 June 2019 £'000s As at 30 June 2018 £'000s As at 31 December 2018 £'000s Level 1 3,984,269 3,772,792 3,449,880 Level 3 270,143 247,225 267,730 Total valuation of investments 4,254,412 4,020,017 3,717,610 With respect specifically to investments in Private Equity, whether through funds or partnerships, the Directors rely on the latest available unaudited quarterly valuations of the underlying unlisted investments as supplied by the investment advisers or managers of those funds or partnerships. The Directors regularly review the principles applied by the managers to those valuations to ensure they are in compliance with the principal accounting policies as stated in the year end report and accounts. There were no derivative investments held in the period (half-year ended 30 June 2018 and year ended 31 December 2018: same) and no investments held which are valued in accordance with level 2. 9 Loans and Debenture 30 June 2019 £'000s 30 June 2018 £'000s 31 December 2018 £'000s Loans falling due within one year - 20,000 110,047 Loans falling due after more than one year 366,006 319,399 214,625 Debenture falling due after more than one year 575 575 575 Comprising: Sterling denominated loan, falling due within one year - £20m - US dollar denominated loan, falling due within one year - - $80m Yen denominated loan, falling due within one year - - ¥6.6bn US dollar denominated loan, falling due after more than one year - $80m - Yen denominated loan, falling due after more than one year - ¥6.6bn - Sterling denominated loan, falling due after more one year £264m £150m £150m Euro denominated loan, falling due after more than one year €114m €72m €72m 4.25% perpetual debenture stock £0.575m £0.575m £0.575m During the half year, the Yen and US denominated loans were repaid in full. In June 2019 the Company issued fixed rate senior unsecured notes in tranches of EUR42 million, £57 million, £37 million and £20 million expiring in June 2026, June 2042, June 2049 and June 2059 respectively. Interest rates applying to the notes are commercially competitive and fixed until the expiry dates. 10 Other creditors falling due within one year 30 June 2019 £'000s 30 June 2018 £'000s 31 December 2018 £'000s Cost of ordinary shares repurchased 297 - - Investment creditors 7,346 4,689 30,757 Management fee payable to the Manager 1,977 1,842 1,858 Foreign exchange contracts 3,186 - 878 Other accrued expenses 1,440 1,699 2,094 14,246 8,230 35,587 11 Share capital Equity share capital Shares held in treasury Number Shares entitled to dividend Number Total shares in issue Number Total shares in issue nominal £'000s Ordinary shares of 25p each Balance at 31 December 2018 19,538,304 542,280,712 561,819,016 140,455 Shares sold from treasury (1,400,000) 1,400,000 - - Shares repurchased by the Company and held in treasury 42,146 (42,146) - - Balance at 30 June 2019 18,180,450 542,180,712 561,819,016 140,455 1,400,000 shares were issued out of treasury raising proceeds of £9,325,000. 42,146 shares were repurchased during the period at a cost of £297,000. Shares held in treasury have no voting rights and no right to dividend distributions and are excluded from the calculations of earnings per share and net asset value per share. 12 Net asset value per ordinary share 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 31 December 2018 Net asset value per share -pence 732.73 695.35 643.93 Net assets attributable at end of period - £'000s 3,983,417 3,770,063 3,491,913 Ordinary shares of 25p in issue at end of period excluding shares held in treasury - number 543,638,566 542,180,712 542,280,712 Net asset value per share (with the debenture stock and long-term loans at market value) at 30 June 2019 was 730.00p (30 June 2018: 694.34p and 31 December 2018: 642.87p). The market value of debenture stocks at 30 June 2019 was £429,000 (30 June 2018 and 31 December 2018: £429,000). The market value of the long-term loans at 30 June 2019 was £380,982,000 (30 June 2018: £325,012,000 and 31 December 2018: £220,534,000) based on the equivalent benchmark gilts or relevant commercially available current debt. 13 Reconciliation of net return before taxation to cash flows from operating activities Half-year ended 30 June 2019 £'000s Half-year ended 30 June 2018 £'000s Year ended 31 December 2018 £'000s Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 517,418 135,651 (110,177) Adjust for non-cash flow items, dividend income and interest expense: (Gains)/losses on investments (482,028) (99,822) 162,535 Exchange losses 3,077 1,486 5,358 Non-operating expense of a capital nature 20 21 44 (Increase)/decrease in other debtors (18) 762 782 Increase/(decrease) in creditors 151 (50) 324 Dividends receivable (52,790) (51,373) (86,692) Interest payable 4,385 4,015 8,885 Tax on overseas income and Indian Capital Gains Tax (4,241) (4,830) (8,754) (531,444) (149,791) 82,482 Cash flows from operating activities (before dividends received and interest paid) (14,026) (14,140) (27,695) 14 Analysis of changes in net debt Bank loans £'000s Debenture £'000s Total £'000s Opening net debt as at 31 December 2018 324,672 575 325,247 Cash-flows: Drawdown of bank loans 151,666 - 151,666 Repayment of bank loans (103,435) - (103,435) Non-cash: Effect of foreign exchange movements (6,897) - (6,897) Closing net debt as at 30 June 2019 366,006 575 366,581 15 Going concern The Company's investment objective, strategy and policy are subject to a process of regular Board monitoring and are designed to ensure that the Company is invested mainly in readily realisable, listed securities and that the level of borrowings is restricted. The Company retains title to all assets held by the Custodian and agreements cover its borrowing facilities. Cash is held with banks approved and regularly reviewed by the Manager and the Board. The Directors believe that; the Company's objective and policy continue to be relevant to investors; the Company operates within a robust regulatory environment; and the Company has sufficient resources and arrangements to continue operating within its stated policy for the 12 month period commencing from the date of this report. Accordingly, the financial statements have been drawn up on the basis that the Company is a going concern. 16 Report and accounts The half-yearly report and accounts will be posted to shareholders and made available on the internet at www.fandcit.com shortly. Copies may be obtained during normal business hours from the Company's Registered Office, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2NY. Legal Entity Identifier: 213800W6B18ZHTNG7371 By order of the Board BMO Investment Business Limited, Secretary Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2NY 26 July 2019 Directors' Statement of Principal Risks The Company's principal risks and uncertainties are described in detail under the heading 'Principal risks and future prospects' within the strategic report in the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018. They include: having an inappropriate strategy in relation to investor needs; failure on the part of the Manager to continue to operate effectively; unfavourable markets or inappropriate asset allocation, sector and stock selection, currency exposure and use of gearing and derivatives leading to investment underperformance; and errors, fraud or control failures at service providers, or loss of data through cyber-threats or business continuity failure. In the view of the Board, the risks and uncertainties are applicable to the remainder of the financial year. Directors' Statement of Responsibilities in Respect of the Half-Yearly Financial Report In accordance with Chapter 4 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: · the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with applicable UK Accounting Standards on a going concern basis and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and net return of the Company; · the half-yearly report includes a fair review of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the financial statements; · the Directors' Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties shown above is a fair review of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remainder of the financial year; and · the half-yearly report includes a fair review of the related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the financial year. On behalf of the Board Simon Fraser Chairman 26 July 2019 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer F&C Investment Trust plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 07:24:04 UTC 0 Latest news on F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 03:25a F&C INVESTMENT TRUST : Half-year Report PU 07/04 F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 06/28 F&C INVESTMENT TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation PU 06/19 F&C INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Declaration PU 05/03 F&C INVESTMENT TRUST : Results of AGM - Replacement PU 05/02 F&C INVESTMENT TRUST : Chairmanship Succession PU 04/04 F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 01/03 F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2018 FOREIGN LONIAL INVESTMENT TRUST : Change of Name PU 2018 FOREIGN LONIAL INVESTMENT TRUST : Chairmanship Succession Planning PU