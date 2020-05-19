F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : FILA Group Interim Financial Report at March 31 2020 0 05/19/2020 | 05:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 F.I.L.A. GROUP INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT MARCH 31, 2020 FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. Via XXV Aprile 5 Pero (MI) Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Contents I - Interim Directors' Report.............................................................................................................................. 3 Corporate Boards........................................................................................................................................... 3 Overview of the F.I.L.A. Group .................................................................................................................... 4 Key events in the period ................................................................................................................................ 6 Key Financial Highlights............................................................................................................................... 8 F.I.L.A. Group Key Financial Highlights.................................................................................................... 12 Adjusted Net Result net of IFRS 16 effects............................................................................................. 12 Business seasonality ................................................................................................................................ 14 Statement of Financial Position ............................................................................................................... 15 Financial overview .................................................................................................................................. 17 Segment reporting ....................................................................................................................................... 20 Geographical segments - Statement of financial position....................................................................... 21 Business Segments - Income Statement ................................................................................................. 22 Business Segments - Other Information ................................................................................................. 22 Subsequent events ....................................................................................................................................... 23 Outlook ........................................................................................................................................................ 23 Treasury shares ............................................................................................................................................ 23 II - Consolidated Financial Statements of the F.I.L.A. Group at March 31, 2020 .......................................... 24 Consolidated Financial Statements.............................................................................................................. 24 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position......................................................................................... 24 Consolidated Income Statement .............................................................................................................. 25 Statement of Changes in Equity .............................................................................................................. 26 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ................................................................................................... 27 Attachments ................................................................................................................................................. 29 Attachment 1 - List of companies included in the consolidation and other equity Investments ................. 29 Attachment 2 - Business combinations ....................................................................................................... 30 Atypical and/or unusual Transactions ......................................................................................................... 32 Declaration of the Executive Officer for Financial Reporting .................................................................... 33 1 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 DIRECTORS' REPORT AT MARCH 31, 2020 2 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 I - Interim Directors' Report Corporate Boards Board of Directors Chairman Giovanni Gorno Tempini Honorary Chairman Alberto Candela Chief Executive Officer Massimo Candela Executive Director Luca Pelosin Director (**) Annalisa Barbera Director (*)(**) Filippo Zabban Director (*)(**)(***) Gerolamo Caccia Dominioni Director (*)(**) Francesca Prandstraller Director(*)(**) Paola Bonini Director (*)(**) Alessandro Potestà Independent director in accordance with Article 148 of the CFA and Article 3 of the Self-Governance Code. (**) Non-Executive Director.

(***) Lead Independent Director. Control and Risks and Related Parties Committee Gerolamo Caccia Dominioni Paola Bonini Filippo Zabban Alessandro Potestà Remuneration Committee Francesca Prandstraller Annalisa Barbera Filippo Zabban Paola Bonini Board of Statutory Auditors Chairman Gianfranco Consorti Statutory Auditor Elena Spagnol Statutory Auditor Pietro Michele Villa Alternate Auditor Stefano Amoroso Alternate Auditor Sonia Ferrero Independent Audit Firm KPMG S.p.A. 3 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Overview of the F.I.L.A. Group The F.I.L.A. Group operates in the creativity tools market, producing colouring, design, modelling, writing and painting objects, such as pencils, crayons, modelling clay, chalk, oil colours, acrylics, watercolours, paints and paper for the fine arts, school and leisure. The F.I.L.A. Group at March 31, 2020 operates through 21 production facilities and 35 subsidiaries across the globe and employs approx. 10,000, becoming a pinnacle for creative solutions in many countries with brands such as GIOTTO, DAS, LYRA, Canson, Maimeri, Daler-Rowney Lukas, Ticonderoga, Pacon, Strathmore and Princeton. Founded in Florence in 1920 by two noble Tuscan families, della Gherardesca and Marchesi Antinori, F.I.L.A. S.p.A. (hereafter also the "Company") has achieved strong international growth in the past 20 years, supported by a series of strategic acquisitions. Over the years, the Company acquired: (i) the Italian firm Adica Pongo in 1994, a leading producer of modelling clay for children; (ii) the Spanish firm Spanish Fila Hispania S.L. (formerly Papeleria Mediterranea S.L.) in 1997, the Group's former exclusive distributor in Spain; (iii) the French firm Omyacolor S.A. in 2000, a leading manufacturer of modelling putties and clays; (iv) the U.S. Dixon Ticonderoga Group in 2005, a leading producer and distributor of pencils in North America, with subsidiaries operating on the Canadian, Mexican, Chinese and European markets; (v) the German LYRA Group in 2008, which allowed the Group to enter the German, Scandinavian and Eastern Asian markets; (vi) the business unit operated by Lapiceria Mexicana in 2010, one of the main local competitors in the budget coloured and graphite pencils market; and (vii) the business unit operated by Maimeri S.p.A. in 2014, a manufacturer and distributor of paints and accessories for arts and crafts. In addition to these operations, on the conclusion of an initiative which began with the acquisition of a minority stake in 2011, control was acquired in 2015 of the Indian company DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd. (viii). In 2016, the F.I.L.A. Group focused upon development through strategic Art&Craft sector acquisitions, seeking to become the leading market player. On February 3, 2016, F.I.L.A. S.p.A. acquired control of the Daler-Rowney Lukas Group, an illustrious brand producing and distributing materials and accessories on the arts and crafts market since 1783, with a direct presence in the United Kingdom, the Dominican Republic, Germany and the USA (ix). In September 2016, the F.I.L.A. Group acquired the entire share capital of St. Cuthberts Holding Limited and the operating company St. Cuthberts Mill Limited, a highly-renowned English paper mill, founded in 1907, located in the south-west of England and involved in the production of high-quality artist's papers (x). In October 2016, F.I.L.A. S.p.A. acquired the Canson Group, founded in 1557 by the Montgolfier family, with headquarters in Annonay in France, production facilities in France and conversion and distribution centres in Italy, France, China, Australia and Brazil. Canson products are available in over 120 countries and the brand is the most respected globally involved in the production and distribution of high added value paper for the fine arts, design, leisure and schools, but also for artists' editions and technical and digital drawing materials (xi). 4 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 In June 2018, F.I.L.A. S.p.A., through its US subsidiary Dixon Ticonderoga Co. (U.S.A.), consolidated its role as a leading player on the US market with the acquisition of the US Group Pacon, which through brands such as Pacon, Riverside, Strathmore and Princeton, is a leader in the US schools and arts and crafts sector. On March 2, 2020, F.I.L.A.- Arches S.A.S., a French company wholly-owned by F.I.L.A. S.p.A., completed the purchase of the fine art business unit of the company specialised in fine art operating through the ARCHES® brand, until now managed by the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Group, finalizing the non-binding memorandum of understanding signed on October 30, 2019 between F.I.L.A. S.p.A. and Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj and its French subsidiary, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Arches. 5 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Key events in the period On March 2, 2020, F.I.L.A.- Arches S.A.S., a French company wholly-owned by F.I.L.A. S.p.A., completed the purchase from the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Group of the fine art business unit of the company specialised in fine art operating through the ARCHES® brand. For over 500 years, the ARCHES® brand has been one of the best-known global brands in the production and distribution of premium fine art paper. The company creates its products utilising a particular "cylinder mould" technique which ensures the delivery of a highly crafted product and an inimitable natural appearance. Each production cycle is subject to numerous technical controls, which have always guaranteed the undisputed quality of the paper and its excellent brand reputation. The total price, on a debt-freecash-free basis, paid by F.I.L.A. - Arches S.A.S. for the business unit was Euro 43.6 million. The acquisition was funded through amending the current medium/long-term loan contract, through the granting of new lines for Euro 15 million and the partial use of the RCF line for Euro 25 million, through its conversion into a medium/long-term line. As noted, since January 2020, on the Chinese market - and gradually from March 2020 across the rest of the world - the operating environment has been dominated by the spread of COVID-19 ("Coronavirus") and the resulting restrictive containment measures implemented by the public authorities of the countries affected. The current health emergency, in addition to the enormous social impacts, is having direct and indirect repercussions on the general economy and on the propensity to consume and invest, resulting in a generally uncertain environment. The F.I.L.A. Group is monitoring the developing situation in order to minimise its social and workplace health and safety impacts, in addition to the operating, equity and financial situation, by drawing up and rolling out flexible and timely action plans. In particular, from the beginning the F.I.L.A. Group has worked tirelessly to ensure maximum health and safety levels for its employees, customers and suppliers. The Group promptly introduced a series of protective measures for personnel and activated its Crisis Response Protocol, developing a specific crisis response plan and immediately rolled out a series of measures at all levels of the organisation - both at headquarters and overseas - at the operational sites and at the production plant. In this regard, the Coronavirus related lockdown resulted in the closure of the Yixing facility from February 21 and that of Kunshan from February 28, the Indian facilities from March 22 until May 3 (some divisions have not yet re-opened), the Italian F.I.L.A. S.p.A. facilities from March 23 to April 10 and that of Industria Maimeri from March 16 to April 30, the Dominican Republic facilities from March 23 to April 3 and those in Mexico from April 6 to April 17. At the date of this report, the Group's plants are operational, in accordance with the regulations for each country, although not at fully capacity in order to protect worker safety. Customer deliveries are considered essential, and as such have continued uninterrupted (although limited) from open businesses. 6 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Each subsidiary has activated all the shock absorbers that can be used to deal with the decline in business. The impact on the business has been a decrease in sales on the Chinese market in February and part of March, while the decrease in sales in the rest of the world has had a gradual impact only from the second half of March, with the exception of customers selling online and Large-Scale Retail and Organized Distribution. It is highlighted that Group revenue in April, May and June does not correspond, especially for "school products", to the sell-out by our customers to end consumers, but in particular to the supply of the distribution chain ahead of sales for the reopening of schools. Based on current forecasts for the end of the emergency, the impacts on business could be partially offset by a recovery in the months leading up to the reopening of schools. With regard to potential financial stress scenarios, management has monitored and continues to monitor both the Group's current and future liquidity. In April, the first significant impacts on collection activities directly related to the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus became apparent. The Group is therefore implementing a strict customer selection policy to limit future financial difficulties. At that date, the available liquidity appears adequate to cover current and future operating needs. The medium/long-term debt of a nominal Euro 452.5 million is based on a bullet repayment plan (Euro 50.9 million in 2023 and Euro 253.8 million in 2024), with that subject to interest settled through increasing instalments until maturity in 2023; the 2020 instalment amounts to Euro 19.4 million. As at the reporting date, the Group has developed a sensitivity analysis of the potential economic and financial impacts of the current crisis and has drafted a series of actions to limit these impacts. 7 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Key Financial Highlights The F.I.L.A. Group Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2020 are reported below: Change Normalizations for March 31, 2020 % revenue March 31, 2019 % revenue IFRS 16 effects Non-Recurring 2020 - 2019 Euro thousands expenses Revenue 145,769 100% 143,811 100% 1,958 1.4% (51) Gross operating profit (1) 14,873 10.2% 18,490 12.9% (3,617) -19,6% 3,518 (5,444) Operating profit 3,673 2.5% 8,295 5.8% (4,622) -55.7% 814 (5,444) Net financial expense (8,561) -5.9% (5,892) -4.1% (2,669) -45.3% (1,473) (200) Total taxes (1,050) -0.7% (1,284) -0.9% 234 18.2% 227 215 F.I.L.A. Group Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent (6,053) -4,2% 493 0.3% (6,546) 1327,9% (384) (5,429) Earnings per share (€ cents) basic (0.12) 0.01 diluted (0.12) 0.01 March 31, 2020 % revenue March 31, 2019 % revenue Change of which: 2020 - 2019 Fila ARCHES NORMALISED Net of IFRS16 - Euro thousands Revenue 145,820 100,0% 143,811 100,0% 2,009 1.4% 775 Gross operating profit (1) 16,799 11.5% 18,418 12.8% (1,619) -8.7% 334 Operating profit 8,303 5.7% 10,944 7.6% (2,641) -24.1% 255 Net financial expense (6,888) -4.7% (4,394) -3.1% (2,494) -56.8% (3) Total taxes (1,492) -1.0% (2,333) -1.6% 841 36,0% (48) F.I.L.A. Group Net Profits attributable to the owners of the Parent (240) -0.2% 3,591 2.5% (3,831) -106.7% 145 Earnings per share (€ cents) basic (0.01) 0.08 diluted (0.01) 0.07 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Change 2020 - 2019 Euro thousands Cash flows from operating activities (29,460) (20,566) (8,894) Investments (3,661) (3,704) 43 % revenue 2.5% 2.6% March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Change of which: of which: 2020 - 2019 IFRS 16 effects Fila ARCHES Euro thousands Net capital employed 921,456 855,501 65,955 (4,154) 42,256 Net Financial debt (4) (584,592) (498,150) (86,442) 3,618 (20,831) Equity (336,864) (357,351) 20,487 536 (21,425) The Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA) corresponds to the operating result before amortisation and depreciation and impairment losses; Indicator of the net financial position, calculated as the aggregate of the current and non-current financial debt, net of cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets and loans provided to third parties classified as non-current assets. The net financial position as per CONSOB Communication DEM/6064293 of July 28, 2006 excludes non-current financial assets. The non-current financial assets of the F.I.L.A. Group at March 31, 2020 amount to Euro 3,506 thousand, of which Euro 975 thousand included in the calculation of the net financial position; therefore the F.I.L.A. Group financial indicator does not equate, for this amount, with the net financial position as defined in the above-mentioned Consob communication. For further details, see paragraph 'Financial Overview" of the Report below. 8 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 2020 Adjustments: The adjustment of "Revenues" principally refers to returns on revenue following the Covid-19 pandemic; The adjustment on the Q1 2020 EBITDA relates to non-recurring operating costs of approx. Euro 5.4 million, mainly for the acquisition of the ARCHES® business unit, the outlay for the medium-long-term incentive plan, the costs incurred in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, and Group reorganisation costs. The overall adjustment of the EBIT was Euro 5.4 million, resulting from the aforementioned effects on the EBITDA; The adjustment of Net Financial Expense refers to costs incurred by the Parent Company F.I.L.A. S.p.A. for new financing arrangements undertaken for the acquisition of the aforementioned business unit; The adjustment of the Q1 2020 Group Result concerns the aforementioned adjustments, net of the tax effect. 2019 Adjustments: The EBITDA adjustment in Q1 2019 amounted overall to Euro 2.8 million, principally regarding the Group reorganisation and charges for the roll out and development of the new ERP. The overall adjustment of the EBIT was Euro 2.8 million, resulting from the aforementioned effects on the EBITDA; The adjustment of the Q1 2019 Group Result concerns the aforementioned adjustments, net of the tax effect. 9 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 The alternative performance measures used are illustrated below: Gross operating profit or EBITDA: this is calculated as profit for the period, excluding the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) depreciation, amortization and impairment, (iii) financial income and expense and (iv) profit or loss from discontinued operations. The F.I.L.A. Group uses this measure as an internal management target and in external presentations (for analysts and investors), as it is useful in measuring the overall operating performance of the F.I.L.A. Group The table below presents a reconciliation of the profit for the period with the gross operating profit: Euro thousands March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 115 626 Profit/(loss) attributable to the owners of the parent (6,053) 493 Profit for the year (5,938) 1,119 Income taxes 1,050 1,284 Current taxes 1,398 1,825 Deferred taxes (348) (541) Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses 11,200 10,195 Financial items 8,561 5,892 Financial income (1,490) (3,149) Financial expenses 10,094 9,070 Share of losses of equity-accounted investees (43) (30) Gross operating profit net of the IFRS 16 effects 14,873 18,490 The Group defines adjusted gross operating profit or EBITDA as gross operating profit or EBITDA gross of: (i) non-recurring charges and (ii) the application of IFRS 16. 10 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 The following is a reconciliation between gross operating profit or EBITDA and adjusted gross operating profit or EBITDA and net of the IFRS 16 effects: Euro thousands March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Gross operating profit 14,873 18,490 Non-recurring expense 5,444 2,847 IFRS 16 effect (3,518) (2,919) Adjusted gross operating profit 16,799 18,418 Operating profit or EBIT: this is calculated as profit for the period, excluding the following components: (i) income taxes for the period, (ii) financial income and expense and (iii) profit from discontinued operations: Euro thousands March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Operating Result 3,673 8,295 Non-recurring expense 5,444 2,847 IFRS 16 effect (814) (198) Adjusted Operating Result net of the IFRS 16 effects 8,303 10,944 The Group defines adjusted operating profit or EBIT and net of the IFRS 16 effects as operating profit or EBIT gross of: (i) non-recurring charges and (ii) the application of IFRS 16. F.I.L.A. Group net result: result for the period, adjusted for non-controlling interest items: Euro thousands March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Profit/(loss) attributable to the owners of the parent (6,053) 493 Non-recurring expense 5,429 2,188 IFRS 16 effect 384 910 Adjusted Profit/(loss) attributable to the owners of the parent net of the IFRS 16 effects (240) 3,591 The Group defines the Adjusted Net Result and Net of IFRS effects as the Group Net Result, gross of: (i) non- recurring charges, (ii) application of IFRS 16. Net Financial Position (or Net Financial Debt): this is a valid measure of the F.I.L.A. Group's financial structure. It is calculated as the aggregate of the current and non-current financial debt net of cash and cash equivalents and of current and non-current financial assets relating to derivative instruments. The net financial position as per CONSOB Communication DEM/6064293 of July 28, 2006 excludes non-current financial assets. Non-current financial assets amount to Euro 975 thousand at March 31, 2020 and to Euro 1,070 thousand at December 31, 2019. Accordingly, the F.I.L.A. Group financial indicator at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 differs by those amounts from net financial position as defined in the above-mentioned Consob communication. 11 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 F.I.L.A. Group Key Financial Highlights The F.I.L.A. Group Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2020 are reported below. Adjusted Net Result net of IFRS 16 effects The F.I.L.A. Group Q1 2020 results report a decreased EBITDA of 8.7% on the previous year. March 31, % revenue March 31, % revenue Change 2020 - 2019 2020 2019 NORMALISED Net of IFRS16 - Euro thousands Revenue 145,820 100% 143,811 100% 2,009 1.4% Income 3,132 1,666 1,466 88.0% Total revenue 148,952 145,477 3,475 2.0% Total operating expense (132,153) -90,6% (127,059) -88,4% (5,094) -4% Gross operating profit 16,799 11.5% 18,418 12.8% (1,619) -8.7% Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses (8,496) -5.8% (7,474) -5.2% (1,022) -13,7% Operating profit 8,303 5.7% 10,944 7.6% (2,641) -24.1% Net financial expense (6,888) -4.7% (4,394) -3.1% (2,494) -56.8% Pre-tax profit 1,415 1.0% 6,550 4.6% (5,135) -78.4% Total income taxes (1,492) -1,0% (2,333) -1.6% 841 36.0% Net Profit for the year (77) -0.1% 4,217 2.9% (4,294) -101.8% Non-controlling interest 163 0.1% 626 0.4% (463) -74.0% F.I.L.A. Group Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent (240) -0.2% 3,591 2.5% (3,831) -106.7% The principal changes compared to Q1 2019 are illustrated below. "Revenue from Sales and Services" of Euro 145,820 thousand increased by Euro 2,009 thousand on Q1 2019 (+1.4%). Net of the positive currency effect of Euro 799 thousand (principally concerning the US Dollar) and the negative M&A effect of Euro 1,337 thousand (concerning for Euro 775 thousand the acquisition in March 2020 of the new Arches business and for Euro 2,112 thousand the effect from the sale of the "Superior" brand business unit in October 2019), organic growth was Euro 2,547 thousand (+1.8%). At geographic area level, this organic growth was seen in North America (+Euro 6,712 thousand, +11.2%), while the other geographic areas reported a revenue contraction: in Europe of Euro 1,690 thousand (-3.5%), in Asia of Euro 1,329 thousand (-6.4%) and in Central-South America Euro 1,146 thousand (-9.3%). 12 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 In order to better illustrate F.I.L.A. Group developments, reference should be made to the table below highlighting revenue compared with the previous period by "Strategic Segments" in which the Group operates (the school and office strategic business segment, the arts and crafts strategic business segment and, to a residual extent, industrial products): Other income of Euro 3,132 thousand increased by Euro 1,466 thousand, mainly due to higher exchange gains on commercial transactions. "Operating costs" in Q1 2020 of Euro 132,153 thousand show an increase of Euro 5,094 thousand compared to Q1 2019. This is due to the growth in revenue and to the negative exchange rate effect (principally the US Dollar), to the partial production and sales inefficiencies resulting from COVID-19 effects, to higher personnel costs in India and the USA, and to increased negative currency market movements (Russia, Brazil and Chile). "EBITDA" amounted to Euro 16,799 thousand, down Euro 1,619 thousand on the same period of the previous year (-8.7%). Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses rose by Euro 1,022 thousand, principally due to higher amortisation and depreciation resulting from investments and the increase from accruals to cover the greater doubtful debt risk as a result of Covid-19. "Net Financial Expense" increased by Euro 2,494 thousand, mainly due to greater negative currency effects on financial transactions. Adjusted income taxes totalled Euro 1,492 thousand. Net of the profit attributable to non-controlling interests, the F.I.L.A. Group adjusted result in Q1 2020 was a loss of Euro 240 thousand, compared to a profit of Euro 3,591 thousand in the previous year. 13 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Business seasonality The group's operations are affected by the business' seasonal nature, as reflected in the consolidated results. The F.I.L.A. Group primarily operates in the school and office strategic business segment and the arts and crafts strategic business segment. Historically, the school and office strategic business segment has reported greater sales in the second and third quarters of the year than in the first and fourth quarters of the year. This is mainly due to the fact that in the Group's main markets (i.e., North America, Mexico, India and Europe), schools reopen in the period from June to September. By contrast, the arts and crafts strategic business segment reports greater sales to some extent in the first, but especially in the fourth quarter, than in the second and third quarters, partially offsetting the seasonal nature of the school and office strategic business segment. The quarterly breakdown of profit or loss shows the concentration of sales in the second and third quarters in conjunction with the "schools' campaign". Specifically, significant sales are made through the traditional "school suppliers" channel in June and through the "retailers' channel in August. Seasonality may become more significant when it is viewed in relation to working capital. In fact, in the school and office strategic business segment the Issuer has historically invested large quantities of financial resources to meet the enormous demand for products from July to September, while only receiving payments in November. The key highlights for Q1 2020 and 2019 are reported below. 2019 2020 First 3 mth. First 6 mth. First 9 mth. FY 2019 First 3 mth. Euro thousands 2019 2019 2019 2020 Revenue 143,811 350,703 535,858 682,686 145,769 Full year portion 21.07% 51.37% 78.49% 100,00% 100,00% Gross operating profit 18,490 59,938 90,244 105,923 14,873 % revenue from sales and services 12.86% 17.09% 16.84% 15.50% 10.20% Full year portion 17.47% 56.64% 85.28% 100,00% Adjusted gross operating profit 18,418 58,226 88,156 110,834 16,799 % revenue from sales and services 12.81% 16.60% 16.45% 16.10% 11.52% Full year portion 16.65% 52.63% 79.68% 100,00% Net Financial Debt (578,278) (602,365) (583,771) (498,150) (584,592) 14 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Statement of Financial Position The F.I.L.A. Group's financial highlights at March 31, 2020 are as follows. March 31, December 31, Change Euro thousands 2020 2019 2020 - 2019 Intangible assets 473,194 430,609 42,585 Property, plant & equipment 181,606 186,013 (4,407) Financial assets 3,519 3,690 (171) Net non-current assets 658,319 620,313 38,006 Other Assets/Non-Current Liabilities 17,793 18,347 (554) Inventories 276,665 258,409 18,256 Trade receivables and other assets 153,139 141,339 11,800 Trade payables and other liabilities (105,958) (108,670) 2,712 Other current assets and liabilities 3,783 3,800 (17) Net working capital 327,629 294,880 32,749 Provisions (82,285) (78,039) (4,246) Net invested capital 921,456 855,501 65,955 Equity (336,864) (357,351) 20,487 Net financial debt (584,592) (498,150) (86,422) Net funding sources (921,456) (855,501) (65,955) The F.I.L.A. Group's "Net invested capital" of Euro 921,456 thousand at March 31, 2020 was composed of Net Fixed Assets of Euro 658,319 thousand (up by Euro 38,006 thousand on December 31, 2019), "Net Working Capital" of Euro 327,629 thousand (up by Euro 32,749 thousand on December 31, 2019) and "Other non-current assets/liabilities" of Euro 17,793 thousand (up by Euro 554 thousand on December 31, 2019), net of "Provisions" of Euro 82,285 thousand (Euro 78,039 thousand at December 31, 2019). "Intangible Assets" increased Euro 42,585 thousand compared to December 31, 2019, due mainly to M&A effects, which contributed to an increase in "Concessions, Licenses, Trademarks and Similar Rights" for Euro 12,045 thousand, in "Other Intangible Assets" for Euro 10,226 thousand, in addition to "Goodwill" of Euro 21,273 thousand, partially offset by amortisation and depreciation during the period, mainly recorded by F.I.L.A. S.p.A. following progress on the SAP project. "Property, plant and equipment" decreased Euro 4,407 thousand on December 31, 2019. This decrease is mainly due to amortisation and depreciation for Euro 6,901 thousand, and is partially offset by investments and the M&A effect. Net investments in the period amounted to Euro 3,071 thousand and were principally undertaken by DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd (India) and Dixon Ticonderoga Company (U.S.A.) to extend and develop local production and logistical sites. The movement also includes greater Fixed Assets related to M&A's for Euro 3,190 thousand. 15 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 The decrease in "Financial assets" compared to December 31, 2019 was Euro 171 thousand and mainly concerned financial receivables. The increase in "Net Working Capital" of Euro 32,749 thousand relates to the following: "Inventories" - increasing by Euro 18,256 thousand, mainly due to the net increase in stock at the F.I.L.A. Group for approx. Euro 15,022 thousand, and chiefly deriving from business seasonality, which resulted in higher stock ahead of the schools campaign, as well as M&A effects for Euro 3,234 thousand. The increase especially involved North America, France and Mexico; "Trade Receivables and Other Receivables" - up Euro 11,800 thousand, mainly due to the seasonality of the F.I.L.A. Group's business and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, which were particularly prevalent in North America and Italy; "Trade and Other Payables" - decreasing Euro 2,712 thousand, mainly due to payment of tax payables amplified by positive currency exchange effects for approx. Euro 4,571 thousand. The increase in "Provisions" on December 31, 2019 of Euro 4,246 thousand principally concerns the: Increase in "Deferred tax liabilities" of Euro 7,300 thousand, principally due to the tax effect concerning "Intangible Assets", recognised during the PPA relating to the M&A transaction; Decrease in "Provisions for Risks and Charges" of Euro 1,028 thousand, mainly due to the use of restructuring provisions and other provisions; Reduction in "Employee benefits" of Euro 2,026 thousand, mainly due to the actuarial gains recorded by the company Daler Rowney Ltd (United Kingdom). The Equity attributable to owners of the companies of the F.I.L.A. Group, amounting to Euro 336,864 thousand, decreased on December 31, 2019 by Euro 20,488 thousand. Further to the net loss of Euro 5,938 thousand (of which Euro 115 thousand concerning non-controlling interests), the residual movement mainly concerned the decrease in the currency reserve of Euro 8,313 thousand and the negative movement in the IRS fair value hedge for Euro 8,966 thousand. This was partially mitigated by an increase in the "Actuarial/Gains Losses" reserve of Euro 1,919 thousand. The F.I.L.A. Group "Net Financial Position" at March 31, 2020 was a net debt of Euro 584,592 thousand, increasing Euro 86,442 thousand on December 31, 2019. For greater details, reference should be made to the "Financial Overview" paragraph. 16 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Financial overview The overview of the Q1 2020 Group operating and financial performance is completed by the Group Net Financial Position and Statement of Cash Flow reported below. The Net Financial Positionat March 31, 2020 reports a debt of Euro 584,592 thousand. March 31, 2020 December 31,2019 Change Euro thousands 2020 - 2019 A Cash 224 135 89 B Other cash equivalents 124,476 100,057 (24,419) C Securities held for trading - - - D Liquidity ( A + B + C) 124,700 100,192 24,508 E Current loan assets 1,322 169 1,153 F Current bank loans and borrowings (144,335) (79,511) (64,824) G Current portion of non-current debt (11,788) (15,008) 3,220 H Other current loans and borrowings (8,939) (8,187) (752) I Current financial debt ( F + G + H ) (165,062) (102,706) (62,356) J Net current financial debt (I + E+ D) (39,040) (2,355) (36,685) K Non-current bank loans and borrowings (446,150) (402,546) (43,604) L Bonds issued - - - M Other non-current loans and borrowings (100,377) (94,328) (6,049) N Non-current financial debt ( K + L + M ) (546,527) (496,874) (49,653) O Net financial debt (J+N) (585,567) (499,219) (86,348) P Loans issued to third parties 975 1,070 (95) Q Net financial debt (O + P) - F.I.L.A. Group (584,592) (498,150) (86,442) 17 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019 (debt of Euro 498,150 thousand), the net financial debt at March 31, 2020 increased Euro 86,442 thousand, as outlined below in the Statement of Cash Flows. Euro thousands March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Operating profit 2,859 8,097 Adjustments for non-cash items 8,587 7,115 Income taxes (1,322) (1,337) Cash Flows from Operating Activities Before Changes in NWC 10,124 13,875 Change in NWC (41,686) (39,708) Change in Inventories (18,752) (24,672) Change in Trade receivables and Other Assets (22,608) (18,712) Change in Trade payables and Other Liabilities 943 4,301 Change in Other Current Assets/Liabilities (1,269) (625) Net cash Flows from Operating Activities (31,562) (25,834) Investments in Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets (3,661) (3,704) Equity Investments 81 20 Net cash Flows used in Investing Activities (3,580) (3,684) Change in Equity - 21 Interest Expense (5,717) (6,133) Net cash Flows from (used in) Financing Activities (5,717) (6,111) Other changes 1,429 (921) Net cash flow from IFRS16 2,045 1,421 Total Net Cash Flows (37,385) (35,129) Effect of exchange losses 3,374 (4,112) Mark to mark hedging adj (9,211) (4,452) NFD change due to IFRS16 380 (81,813) NFD from M&A Transactions (Change in Consolidation Scope) (43,600) - Change in Net Financial Debt (86,442) 125,507 The net cash flow absorbed in Q1 2020 from "Operating Activities" of Euro 31,562 thousand (absorption of operating cash in Q1 2019 of Euro 25,834 thousand) concerns: Generation of Euro 10,124 thousand (Euro 13,875 thousand in Q1 2019) from "EBIT", based on the difference of the "Value" and the "Costs of Cash Generation" and the remaining ordinary income components, excluding financial management; Outflows of Euro 41,686 thousand (Euro 39,708 thousand in Q1 2019) attributable to "working capital movements", primarily related to the increases in "Inventories" and "Trade Receivables and Other Receivables", partially offset by the decrease in "Trade Payables and Other Payables". "Investing activities" absorbed liquidity of Euro 3,580 thousand (Euro 3,684 thousand in Q1 2019), mainly due to the use of cash for Euro 3,661 thousand (Euro 3,704 thousand in Q1 2019) for tangible and intangible asset investment, particularly regarding DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd (India) and Dixon Ticonderoga Company (U.S.A.). Cash flow from "Financing Activities" absorbed liquidity of Euro 5,717 thousand (Euro 6,111 thousand at March 31, 2019), mainly due to interest paid on loans and credit lines granted to Group companies 18 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Excluding the currency effect from the translation of the net financial positions in currencies other than the Euro (positive Euro 3,374 thousand), the adjustment to Mark-to-Market hedges of a negative Euro 9,211 thousand and the movement in the net debt due to the application of IFRS 16, equal to a positive Euro 2,425 thousand, and the negative movement generated by corporate transactions of Euro 43,600 thousand, due to the acquisition of the new business unit, the change in the Group's net financial position is therefore a negative Euro 86,442 thousand (debt of Euro 125,507 thousand at March 31, 2019). Changes in net cash and cash equivalents are detailed below. Euro thousands March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Opening Cash and Cash Equivalents 85,579 146,831 Cash and cash equivalents 100,191 157,602 Current account overdrafts (14,612) (10,771) Closing Cash and Cash Equivalents 91,438 85,579 Cash and cash equivalents 124,700 100,191 Current account overdrafts (33,262) (14,612) 19 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Segment reporting In terms of segment reporting, the F.I.L.A. Group has adopted IFRS 8, mandatory on January 1, 2009. IFRS 8 requires an entity to base segment reporting on internal reporting, which is regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to allocate resources to the various segments and assess performance. Geographical segments are the primary basis of analysis and of decision-making by the F.I.L.A. Group's management, therefore fully in line with the internal reporting prepared for these purposes. In particular, the Company's business is divided into five business segments, each of which is composed of various geographical areas, i.e. (i) Europe, (ii) North America (USA and Canada), (iii) Central and South America, (iv) Asia and (v) the Rest of the World, which includes South Africa and Australia. Each of the five business segments designs, markets, purchases, manufactures and sells products under known consumer brands in demand amongst end users and used in schools, homes and workplaces. Product designs are adapted to end users' preferences in each geographical region. The group's products are similar in terms of quality and production, target market, margins, sales network and customers, even with reference to the different brands which the group markets. Accordingly, there is no diversification by segments in consideration of the substantial uniformity of the risks and benefits relating to the products produced by the F.I.L.A. Group. The accounting policies applied to segment reporting are in line with those used for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements. Business Segment Reporting of the F.I.L.A. Group aggregates companies by region on the basis of the "entity location". For disclosure upon the association between the geographical segments and F.I.L.A. group companies, reference should be made to the attachments to the report in the "List of companies included in the consolidation scope and other equity investments" paragraph. The segment reporting required in accordance with IFRS 8 is presented below. 20 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Geographical segments - Statement of financial position The key statement of financial position figures for the F.I.L.A. Group by geographic area, at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are reported below: March 31, 2020 Europe North Central & South Asia Rest Consolidation F.I.L.A. Group America America of the World Euro thousands Intangible Assets 145,970 241,448 1,190 23,677 - 60,909 473,194 Property, plant & equipment 68,615 49,777 21,492 41,531 191 - 181,606 Total non-current assets 214,585 291,225 22,682 65,208 191 60,909 654,800 of which Intercompany (76) Inventories 95,812 118,441 33,102 29,662 2,361 (2,713) 276,665 Trade receivables and Other assets 92,849 49,086 47,654 15,753 985 (53,188) 153,139 Trade payables and other liabilities (79,891) (40,664) (16,521) (17,758) (3,512) 52,388 (105,958) Other Current Assets and Liabilities 1,511 2,298 241 (267) - - 3,783 Net Working Capital 110,281 129,161 64,476 27,390 (166) (3,513) 327,629 of which Intercompany (10,064) 4,927 27 (1,447) 3,046 Net Financial Debt (249,027) (281,847) (41,599) (10,313) (1,897) 91 (584,592) of which Intercompany 91 December 31, 2019 Europe North Central - South Asia Rest Consolidation F.I.L.A. Group America America of the World Euro thousands Intangible Assets 106,092 236,959 1,517 24,904 - 61,137 430,609 Property, plant & equipment 67,576 49,328 26,028 42,839 242 - 186,013 Total non-current assets 173,668 286,287 27,545 67,743 242 61,137 616,622 of which Intercompany (76) Inventories 88,746 104,253 36,068 29,814 2,548 (3,020) 258,409 Trade Receivables and other assets 74,994 40,992 55,098 15,420 1,463 (46,628) 141,339 Trade payables and other liabilities (71,699) (34,421) (22,923) (21,434) (3,179) 44,986 (108,670) Other Current Assets and Liabilities 1,465 2,700 153 (518) - - 3,800 Net Working Capital 93,506 113,524 68,396 23,282 832 (4,662) 294,878 of which Intercompany (10,153) 1,906 3,169 (2,340) 2,756 Net Financial Debt (189,531) (256,843) (42,913) (7,599) (2,185) 921 (498,150) of which Intercompany 921 21 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Business Segments - Income Statement The income statement for the F.I.L.A. Group by region for Q1 2020 and Q1 2019 is reported below: March 31, 2020 Europe North Central - South Asia Rest of the Consolidation F.I.L.A. America America World Group Euro thousands Revenue 67,229 71,515 18,560 27,132 738 (39,405) 145,769 of which Intercompany (20,325) (2,903) (9,141) (7,036) Gross operating profit (loss) 2,739 8,096 1,004 3,414 (494) 114 14,873 Operating profit (loss) (1,945) 4,638 79 1,299 (516) 118 3,673 Net financial income (expense) (7,287) (1,839) (2,447) (249) (221) 3,482 (8,561) of which Intercompany 3,465 2 (7) 4 19 Profit (loss) for the year (9,566) 2,297 (2.301) 797 (737) 3,572 (5,938) Non-controlling interests (56) 66 - 106 (1) - 115 Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent (9,509) 2,231 (2.301) 691 (736) 3,572 (6,053) March 31, 2019 Europe North Central - South Asia Rest of the Consolidation F.I.L.A. America America World Group Euro thousands Revenue 69,064 69,490 19,741 29,726 781 (44,991) 143,811 of which Intercompany (21,219) (7,370) (7,365) (9,036) Gross operating profit (loss) 4,247 7,052 250 3,677 (45) 3,309 18,490 Operating profit (loss) 1,081 4,649 (194) 2,326 (63) 496 8,295 Net financial income (expense) (3,095) (1,845) (986) (60) 138 (43) (5,892) of which Intercompany (43) Profit (loss) for the year (1,709) 2,207 (1.225) 1,620 75 150 1,119 Non-controlling interests 203 - - 423 626 Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent (1,912) 2,207 (1.225) 1,197 75 150 493 Business Segments - Other Information The "other information", concerning tangible and intangible fixed asset investments of Group companies by region for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 is reported below: March 31, 2020 Europe North Central - South Asia Rest of the F.I.L.A. America America World Group Euro thousands Intangible assets 579 - - 11 - 590 Property, plant and equipment 309 1.055 330 1,368 10 3,071 Right-of-use assets 1,261 368 246 28 - 1,902 Net investments 2,149 1,423 576 1,407 10 5,563 March 31, 2019 Europe North Central - South Asia Rest of the F.I.L.A. America America World Group Euro thousands Intangible assets 1,170 39 - - - 1,209 Property, plant and equipment 597 417 120 1,359 3 2,495 Right-of-use assets 18,193 31,247 18,862 13,470 150 81,922 Net investments 19,960 31,703 18,982 14,829 153 85,626 22 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Subsequent events As regards the lockdown following the Coronavirus pandemic, at the date of this report, the Group's plant are operational, in accordance with the regulations for each country, though not at full capacity in order to protect worker safety. Outlook The 2020 outlook will be affected by the instability resulting from the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which was disclosed in the "Subsequent events" section. The F.I.L.A. Group continues to monitor the developing situation in order to minimise its social and workplace health and safety impacts, in addition to the operating, equity and financial situation, by drawing up and rolling out flexible and timely action plans. Treasury shares At March 31, 2020, the Company did not hold any treasury shares. 23 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 II - Consolidated Financial Statements of the F.I.L.A. Group at March 31, 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Euro thousands March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets 1,244,331 1,150,979 Non-current assets 677,129 639,774 Intangible assets 473,194 430,609 Property, plant and equipment 181,606 186,013 Non-current financial assets 3,506 3,783 Equity-accounted investments 957 947 Other equity investments 31 31 Deferred tax assets 17,728 18,391 Current assets 567,202 511,205 Current financial assets 1,322 169 Current tax assets 11,376 11,097 Inventories 276,665 258,409 Trade receivables and other assets 153,139 141,339 Cash and cash equivalents 124,700 100,191 Liabilities and equity 1,244,331 1,150,979 Equity 336,864 357,351 Share capital 46,877 46,877 Reserves (29,059) (15,312) Retained earnings 299,407 275,606 Profit for the period (6,052) 24,000 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 311,512 331,171 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 25,692 26,180 Non-current liabilities 627,586 572,817 Non-current financial liabilities 523,745 483,303 Financial instruments 22,782 13,571 Employee benefits 9,775 11,800 Provisions for risks and charges 780 937 Deferred tax liabilities 70,462 63,162 Other liabilities 42 44 Current liabilities 279,881 220,811 Current financial liabilities 165,062 102,706 Current provisions for risks and charges 1,268 2,139 Current tax liabilities 7,593 7,296 Trade payables and other liabilities 105,958 108,670 24 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Consolidated Income Statement Euro thousands March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenue 145,769 143,811 Income 3,132 1,666 Total revenue 148,901 145,477 Raw materials, consumables, supplies and goods (84,750) (85,611) Services and use of third party assets (30,135) (29,905) Other costs (3,753) (1,915) Change in raw materials, semi-finished products, work in progress and finished goods 19,879 25,310 Personnel expense (35,269) (34,866) Amortisationand depreciation (10,649) (9,815) Net impairment losses on trade receivables and other assets (551) (337) Other net impairment losses - (43) Total operating costs (145,227) (137,182) Operating profit 3,673 8,295 Financial income 1,490 3,149 Financial expense (10,094) (9,071) Share of profit of equity-accounted investments 43 30 Net financial expense (8,561) (5,892) Pre -tax profit (4,888) 2,403 Income taxes (1,398) (1,825) Deferred taxes 348 541 Total taxes (1,050) (1,284) Profit from continuing operations (5,938) 1,119 Profit for the year (5,938) 1,119 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests Owners of the parent Other comprehensive income (expense) which may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange losses Hedging reserves 115 626 (6,053) 493 (17,279) 4,001 (8,313) 8,387 (8,966) (4,386) Other comprehensive income which may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial gain Taxes 1,919(207) 2,442(253) (523)46 Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax effect (15,360) 3,794 Comprehensive expense (21,297) 4,913 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests (832) 1,223 Owners of the parent (20,465) 3,690 Earnings per share: basic (0.12) 0.01 diluted (0.12) 0.01 25 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Statement of Changes in Equity Note 12.A Statement of Changes in Equity Profit Equity Capital and Profit Equity Share reserves att. attributable attributable Legal Actuarial Other Translation Retained attributable attributable Share capital premium to non- to non- to non- Total equity reserve reserve reserves reserve earnings to the owners to the owners reserve controlling controlling controlling of the parent of the parent interests interests interests Euro thousands - - - December 31, 2018 46,799 7,434 151,769 (3,253) (24,192) (22,524) 148,939 8,747 313,719 23,376 1,714 25,090 338,809 Profit for the year 24,000 24,000 2,105 2,105 26,105 Other comprehensive income (expense) - (961) (8,402) 6.467 (2,896) (241) (241) (3,137) Other changes 77 1,839 - (1,498) - 418 (538) (583) (165) , Profit for the year recognised directly in 77 - 1,839 (961) (9,900) 6,467 - 24,000 21,522 (824) 2,105 1,281 22,803 equity Allocation of the 2018 profit 331 (331) 8,747 (8,747) - 1,714 (1,714) - - Dividends (4,070) (4,070) (191) (191) (4,261) December 31, 2019 46,876 7,765 153,608 (4,214) (34,423) (16,057) 153,616 24,000 331,717 (24,075) 2,105 26,180 357,351 Profit for the year (6,053) (6,053) 115 115 (5,938) Other comprehensive income (expense) 1,919 (8,966) (7,366) (14,413) (947) (947) (15,360) Other changes - 467 467 343 343 (810) , Profit for the year recognised directly in 1,919 (8,499) (7,366) - (6,053) (19,999) (604) 115 (489) (20,488) equity Allocation of the 2018 profit 24,000 (24,000) 2,105 (2,105) Dividends March 31, 2020 46,876 7,765 153,608 (2,295) (42,922) (23,423) 177,616 (6,053) 311,172 25,576 115 25,692 336,864 26 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Euro thousands March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Operating profit (5,938) 1,119 Non-monetary and other adjustments: 21,671 17,210 Amortisation and depreciation 7,946 7,094 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,704 2.721 Net impairment losses on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment - 43 Impairment gains/losses on trade receivables and write-downs of inventories (301) (45) Accruals for post-employment and other employees benefits 953 873 Accruals to/reversals of the provision for risks and charges - (823) Exchange losses on foreign currency trade receivables and payables 770 198 Net gains on the sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (11) (28) Net financial expense 8,604 5,922 Net gains on equity investments (43) (30) Taxes 1,050 1,284 Addition for: (3,508) 813 Income taxes paid (1,322) (1,337) Net unrealised exchange gains/losses on foreign currency assets and liabilities (2,167) 2,311 Net realised exchange gains/losses on foreign currency assets and liabilities (20) (160) Cash flows from operating activities before changes in net working capital 12,226 16,421 Changes in net working capital: (41,686) (39,708) Change in inventories (18,752) (24,931) Change in trade receivables and other assets (22,608) (18,712) Change in trade payables and other liabilities 943 4,301 Change in other liabilities, net (994) (54) Change in post-employment and other employee benefits (275) (570) Net cash flows used in operating activities (29,460) (20,566) Net increase in intangible assets (590) (1,209) Net increase in property, plant and equipment (3,071) (2,495) Net increase in equity investments measured at cost (22,564) - Net increase/decrease in other financial assets 96 (185) Interest collected 81 20 Net cash flows used in investing activities (26,048) (3,869) Change in equity - 21 Financial expense (5,717) (6,133) Lease expense of rights-of-use assets (1,473) - Net increase/decrease in loans and borrowings and other financial liabilities 89,822 (87,938) Net increase/decrease in lease liabilities of rights-of-use assets (2,168) - Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 80,463 (95,547) Exchange gains and Other non-monetary changes 1,939 (159) Net cash flows for the year 26,894 (120,141) Opening cash and cash equivalents net of current account overdrafts 85,580 146,831 Opening cash and cash equivalents net of current account overdrafts (change in consolidation (21,036) - scope) Closing cash and cash equivalents net of current account overdrafts 91,438 26,690 27 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 totalled Euro 124,700 thousand; current account overdrafts amounted to Euro 33,262 thousand net of relative interest. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 totalled Euro 100,191 thousand; current account overdrafts amounted to Euro 14,612 thousand net of relative interest. The cash flows are presented using the indirect method. In order to provide a more complete and accurate presentation of the individual cash flows, the effects from non-cash operations were eliminated (including the translation of statement of financial position items in currencies other than the Euro), where significant. These effects were aggregated and included in the account "Other non-cash changes". Euro thousands March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Opening cash and cash equivalents 85,579 146,831 Cash and cash equivalents 100,191 157,602 Current account overdrafts (14,612) (10,771) Closing cash and cash equivalents 91,438 85,579 Cash and cash equivalents 124,700 100,191 Current account overdrafts (33,262) (14,612) 28 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Attachments Attachment 1 - List of companies included in the consolidation and other equity Investments % Held % Held Non Segment Year of directly % Held Company Country F.I.L.A. Held By Recognition controlling IFRS 81 acquisition (F.I.L.A. indirectly Group interests S.p.A.) Johann Froescheis Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG Germany EU 2008 99,53% 0,47% 100,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 0,00% Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik Verwaltungs GmbH Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik Verwaltungs GmbH Germany EU 2008 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Johann Froescheis Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik GmbH & Line-by-Line 0,00% Co. KG 2 Sweden EU 2008 0,00% 50,00% 50,00% Johann Froescheis Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik GmbH & Line-by-Line 50,00% F.I.L.A. Nordic AB Co. KG FILA Stationary and Office Equipment Industry Ltd. Co. Turkey EU 2011 100,00% 0,00% 100,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 0,00% Fila Stationary O.O.O. Russia EU 2013 90,00% 0,00% 90,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 10,00% Industria Maimeri S.p.A. Italy EU 2014 51,00% 0,00% 51,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 49,00% Fila Hellas Single Member S.A. Greece EU 2013 100,00% 0,00% 100,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 0,00% Fila Polska Sp. Z.o.o Poland EU 2015 51,00% 0,00% 51,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 49,00% Dixon Ticonderoga Company U.S.A. NA 2005 100,00% 0,00% 100,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 0,00% Dixon Canadian Holding Inc. Canada NA 2005 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Dixon Ticonderoga Company Line-by-Line 0,00% Grupo F.I.L.A.-Dixon, S.A. de C.V. Mexico CSA 2005 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Dixon Canadian Holding Inc. Line-by-Line 0,00% Dixon Ticonderoga Company F.I.L.A. Chile Ltda Chile CSA 2000 0,79% 99,21% 100,00% Dixon Ticonderoga Company Line-by-Line 0,00% FILA S.p.A. FILA Argentina S.A. Argentina CSA 2000 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% F.I.L.A. Chile Ltda Line-by-Line 0,00% Dixon Ticonderoga Company Beijing F.I.L.A.-Dixon Stationery Company Ltd. China AS 2005 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Dixon Ticonderoga Company Line-by-Line 0,00% Xinjiang F.I.L.A.-Dixon Plantation Company Ltd. China AS 2008 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Beijing F.I.L.A.-Dixon Stationery Company Ltd. Line-by-Line 0,00% PT. Lyra Akrelux Indonesia AS 2008 0,00% 52,00% 52,00% Johann Froescheis Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik GmbH & Line-by-Line 48,00% Co. KG FILA Dixon Stationery (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. China AS 2013 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Beijing F.I.L.A.-Dixon Stationery Company Ltd. Line-by-Line 0,00% FILA SA PTY LTD South Africa RM 2014 99,43% 0,00% 99,43% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 0,57% Canson Art & Craft Yixing Co., Ltd. China AS 2015 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Beijing F.I.L.A.-Dixon Stationery Company Ltd. Line-by-Line 0,00% DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd India AS 2015 51,00% 0,00% 51,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 49,00% Renoir Topco Ltd U.K. EU 2016 100,00% 0,00% 100,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 0,00% Renoir Midco Ltd U.K. EU 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Renoir Topco Ltd Line-by-Line 0,00% Renoir Bidco Ltd U.K. EU 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Renoir Midco Ltd Line-by-Line 0,00% Renoir Bidco Ltd FILA Benelux SA Belgium EU 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Daler Rowney Ltd Line-by-Line 0,00% Daler Board Company Ltd Daler Rowney Ltd U.K. EU 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Renoir Bidco Ltd Line-by-Line 0,00% Daler Rowney GmbH Germany EU 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Daler Rowney Ltd Line-by-Line 0,00% Lukas-Nerchau GmbH Germany EU 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Daler Rowney GmbH Line-by-Line 0,00% Nerchauer Malfarben GmbH Germany EU 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Daler Rowney GmbH Line-by-Line 0,00% Brideshore srl Domenica Republic CSA 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Daler Rowney Ltd Line-by-Line 0,00% St. Cuthberts Holding Limited U.K. EU 2016 100,00% 0,00% 100,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 0,00% St. Cuthberts Mill Limited U.K. EU 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% St. Cuthberts Holding Limited Line-by-Line 0,00% Fila Iberia S. L. Spain EU 2016 96,77% 0,00% 96,77% F.I.L.A. Hispania S.L. Line-by-Line 3,23% Canson SAS France EU 2016 100,00% 0,00% 100,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 0,00% Canson Brasil I.P.E. LTDA Brazil CSA 2016 0,04% 99,96% 100,00% Canson SAS Line-by-Line 0,00% FILA S.p.A. Lodi 12 SAS France EU 2016 100,00% 0,00% 100,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 0,00% Canson Australia PTY LTD Australia RM 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Lodi 12 SAS Line-by-Line 0,00% Canson Qingdao Ltd. China AS 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Lodi 12 SAS Line-by-Line 0,00% Canson Italy S.r.l. Italy EU 2016 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Lodi 12 SAS Line-by-Line 0,00% FILA Art Products AG Switzerland EU 2017 52,00% 0,00% 52,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 48,00% FILA Art and Craft Ltd Israel AS 2018 51,00% 0,00% 51,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 49,00% Dixon Ticonderoga ART ULC Canada NA 2018 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Dixon Canadian Holding Inc. Line-by-Line 0,00% Dixon Ticonderoga Company Castle Hill Crafts U.K. EU 2018 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Dixon Ticonderoga Company Line-by-Line 0,00% Creativity International U.K. EU 2018 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Castle Hill Crafts Line-by-Line 0,00% Princeton Hong Kong Hong Kong AS 2018 0,00% 100,00% 100,00% Dixon Ticonderoga Company Line-by-Line 0,00% Fila Arches SAS France EU 2019 100,00% 0,00% 100,00% FILA S.p.A. Line-by-Line 0,00% Fila Specialty Paper LLC U.S.A. NA 2019 0,00% 50,00% 50,00% Dixon Ticonderoga Company Line-by-Line 50,00% Pioneer Stationery Pvt Ltd. India AS 2015 0,00% 51,00% 51,00% DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd Equity method 49,00% Uniwrite Pens and Plastics Pvt Ltd Inida AS 2016 0,00% 60,00% 60,00% DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd Equity method 40,00% 1 - EU- Europe; NA- North America; CSA- Central South America; AS- Asia; RM- Rest of the world 2 - Although not holding more than 50% of the share capital, considered a subsidiary under IFRS10 29 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Attachment 2 - Business combinations Arches On March 2, 2020, F.I.L.A.- Arches S.A.S., a French company wholly-owned by F.I.L.A., completed the purchase of the fine art business unit of the company specialised in fine art operating through the ARCHES® brand, until now managed by the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Group, finalizing the non-binding memorandum of understanding signed on October 30, 2019 between F.I.L.A. S.p.A. and Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj and its French subsidiary, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Arches. At March 31, 2020, the acquisition contributed to the result only for the profit/loss for the period between March 2, 2020 and March 31, 2020. The acquisition resulted in a total outlay of Euro 43,600 thousand, for Euro 43,032 thousand against the value of the business unit including the value from the PPA, equal to Euro 21,759 thousand, and Euro 568 thousand for post-employment benefits concerning the personnel transferred from Ahlstrom-Munksjö Arches. The differential between the net financial outlay of Euro 43,032 thousand and the value of the business unit acquired at that date resulted in the recognition of Goodwill of Euro 21,273 thousand. The breakdown of the calculation of Goodwill considering the above-stated effects at the transaction date are reported in detail: Financial outlay Value asset deal acquired PPA value Difference between financial outlay and book value of asset deal acquired (Goodwill) 43,032 7,103 14,656 21,273 30 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 The value of the assets and liabilities resulting from the acquisition of the business unit at the acquisition date were: Value of Asset Deal March 2, 2020 Asse ts 51,216 Non-current assets 46,902 Intangible assets 43,544 of which Goodwill 21,273 Property, plant and equipment 3,190 Deferred tax assets 168 Current assets 4,314 Current financial assets 1,080 Inventories 3,234 Liabilities and equity (8,184) Equity - Non-current liabilities (8,184) Staff Leaving Indeminities and Other Personnel Benefits (568) Deferred tax liabilities (7,616) Current liabilities - Financial outlay 43,032 31 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Atypical and/or unusual Transactions In accordance with Consob Communication of July 28, 2006, during Q1 2020 the F.I.L.A. Group did not undertake any atypical and/or unusual operations as defined by this communication, whereby atypical and/or unusual transactions refer to transactions which for size/importance, nature of the counterparties, nature of the transaction, method in determining the transfer price or time period (close to the period-end) may give rise to doubts in relation to: the correctness/completeness of the information in the financial statements, conflicts of interest, the safeguarding of the company's assets and the protection of non-controlling shareholders. The Board of Directors THE CHAIRMAN GIOVANNI GORNO TEMPINI 32 Interim Financial Report March 31, 2020 Declaration of the Executive Officer for Financial Reporting 33 Attachments Original document

