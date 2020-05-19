F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : FILA Group Interim Financial Report at March 31 2020

Log in
F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.

F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AF

(FILA)
05/19/2020

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

F.I.L.A. GROUP

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

AT MARCH 31, 2020

FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.

Via XXV Aprile 5 Pero (MI)

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

I - Interim Directors' Report

Corporate Boards

Board of Directors

Chairman

Giovanni Gorno Tempini

Honorary Chairman

Alberto Candela

Chief Executive Officer

Massimo Candela

Executive Director

Luca Pelosin

Director (**)

Annalisa Barbera

Director (*)(**)

Filippo Zabban

Director (*)(**)(***)

Gerolamo Caccia Dominioni

Director (*)(**)

Francesca Prandstraller

Director(*)(**)

Paola Bonini

Director (*)(**)

Alessandro Potestà

  1. Independent director in accordance with Article 148 of the CFA and Article 3 of theSelf-Governance Code. (**) Non-Executive Director.
    (***) Lead Independent Director.

Control and Risks and Related Parties Committee

Gerolamo Caccia Dominioni

Paola Bonini

Filippo Zabban

Alessandro Potestà

Remuneration Committee

Francesca Prandstraller

Annalisa Barbera

Filippo Zabban

Paola Bonini

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Gianfranco Consorti

Statutory Auditor

Elena Spagnol

Statutory Auditor

Pietro Michele Villa

Alternate Auditor

Stefano Amoroso

Alternate Auditor

Sonia Ferrero

Independent Audit Firm

KPMG S.p.A.

3

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Overview of the F.I.L.A. Group

The F.I.L.A. Group operates in the creativity tools market, producing colouring, design, modelling, writing and painting objects, such as pencils, crayons, modelling clay, chalk, oil colours, acrylics, watercolours, paints and paper for the fine arts, school and leisure.

The F.I.L.A. Group at March 31, 2020 operates through 21 production facilities and 35 subsidiaries across the globe and employs approx. 10,000, becoming a pinnacle for creative solutions in many countries with brands such as GIOTTO, DAS, LYRA, Canson, Maimeri, Daler-Rowney Lukas, Ticonderoga, Pacon, Strathmore and Princeton.

Founded in Florence in 1920 by two noble Tuscan families, della Gherardesca and Marchesi Antinori, F.I.L.A. S.p.A. (hereafter also the "Company") has achieved strong international growth in the past 20 years, supported by a series of strategic acquisitions. Over the years, the Company acquired: (i) the Italian firm Adica Pongo in 1994, a leading producer of modelling clay for children; (ii) the Spanish firm Spanish Fila Hispania S.L. (formerly Papeleria Mediterranea S.L.) in 1997, the Group's former exclusive distributor in Spain; (iii) the French firm Omyacolor S.A. in 2000, a leading manufacturer of modelling putties and clays; (iv) the U.S. Dixon Ticonderoga Group in 2005, a leading producer and distributor of pencils in North America, with subsidiaries operating on the Canadian, Mexican, Chinese and European markets; (v) the German LYRA Group in 2008, which allowed the Group to enter the German, Scandinavian and Eastern Asian markets; (vi) the business unit operated by Lapiceria Mexicana in 2010, one of the main local competitors in the budget coloured and graphite pencils market; and (vii) the business unit operated by Maimeri S.p.A. in 2014, a manufacturer and distributor of paints and accessories for arts and crafts. In addition to these operations, on the conclusion of an initiative which began with the acquisition of a minority stake in 2011, control was acquired in 2015 of the Indian company DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd. (viii). In 2016, the F.I.L.A. Group focused upon development through strategic Art&Craft sector acquisitions, seeking to become the leading market player. On February 3, 2016, F.I.L.A. S.p.A. acquired control of the Daler-Rowney Lukas Group, an illustrious brand producing and distributing materials and accessories on the arts and crafts market since 1783, with a direct presence in the United Kingdom, the Dominican Republic, Germany and the USA (ix). In September 2016, the F.I.L.A. Group acquired the entire share capital of St. Cuthberts Holding Limited and the operating company St. Cuthberts Mill Limited, a highly-renowned English paper mill, founded in 1907, located in the south-west of England and involved in the production of high-quality artist's papers (x). In October 2016, F.I.L.A. S.p.A. acquired the Canson Group, founded in 1557 by the Montgolfier family, with headquarters in Annonay in France, production facilities in France and conversion and distribution centres in Italy, France, China, Australia and Brazil. Canson products are available in over 120 countries and the brand is the most respected globally involved in the production and distribution of high added value paper for the fine arts, design, leisure and schools, but also for artists' editions and technical and digital drawing materials (xi).

4

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

In June 2018, F.I.L.A. S.p.A., through its US subsidiary Dixon Ticonderoga Co. (U.S.A.), consolidated its role as a leading player on the US market with the acquisition of the US Group Pacon, which through brands such as Pacon, Riverside, Strathmore and Princeton, is a leader in the US schools and arts and crafts sector.

On March 2, 2020, F.I.L.A.- Arches S.A.S., a French company wholly-owned by F.I.L.A. S.p.A., completed the purchase of the fine art business unit of the company specialised in fine art operating through the ARCHES® brand, until now managed by the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Group, finalizing the non-binding memorandum of understanding signed on October 30, 2019 between F.I.L.A. S.p.A. and Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj and its French subsidiary, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Arches.

5

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Key events in the period

On March 2, 2020, F.I.L.A.- Arches S.A.S., a French company wholly-owned by F.I.L.A. S.p.A., completed the purchase from the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Group of the fine art business unit of the company specialised in fine art operating through the ARCHES® brand.

For over 500 years, the ARCHES® brand has been one of the best-known global brands in the production and distribution of premium fine art paper. The company creates its products utilising a particular "cylinder mould" technique which ensures the delivery of a highly crafted product and an inimitable natural appearance. Each production cycle is subject to numerous technical controls, which have always guaranteed the undisputed quality of the paper and its excellent brand reputation. The total price, on a debt-freecash-free basis, paid by F.I.L.A. - Arches S.A.S. for the business unit was Euro 43.6 million. The acquisition was funded through amending the current medium/long-term loan contract, through the granting of new lines for Euro 15 million and the partial use of the RCF line for Euro 25 million, through its conversion into a medium/long-term line.

As noted, since January 2020, on the Chinese market - and gradually from March 2020 across the rest of the world - the operating environment has been dominated by the spread of COVID-19 ("Coronavirus") and the resulting restrictive containment measures implemented by the public authorities of the countries affected. The current health emergency, in addition to the enormous social impacts, is having direct and indirect repercussions on the general economy and on the propensity to consume and invest, resulting in a generally uncertain environment. The F.I.L.A. Group is monitoring the developing situation in order to minimise its social and workplace health and safety impacts, in addition to the operating, equity and financial situation, by drawing up and rolling out flexible and timely action plans. In particular, from the beginning the F.I.L.A. Group has worked tirelessly to ensure maximum health and safety levels for its employees, customers and suppliers. The Group promptly introduced a series of protective measures for personnel and activated its Crisis Response Protocol, developing a specific crisis response plan and immediately rolled out a series of measures at all levels of the organisation - both at headquarters and overseas - at the operational sites and at the production plant. In this regard, the Coronavirus related lockdown resulted in the closure of the Yixing facility from February 21 and that of Kunshan from February 28, the Indian facilities from March 22 until May 3 (some divisions have not yet re-opened), the Italian F.I.L.A. S.p.A. facilities from March 23 to April 10 and that of Industria Maimeri from March 16 to April 30, the Dominican Republic facilities from March 23 to April 3 and those in Mexico from April 6 to April 17. At the date of this report, the Group's plants are operational, in accordance with the regulations for each country, although not at fully capacity in order to protect worker safety. Customer deliveries are considered essential, and as such have continued uninterrupted (although limited) from open businesses.

6

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Each subsidiary has activated all the shock absorbers that can be used to deal with the decline in business. The impact on the business has been a decrease in sales on the Chinese market in February and part of March, while the decrease in sales in the rest of the world has had a gradual impact only from the second half of March, with the exception of customers selling online and Large-Scale Retail and Organized Distribution.

It is highlighted that Group revenue in April, May and June does not correspond, especially for "school products", to the sell-out by our customers to end consumers, but in particular to the supply of the distribution chain ahead of sales for the reopening of schools. Based on current forecasts for the end of the emergency, the impacts on business could be partially offset by a recovery in the months leading up to the reopening of schools.

With regard to potential financial stress scenarios, management has monitored and continues to monitor both the Group's current and future liquidity. In April, the first significant impacts on collection activities directly related to the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus became apparent. The Group is therefore implementing a strict customer selection policy to limit future financial difficulties. At that date, the available liquidity appears adequate to cover current and future operating needs. The medium/long-term debt of a nominal Euro 452.5 million is based on a bullet repayment plan (Euro

50.9 million in 2023 and Euro 253.8 million in 2024), with that subject to interest settled through increasing instalments until maturity in 2023; the 2020 instalment amounts to Euro 19.4 million. As at the reporting date, the Group has developed a sensitivity analysis of the potential economic and financial impacts of the current crisis and has drafted a series of actions to limit these impacts.

7

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Key Financial Highlights

The F.I.L.A. Group Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2020 are reported below:

Change

Normalizations for

March 31, 2020

% revenue

March 31, 2019

% revenue

IFRS 16 effects

Non-Recurring

2020 - 2019

Euro thousands

expenses

Revenue

145,769

100%

143,811

100%

1,958

1.4%

(51)

Gross operating profit

(1)

14,873

10.2%

18,490

12.9%

(3,617)

-19,6%

3,518

(5,444)

Operating profit

3,673

2.5%

8,295

5.8%

(4,622)

-55.7%

814

(5,444)

Net financial expense

(8,561)

-5.9%

(5,892)

-4.1%

(2,669)

-45.3%

(1,473)

(200)

Total taxes

(1,050)

-0.7%

(1,284)

-0.9%

234

18.2%

227

215

F.I.L.A. Group Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent

(6,053)

-4,2%

493

0.3%

(6,546)

1327,9%

(384)

(5,429)

Earnings per share (€ cents)

basic

(0.12)

0.01

diluted

(0.12)

0.01

March 31, 2020

% revenue

March 31, 2019

% revenue

Change

of which:

2020 - 2019

Fila ARCHES

NORMALISED Net of IFRS16 - Euro thousands

Revenue

145,820

100,0%

143,811

100,0%

2,009

1.4%

775

Gross operating profit

(1)

16,799

11.5%

18,418

12.8%

(1,619)

-8.7%

334

Operating profit

8,303

5.7%

10,944

7.6%

(2,641)

-24.1%

255

Net financial expense

(6,888)

-4.7%

(4,394)

-3.1%

(2,494)

-56.8%

(3)

Total taxes

(1,492)

-1.0%

(2,333)

-1.6%

841

36,0%

(48)

F.I.L.A. Group Net Profits attributable to the owners of the Parent

(240)

-0.2%

3,591

2.5%

(3,831)

-106.7%

145

Earnings per share (€ cents)

basic

(0.01)

0.08

diluted

(0.01)

0.07

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Change

2020 - 2019

Euro thousands

Cash flows from operating activities

(29,460)

(20,566)

(8,894)

Investments

(3,661)

(3,704)

43

% revenue

2.5%

2.6%

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Change

of which:

of which:

2020 - 2019

IFRS 16 effects

Fila ARCHES

Euro thousands

Net capital employed

921,456

855,501

65,955

(4,154)

42,256

Net Financial debt (4)

(584,592)

(498,150)

(86,442)

3,618

(20,831)

Equity

(336,864)

(357,351)

20,487

536

(21,425)

  1. The Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA) corresponds to the operating result before amortisation and depreciation and impairment losses;
  2. Indicator of the net financial position, calculated as the aggregate of the current andnon-current financial debt, net of cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets and loans provided to third parties classified as non-current assets. The net financial position as per CONSOB Communication DEM/6064293 of July 28, 2006 excludes non-current financial assets. The non-current financial assets of the F.I.L.A. Group at March 31, 2020 amount to Euro 3,506 thousand, of which Euro 975 thousand included in the calculation of the net financial position; therefore the F.I.L.A. Group financial indicator does not equate, for this amount, with the net financial position as defined in the above-mentioned Consob communication. For further details, see paragraph 'Financial Overview" of the Report below.

8

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

2020 Adjustments:

The adjustment of "Revenues" principally refers to returns on revenue following the Covid-19 pandemic; The adjustment on the Q1 2020 EBITDA relates to non-recurring operating costs of approx. Euro 5.4 million, mainly for the acquisition of the ARCHES® business unit, the outlay for the medium-long-term incentive plan, the costs incurred in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, and Group reorganisation costs.

The overall adjustment of the EBIT was Euro 5.4 million, resulting from the aforementioned effects on the EBITDA;

The adjustment of Net Financial Expense refers to costs incurred by the Parent Company F.I.L.A. S.p.A. for new financing arrangements undertaken for the acquisition of the aforementioned business unit; The adjustment of the Q1 2020 Group Result concerns the aforementioned adjustments, net of the tax effect.

2019 Adjustments:

The EBITDA adjustment in Q1 2019 amounted overall to Euro 2.8 million, principally regarding the Group reorganisation and charges for the roll out and development of the new ERP.

The overall adjustment of the EBIT was Euro 2.8 million, resulting from the aforementioned effects on the EBITDA;

The adjustment of the Q1 2019 Group Result concerns the aforementioned adjustments, net of the tax effect.

9

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

The alternative performance measures used are illustrated below:

Gross operating profit or EBITDA: this is calculated as profit for the period, excluding the following

components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) depreciation, amortization and impairment, (iii) financial income and expense and (iv) profit or loss from discontinued operations. The F.I.L.A. Group uses this measure as an internal management target and in external presentations (for analysts and investors), as it is useful in measuring the overall operating performance of the F.I.L.A. Group

The table below presents a reconciliation of the profit for the period with the gross operating profit:

Euro thousands

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

115

626

Profit/(loss) attributable to the owners of the parent

(6,053)

493

Profit for the year

(5,938)

1,119

Income taxes

1,050

1,284

Current taxes

1,398

1,825

Deferred taxes

(348)

(541)

Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses

11,200

10,195

Financial items

8,561

5,892

Financial income

(1,490)

(3,149)

Financial expenses

10,094

9,070

Share of losses of equity-accounted investees

(43)

(30)

Gross operating profit net of the IFRS 16 effects

14,873

18,490

The Group defines adjusted gross operating profit or EBITDA as gross operating profit or EBITDA gross of:

(i) non-recurring charges and (ii) the application of IFRS 16.

10

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

The following is a reconciliation between gross operating profit or EBITDA and adjusted gross operating profit

or EBITDA and net of the IFRS 16 effects:

Euro thousands

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Gross operating profit

14,873

18,490

Non-recurring expense

5,444

2,847

IFRS 16 effect

(3,518)

(2,919)

Adjusted gross operating profit

16,799

18,418

Operating profit or EBIT: this is calculated as profit for the period, excluding the following components:

(i) income taxes for the period, (ii) financial income and expense and (iii) profit from discontinued operations:

Euro thousands

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Operating Result

3,673

8,295

Non-recurring expense

5,444

2,847

IFRS 16 effect

(814)

(198)

Adjusted Operating Result net of the IFRS 16 effects

8,303

10,944

The Group defines adjusted operating profit or EBIT and net of the IFRS 16 effects as operating profit or EBIT gross of: (i) non-recurring charges and (ii) the application of IFRS 16.

F.I.L.A. Group net result: result for the period, adjusted for non-controlling interest items:

Euro thousands

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Profit/(loss) attributable to the owners of the parent

(6,053)

493

Non-recurring expense

5,429

2,188

IFRS 16 effect

384

910

Adjusted Profit/(loss) attributable to the owners of the parent net of the IFRS 16 effects

(240)

3,591

The Group defines the Adjusted Net Result and Net of IFRS effects as the Group Net Result, gross of: (i) non- recurring charges, (ii) application of IFRS 16.

Net Financial Position (or Net Financial Debt): this is a valid measure of the F.I.L.A. Group's financial structure. It is calculated as the aggregate of the current and non-current financial debt net of cash and cash equivalents and of current and non-current financial assets relating to derivative instruments. The net financial position as per CONSOB Communication DEM/6064293 of July 28, 2006 excludes non-current financial assets. Non-current financial assets amount to Euro 975 thousand at March 31, 2020 and to Euro 1,070 thousand at December 31, 2019. Accordingly, the F.I.L.A. Group financial indicator at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 differs by those amounts from net financial position as defined in the above-mentioned Consob communication.

11

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

F.I.L.A. Group Key Financial Highlights

The F.I.L.A. Group Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2020 are reported below.

Adjusted Net Result net of IFRS 16 effects

The F.I.L.A. Group Q1 2020 results report a decreased EBITDA of 8.7% on the previous year.

March 31,

% revenue

March 31,

% revenue

Change 2020 - 2019

2020

2019

NORMALISED Net of IFRS16 - Euro thousands

Revenue

145,820

100%

143,811

100%

2,009

1.4%

Income

3,132

1,666

1,466

88.0%

Total revenue

148,952

145,477

3,475

2.0%

Total operating expense

(132,153)

-90,6%

(127,059)

-88,4%

(5,094)

-4%

Gross operating profit

16,799

11.5%

18,418

12.8%

(1,619)

-8.7%

Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses

(8,496)

-5.8%

(7,474)

-5.2%

(1,022)

-13,7%

Operating profit

8,303

5.7%

10,944

7.6%

(2,641)

-24.1%

Net financial expense

(6,888)

-4.7%

(4,394)

-3.1%

(2,494)

-56.8%

Pre-tax profit

1,415

1.0%

6,550

4.6%

(5,135)

-78.4%

Total income taxes

(1,492)

-1,0%

(2,333)

-1.6%

841

36.0%

Net Profit for the year

(77)

-0.1%

4,217

2.9%

(4,294)

-101.8%

Non-controlling interest

163

0.1%

626

0.4%

(463)

-74.0%

F.I.L.A. Group Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent

(240)

-0.2%

3,591

2.5%

(3,831)

-106.7%

The principal changes compared to Q1 2019 are illustrated below.

"Revenue from Sales and Services" of Euro 145,820 thousand increased by Euro 2,009 thousand on Q1 2019 (+1.4%). Net of the positive currency effect of Euro 799 thousand (principally concerning the US Dollar) and the negative M&A effect of Euro 1,337 thousand (concerning for Euro 775 thousand the acquisition in March 2020 of the new Arches business and for Euro 2,112 thousand the effect from the sale of the "Superior" brand business unit in October 2019), organic growth was Euro 2,547 thousand (+1.8%).

At geographic area level, this organic growth was seen in North America (+Euro 6,712 thousand, +11.2%), while the other geographic areas reported a revenue contraction: in Europe of Euro 1,690 thousand (-3.5%), in Asia of Euro 1,329 thousand (-6.4%) and in Central-South America Euro 1,146 thousand (-9.3%).

12

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

In order to better illustrate F.I.L.A. Group developments, reference should be made to the table below highlighting revenue compared with the previous period by "Strategic Segments" in which the Group operates (the school and office strategic business segment, the arts and crafts strategic business segment and, to a residual extent, industrial products):

Other income of Euro 3,132 thousand increased by Euro 1,466 thousand, mainly due to higher exchange gains on commercial transactions.

"Operating costs" in Q1 2020 of Euro 132,153 thousand show an increase of Euro 5,094 thousand compared to Q1 2019. This is due to the growth in revenue and to the negative exchange rate effect (principally the US Dollar), to the partial production and sales inefficiencies resulting from COVID-19 effects, to higher personnel costs in India and the USA, and to increased negative currency market movements (Russia, Brazil and Chile).

"EBITDA" amounted to Euro 16,799 thousand, down Euro 1,619 thousand on the same period of the previous year (-8.7%).

Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses rose by Euro 1,022 thousand, principally due to higher amortisation and depreciation resulting from investments and the increase from accruals to cover the greater doubtful debt risk as a result of Covid-19.

"Net Financial Expense" increased by Euro 2,494 thousand, mainly due to greater negative currency effects on financial transactions.

Adjusted income taxes totalled Euro 1,492 thousand.

Net of the profit attributable to non-controlling interests, the F.I.L.A. Group adjusted result in Q1 2020 was a loss of Euro 240 thousand, compared to a profit of Euro 3,591 thousand in the previous year.

13

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Business seasonality

The group's operations are affected by the business' seasonal nature, as reflected in the consolidated results.

The F.I.L.A. Group primarily operates in the school and office strategic business segment and the arts and crafts strategic business segment. Historically, the school and office strategic business segment has reported greater sales in the second and third quarters of the year than in the first and fourth quarters of the year. This is mainly due to the fact that in the Group's main markets (i.e., North America, Mexico, India and Europe), schools reopen in the period from June to September. By contrast, the arts and crafts strategic business segment reports greater sales to some extent in the first, but especially in the fourth quarter, than in the second and third quarters, partially offsetting the seasonal nature of the school and office strategic business segment.

The quarterly breakdown of profit or loss shows the concentration of sales in the second and third quarters in conjunction with the "schools' campaign". Specifically, significant sales are made through the traditional "school suppliers" channel in June and through the "retailers' channel in August.

Seasonality may become more significant when it is viewed in relation to working capital. In fact, in the school and office strategic business segment the Issuer has historically invested large quantities of financial resources to meet the enormous demand for products from July to September, while only receiving payments in November.

The key highlights for Q1 2020 and 2019 are reported below.

2019

2020

First 3 mth.

First 6 mth.

First 9 mth.

FY 2019

First 3 mth.

Euro thousands

2019

2019

2019

2020

Revenue

143,811

350,703

535,858

682,686

145,769

Full year portion

21.07%

51.37%

78.49%

100,00%

100,00%

Gross operating profit

18,490

59,938

90,244

105,923

14,873

% revenue from sales and services

12.86%

17.09%

16.84%

15.50%

10.20%

Full year portion

17.47%

56.64%

85.28%

100,00%

Adjusted gross operating profit

18,418

58,226

88,156

110,834

16,799

% revenue from sales and services

12.81%

16.60%

16.45%

16.10%

11.52%

Full year portion

16.65%

52.63%

79.68%

100,00%

Net Financial Debt

(578,278)

(602,365)

(583,771)

(498,150)

(584,592)

14

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Statement of Financial Position

The F.I.L.A. Group's financial highlights at March 31, 2020 are as follows.

March 31,

December 31,

Change

Euro thousands

2020

2019

2020 - 2019

Intangible assets

473,194

430,609

42,585

Property, plant & equipment

181,606

186,013

(4,407)

Financial assets

3,519

3,690

(171)

Net non-current assets

658,319

620,313

38,006

Other Assets/Non-Current Liabilities

17,793

18,347

(554)

Inventories

276,665

258,409

18,256

Trade receivables and other assets

153,139

141,339

11,800

Trade payables and other liabilities

(105,958)

(108,670)

2,712

Other current assets and liabilities

3,783

3,800

(17)

Net working capital

327,629

294,880

32,749

Provisions

(82,285)

(78,039)

(4,246)

Net invested capital

921,456

855,501

65,955

Equity

(336,864)

(357,351)

20,487

Net financial debt

(584,592)

(498,150)

(86,422)

Net funding sources

(921,456)

(855,501)

(65,955)

The F.I.L.A. Group's "Net invested capital" of Euro 921,456 thousand at March 31, 2020 was composed of Net Fixed Assets of Euro 658,319 thousand (up by Euro 38,006 thousand on December 31, 2019), "Net Working Capital" of Euro 327,629 thousand (up by Euro 32,749 thousand on December 31, 2019) and "Other non-current assets/liabilities" of Euro 17,793 thousand (up by Euro 554 thousand on December 31, 2019), net of "Provisions" of Euro 82,285 thousand (Euro 78,039 thousand at December 31, 2019).

"Intangible Assets" increased Euro 42,585 thousand compared to December 31, 2019, due mainly to M&A effects, which contributed to an increase in "Concessions, Licenses, Trademarks and Similar Rights" for Euro 12,045 thousand, in "Other Intangible Assets" for Euro 10,226 thousand, in addition to "Goodwill" of Euro 21,273 thousand, partially offset by amortisation and depreciation during the period, mainly recorded by F.I.L.A. S.p.A. following progress on the SAP project.

"Property, plant and equipment" decreased Euro 4,407 thousand on December 31, 2019. This decrease is mainly due to amortisation and depreciation for Euro 6,901 thousand, and is partially offset by investments and the M&A effect.

Net investments in the period amounted to Euro 3,071 thousand and were principally undertaken by DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd (India) and Dixon Ticonderoga Company (U.S.A.) to extend and develop local production and logistical sites. The movement also includes greater Fixed Assets related to M&A's for Euro 3,190 thousand.

15

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

The decrease in "Financial assets" compared to December 31, 2019 was Euro 171 thousand and mainly concerned financial receivables.

The increase in "Net Working Capital" of Euro 32,749 thousand relates to the following:

"Inventories" - increasing by Euro 18,256 thousand, mainly due to the net increase in stock at the F.I.L.A. Group for approx. Euro 15,022 thousand, and chiefly deriving from business seasonality, which resulted in higher stock ahead of the schools campaign, as well as M&A effects for Euro 3,234 thousand. The increase especially involved North America, France and Mexico;

"Trade Receivables and Other Receivables" - up Euro 11,800 thousand, mainly due to the seasonality of the F.I.L.A. Group's business and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, which were particularly prevalent in North America and Italy;

"Trade and Other Payables" - decreasing Euro 2,712 thousand, mainly due to payment of tax payables amplified by positive currency exchange effects for approx. Euro 4,571 thousand.

The increase in "Provisions" on December 31, 2019 of Euro 4,246 thousand principally concerns the:

Increase in "Deferred tax liabilities" of Euro 7,300 thousand, principally due to the tax effect concerning "Intangible Assets", recognised during the PPA relating to the M&A transaction;

Decrease in "Provisions for Risks and Charges" of Euro 1,028 thousand, mainly due to the use of restructuring provisions and other provisions;

Reduction in "Employee benefits" of Euro 2,026 thousand, mainly due to the actuarial gains recorded by the company Daler Rowney Ltd (United Kingdom).

The Equity attributable to owners of the companies of the F.I.L.A. Group, amounting to Euro 336,864 thousand, decreased on December 31, 2019 by Euro 20,488 thousand. Further to the net loss of Euro 5,938 thousand (of which Euro 115 thousand concerning non-controlling interests), the residual movement mainly concerned the decrease in the currency reserve of Euro 8,313 thousand and the negative movement in the IRS fair value hedge for Euro 8,966 thousand. This was partially mitigated by an increase in the "Actuarial/Gains Losses" reserve of Euro 1,919 thousand.

The F.I.L.A. Group "Net Financial Position" at March 31, 2020 was a net debt of Euro 584,592 thousand, increasing Euro 86,442 thousand on December 31, 2019. For greater details, reference should be made to the "Financial Overview" paragraph.

16

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Financial overview

The overview of the Q1 2020 Group operating and financial performance is completed by the Group Net Financial Position and Statement of Cash Flow reported below.

The Net Financial Positionat March 31, 2020 reports a debt of Euro 584,592 thousand.

March 31, 2020

December 31,2019

Change

Euro thousands

2020 - 2019

A

Cash

224

135

89

B

Other cash equivalents

124,476

100,057

(24,419)

C

Securities held for trading

-

-

-

D

Liquidity ( A + B + C)

124,700

100,192

24,508

E

Current loan assets

1,322

169

1,153

F

Current bank loans and borrowings

(144,335)

(79,511)

(64,824)

G

Current portion of non-current debt

(11,788)

(15,008)

3,220

H

Other current loans and borrowings

(8,939)

(8,187)

(752)

I

Current financial debt ( F + G + H )

(165,062)

(102,706)

(62,356)

J

Net current financial debt (I + E+ D)

(39,040)

(2,355)

(36,685)

K

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

(446,150)

(402,546)

(43,604)

L

Bonds issued

-

-

-

M

Other non-current loans and borrowings

(100,377)

(94,328)

(6,049)

N

Non-current financial debt ( K + L + M )

(546,527)

(496,874)

(49,653)

O

Net financial debt (J+N)

(585,567)

(499,219)

(86,348)

P

Loans issued to third parties

975

1,070

(95)

Q

Net financial debt (O + P) - F.I.L.A. Group

(584,592)

(498,150)

(86,442)

17

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Compared to December 31, 2019 (debt of Euro 498,150 thousand), the net financial debt at March 31, 2020 increased Euro 86,442 thousand, as outlined below in the Statement of Cash Flows.

Euro thousands

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Operating profit

2,859

8,097

Adjustments for non-cash items

8,587

7,115

Income taxes

(1,322)

(1,337)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities Before Changes in NWC

10,124

13,875

Change in NWC

(41,686)

(39,708)

Change in Inventories

(18,752)

(24,672)

Change in Trade receivables and Other Assets

(22,608)

(18,712)

Change in Trade payables and Other Liabilities

943

4,301

Change in Other Current Assets/Liabilities

(1,269)

(625)

Net cash Flows from Operating Activities

(31,562)

(25,834)

Investments in Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets

(3,661)

(3,704)

Equity Investments

81

20

Net cash Flows used in Investing Activities

(3,580)

(3,684)

Change in Equity

-

21

Interest Expense

(5,717)

(6,133)

Net cash Flows from (used in) Financing Activities

(5,717)

(6,111)

Other changes

1,429

(921)

Net cash flow from IFRS16

2,045

1,421

Total Net Cash Flows

(37,385)

(35,129)

Effect of exchange losses

3,374

(4,112)

Mark to mark hedging adj

(9,211)

(4,452)

NFD change due to IFRS16

380

(81,813)

NFD from M&A Transactions (Change in Consolidation Scope)

(43,600)

-

Change in Net Financial Debt

(86,442)

125,507

The net cash flow absorbed in Q1 2020 from "Operating Activities" of Euro 31,562 thousand (absorption of operating cash in Q1 2019 of Euro 25,834 thousand) concerns:

Generation of Euro 10,124 thousand (Euro 13,875 thousand in Q1 2019) from "EBIT", based on the difference of the "Value" and the "Costs of Cash Generation" and the remaining ordinary income components, excluding financial management;

Outflows of Euro 41,686 thousand (Euro 39,708 thousand in Q1 2019) attributable to "working capital movements", primarily related to the increases in "Inventories" and "Trade Receivables and Other Receivables", partially offset by the decrease in "Trade Payables and Other Payables".

"Investing activities" absorbed liquidity of Euro 3,580 thousand (Euro 3,684 thousand in Q1 2019), mainly due to the use of cash for Euro 3,661 thousand (Euro 3,704 thousand in Q1 2019) for tangible and intangible asset investment, particularly regarding DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd (India) and Dixon Ticonderoga Company (U.S.A.).

Cash flow from "Financing Activities" absorbed liquidity of Euro 5,717 thousand (Euro 6,111 thousand at March 31, 2019), mainly due to interest paid on loans and credit lines granted to Group companies

18

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Excluding the currency effect from the translation of the net financial positions in currencies other than the Euro (positive Euro 3,374 thousand), the adjustment to Mark-to-Market hedges of a negative Euro 9,211 thousand and the movement in the net debt due to the application of IFRS 16, equal to a positive Euro 2,425 thousand, and the negative movement generated by corporate transactions of Euro 43,600 thousand, due to the acquisition of the new business unit, the change in the Group's net financial position is therefore a negative Euro 86,442 thousand (debt of Euro 125,507 thousand at March 31, 2019).

Changes in net cash and cash equivalents are detailed below.

Euro thousands

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Opening Cash and Cash Equivalents

85,579

146,831

Cash and cash equivalents

100,191

157,602

Current account overdrafts

(14,612)

(10,771)

Closing Cash and Cash Equivalents

91,438

85,579

Cash and cash equivalents

124,700

100,191

Current account overdrafts

(33,262)

(14,612)

19

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Segment reporting

In terms of segment reporting, the F.I.L.A. Group has adopted IFRS 8, mandatory on January 1, 2009.

IFRS 8 requires an entity to base segment reporting on internal reporting, which is regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to allocate resources to the various segments and assess performance.

Geographical segments are the primary basis of analysis and of decision-making by the F.I.L.A. Group's management, therefore fully in line with the internal reporting prepared for these purposes.

In particular, the Company's business is divided into five business segments, each of which is composed of various geographical areas, i.e. (i) Europe, (ii) North America (USA and Canada), (iii) Central and South America, (iv) Asia and (v) the Rest of the World, which includes South Africa and Australia. Each of the five business segments designs, markets, purchases, manufactures and sells products under known consumer brands in demand amongst end users and used in schools, homes and workplaces. Product designs are adapted to end users' preferences in each geographical region.

The group's products are similar in terms of quality and production, target market, margins, sales network and customers, even with reference to the different brands which the group markets. Accordingly, there is no diversification by segments in consideration of the substantial uniformity of the risks and benefits relating to the products produced by the F.I.L.A. Group.

The accounting policies applied to segment reporting are in line with those used for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

Business Segment Reporting of the F.I.L.A. Group aggregates companies by region on the basis of the "entity location".

For disclosure upon the association between the geographical segments and F.I.L.A. group companies, reference should be made to the attachments to the report in the "List of companies included in the consolidation scope and other equity investments" paragraph.

The segment reporting required in accordance with IFRS 8 is presented below.

20

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Geographical segments - Statement of financial position

The key statement of financial position figures for the F.I.L.A. Group by geographic area, at March 31, 2020

and December 31, 2019, are reported below:

March 31, 2020

Europe

North

Central & South

Asia

Rest

Consolidation

F.I.L.A. Group

America

America

of the World

Euro thousands

Intangible Assets

145,970

241,448

1,190

23,677

-

60,909

473,194

Property, plant & equipment

68,615

49,777

21,492

41,531

191

-

181,606

Total non-current assets

214,585

291,225

22,682

65,208

191

60,909

654,800

of which Intercompany

(76)

Inventories

95,812

118,441

33,102

29,662

2,361

(2,713)

276,665

Trade receivables and Other assets

92,849

49,086

47,654

15,753

985

(53,188)

153,139

Trade payables and other liabilities

(79,891)

(40,664)

(16,521)

(17,758)

(3,512)

52,388

(105,958)

Other Current Assets and Liabilities

1,511

2,298

241

(267)

-

-

3,783

Net Working Capital

110,281

129,161

64,476

27,390

(166)

(3,513)

327,629

of which Intercompany

(10,064)

4,927

27

(1,447)

3,046

Net Financial Debt

(249,027)

(281,847)

(41,599)

(10,313)

(1,897)

91

(584,592)

of which Intercompany

91

December 31, 2019

Europe

North

Central - South

Asia

Rest

Consolidation

F.I.L.A. Group

America

America

of the World

Euro thousands

Intangible Assets

106,092

236,959

1,517

24,904

-

61,137

430,609

Property, plant & equipment

67,576

49,328

26,028

42,839

242

-

186,013

Total non-current assets

173,668

286,287

27,545

67,743

242

61,137

616,622

of which Intercompany

(76)

Inventories

88,746

104,253

36,068

29,814

2,548

(3,020)

258,409

Trade Receivables and other assets

74,994

40,992

55,098

15,420

1,463

(46,628)

141,339

Trade payables and other liabilities

(71,699)

(34,421)

(22,923)

(21,434)

(3,179)

44,986

(108,670)

Other Current Assets and Liabilities

1,465

2,700

153

(518)

-

-

3,800

Net Working Capital

93,506

113,524

68,396

23,282

832

(4,662)

294,878

of which Intercompany

(10,153)

1,906

3,169

(2,340)

2,756

Net Financial Debt

(189,531)

(256,843)

(42,913)

(7,599)

(2,185)

921

(498,150)

of which Intercompany

921

21

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Business Segments - Income Statement

The income statement for the F.I.L.A. Group by region for Q1 2020 and Q1 2019 is reported below:

March 31, 2020

Europe

North

Central - South

Asia

Rest of the

Consolidation

F.I.L.A.

America

America

World

Group

Euro thousands

Revenue

67,229

71,515

18,560

27,132

738

(39,405)

145,769

of which Intercompany

(20,325)

(2,903)

(9,141)

(7,036)

Gross operating profit (loss)

2,739

8,096

1,004

3,414

(494)

114

14,873

Operating profit (loss)

(1,945)

4,638

79

1,299

(516)

118

3,673

Net financial income (expense)

(7,287)

(1,839)

(2,447)

(249)

(221)

3,482

(8,561)

of which Intercompany

3,465

2

(7)

4

19

Profit (loss) for the year

(9,566)

2,297

(2.301)

797

(737)

3,572

(5,938)

Non-controlling interests

(56)

66

-

106

(1)

-

115

Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent

(9,509)

2,231

(2.301)

691

(736)

3,572

(6,053)

March 31, 2019

Europe

North

Central - South

Asia

Rest of the

Consolidation

F.I.L.A.

America

America

World

Group

Euro thousands

Revenue

69,064

69,490

19,741

29,726

781

(44,991)

143,811

of which Intercompany

(21,219)

(7,370)

(7,365)

(9,036)

Gross operating profit (loss)

4,247

7,052

250

3,677

(45)

3,309

18,490

Operating profit (loss)

1,081

4,649

(194)

2,326

(63)

496

8,295

Net financial income (expense)

(3,095)

(1,845)

(986)

(60)

138

(43)

(5,892)

of which Intercompany

(43)

Profit (loss) for the year

(1,709)

2,207

(1.225)

1,620

75

150

1,119

Non-controlling interests

203

-

-

423

626

Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent

(1,912)

2,207

(1.225)

1,197

75

150

493

Business Segments - Other Information

The "other information", concerning tangible and intangible fixed asset investments of Group companies by

region for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 is reported below:

March 31, 2020

Europe

North

Central - South

Asia

Rest of the

F.I.L.A.

America

America

World

Group

Euro thousands

Intangible assets

579

-

-

11

-

590

Property, plant and equipment

309

1.055

330

1,368

10

3,071

Right-of-use assets

1,261

368

246

28

-

1,902

Net investments

2,149

1,423

576

1,407

10

5,563

March 31, 2019

Europe

North

Central - South

Asia

Rest of the

F.I.L.A.

America

America

World

Group

Euro thousands

Intangible assets

1,170

39

-

-

-

1,209

Property, plant and equipment

597

417

120

1,359

3

2,495

Right-of-use assets

18,193

31,247

18,862

13,470

150

81,922

Net investments

19,960

31,703

18,982

14,829

153

85,626

22

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Subsequent events

As regards the lockdown following the Coronavirus pandemic, at the date of this report, the Group's plant are operational, in accordance with the regulations for each country, though not at full capacity in order to protect worker safety.

Outlook

The 2020 outlook will be affected by the instability resulting from the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which was disclosed in the "Subsequent events" section. The F.I.L.A. Group continues to monitor the developing situation in order to minimise its social and workplace health and safety impacts, in addition to the operating, equity and financial situation, by drawing up and rolling out flexible and timely action plans.

Treasury shares

At March 31, 2020, the Company did not hold any treasury shares.

23

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

II - Consolidated Financial Statements of the F.I.L.A. Group at March 31, 2020

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Euro thousands

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets

1,244,331

1,150,979

Non-current assets

677,129

639,774

Intangible assets

473,194

430,609

Property, plant and equipment

181,606

186,013

Non-current financial assets

3,506

3,783

Equity-accounted investments

957

947

Other equity investments

31

31

Deferred tax assets

17,728

18,391

Current assets

567,202

511,205

Current financial assets

1,322

169

Current tax assets

11,376

11,097

Inventories

276,665

258,409

Trade receivables and other assets

153,139

141,339

Cash and cash equivalents

124,700

100,191

Liabilities and equity

1,244,331

1,150,979

Equity

336,864

357,351

Share capital

46,877

46,877

Reserves

(29,059)

(15,312)

Retained earnings

299,407

275,606

Profit for the period

(6,052)

24,000

Equity attributable to the owners of the parent

311,512

331,171

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

25,692

26,180

Non-current liabilities

627,586

572,817

Non-current financial liabilities

523,745

483,303

Financial instruments

22,782

13,571

Employee benefits

9,775

11,800

Provisions for risks and charges

780

937

Deferred tax liabilities

70,462

63,162

Other liabilities

42

44

Current liabilities

279,881

220,811

Current financial liabilities

165,062

102,706

Current provisions for risks and charges

1,268

2,139

Current tax liabilities

7,593

7,296

Trade payables and other liabilities

105,958

108,670

24

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Consolidated Income Statement

Euro thousands

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Revenue

145,769

143,811

Income

3,132

1,666

Total revenue

148,901

145,477

Raw materials, consumables, supplies and goods

(84,750)

(85,611)

Services and use of third party assets

(30,135)

(29,905)

Other costs

(3,753)

(1,915)

Change in raw materials, semi-finished products, work in progress and finished goods

19,879

25,310

Personnel expense

(35,269)

(34,866)

Amortisationand depreciation

(10,649)

(9,815)

Net impairment losses on trade receivables and other assets

(551)

(337)

Other net impairment losses

-

(43)

Total operating costs

(145,227)

(137,182)

Operating profit

3,673

8,295

Financial income

1,490

3,149

Financial expense

(10,094)

(9,071)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investments

43

30

Net financial expense

(8,561)

(5,892)

Pre -tax profit

(4,888)

2,403

Income taxes

(1,398)

(1,825)

Deferred taxes

348

541

Total taxes

(1,050)

(1,284)

Profit from continuing operations

(5,938)

1,119

Profit for the year

(5,938)

1,119

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

Owners of the parent

Other comprehensive income (expense) which may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange losses

Hedging reserves

115

626

(6,053)

493

(17,279)

4,001

(8,313)

8,387

(8,966)

(4,386)

Other comprehensive income which may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Actuarial gain

Taxes

1,919(207)

2,442(253)

(523)46

Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax effect

(15,360)

3,794

Comprehensive expense

(21,297)

4,913

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

(832)

1,223

Owners of the parent

(20,465)

3,690

Earnings per share:

basic

(0.12)

0.01

diluted

(0.12)

0.01

25

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Statement of Changes in Equity

Note 12.A Statement of Changes in Equity

Profit

Equity

Capital and

Profit

Equity

Share

reserves att.

attributable

attributable

Legal

Actuarial

Other

Translation

Retained

attributable

attributable

Share capital

premium

to non-

to non-

to non-

Total equity

reserve

reserve

reserves

reserve

earnings

to the owners

to the owners

reserve

controlling

controlling

controlling

of the parent

of the parent

interests

interests

interests

Euro thousands

-

-

-

December 31, 2018

46,799

7,434

151,769

(3,253)

(24,192)

(22,524)

148,939

8,747

313,719

23,376

1,714

25,090

338,809

Profit for the year

24,000

24,000

2,105

2,105

26,105

Other comprehensive income (expense)

-

(961)

(8,402)

6.467

(2,896)

(241)

(241)

(3,137)

Other changes

77

1,839

-

(1,498)

-

418

(538)

(583)

(165)

,

Profit for the year recognised directly in

77

-

1,839

(961)

(9,900)

6,467

-

24,000

21,522

(824)

2,105

1,281

22,803

equity

Allocation of the 2018 profit

331

(331)

8,747

(8,747)

-

1,714

(1,714)

-

-

Dividends

(4,070)

(4,070)

(191)

(191)

(4,261)

December 31, 2019

46,876

7,765

153,608

(4,214)

(34,423)

(16,057)

153,616

24,000

331,717

(24,075)

2,105

26,180

357,351

Profit for the year

(6,053)

(6,053)

115

115

(5,938)

Other comprehensive income (expense)

1,919

(8,966)

(7,366)

(14,413)

(947)

(947)

(15,360)

Other changes

-

467

467

343

343

(810)

,

Profit for the year recognised directly in

1,919

(8,499)

(7,366)

-

(6,053)

(19,999)

(604)

115

(489)

(20,488)

equity

Allocation of the 2018 profit

24,000

(24,000)

2,105

(2,105)

Dividends

March 31, 2020

46,876

7,765

153,608

(2,295)

(42,922)

(23,423)

177,616

(6,053)

311,172

25,576

115

25,692

336,864

26

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Euro thousands

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Operating profit

(5,938)

1,119

Non-monetary and other adjustments:

21,671

17,210

Amortisation and depreciation

7,946

7,094

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,704

2.721

Net impairment losses on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

-

43

Impairment gains/losses on trade receivables and write-downs of inventories

(301)

(45)

Accruals for post-employment and other employees benefits

953

873

Accruals to/reversals of the provision for risks and charges

-

(823)

Exchange losses on foreign currency trade receivables and payables

770

198

Net gains on the sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

(11)

(28)

Net financial expense

8,604

5,922

Net gains on equity investments

(43)

(30)

Taxes

1,050

1,284

Addition for:

(3,508)

813

Income taxes paid

(1,322)

(1,337)

Net unrealised exchange gains/losses on foreign currency assets and liabilities

(2,167)

2,311

Net realised exchange gains/losses on foreign currency assets and liabilities

(20)

(160)

Cash flows from operating activities before changes in net working capital

12,226

16,421

Changes in net working capital:

(41,686)

(39,708)

Change in inventories

(18,752)

(24,931)

Change in trade receivables and other assets

(22,608)

(18,712)

Change in trade payables and other liabilities

943

4,301

Change in other liabilities, net

(994)

(54)

Change in post-employment and other employee benefits

(275)

(570)

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(29,460)

(20,566)

Net increase in intangible assets

(590)

(1,209)

Net increase in property, plant and equipment

(3,071)

(2,495)

Net increase in equity investments measured at cost

(22,564)

-

Net increase/decrease in other financial assets

96

(185)

Interest collected

81

20

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(26,048)

(3,869)

Change in equity

-

21

Financial expense

(5,717)

(6,133)

Lease expense of rights-of-use assets

(1,473)

-

Net increase/decrease in loans and borrowings and other financial liabilities

89,822

(87,938)

Net increase/decrease in lease liabilities of rights-of-use assets

(2,168)

-

Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

80,463

(95,547)

Exchange gains and Other non-monetary changes

1,939

(159)

Net cash flows for the year

26,894

(120,141)

Opening cash and cash equivalents net of current account overdrafts

85,580

146,831

Opening cash and cash equivalents net of current account overdrafts (change in consolidation

(21,036)

-

scope)

Closing cash and cash equivalents net of current account overdrafts

91,438

26,690

27

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

  1. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 totalled Euro 124,700 thousand; current account overdrafts amounted to Euro 33,262 thousand net of relative interest.
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 totalled Euro 100,191 thousand; current account overdrafts amounted to Euro 14,612 thousand net of relative interest.
  3. The cash flows are presented using the indirect method. In order to provide a more complete and accurate presentation of the individual cash flows, the effects fromnon-cash operations were eliminated (including the translation of statement of financial position items in currencies other than the Euro), where significant. These effects were aggregated and included in the account "Other non-cash changes".

Euro thousands

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Opening cash and cash equivalents

85,579

146,831

Cash and cash equivalents

100,191

157,602

Current account overdrafts

(14,612)

(10,771)

Closing cash and cash equivalents

91,438

85,579

Cash and cash equivalents

124,700

100,191

Current account overdrafts

(33,262)

(14,612)

28

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Attachments

Attachment 1 - List of companies included in the consolidation and other equity Investments

% Held

% Held

Non

Segment

Year of

directly

% Held

Company

Country

F.I.L.A.

Held By

Recognition

controlling

IFRS 81

acquisition

(F.I.L.A.

indirectly

Group

interests

S.p.A.)

Johann Froescheis Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Germany

EU

2008

99,53%

0,47%

100,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik Verwaltungs GmbH

Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik Verwaltungs GmbH

Germany

EU

2008

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Johann Froescheis Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik GmbH &

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Co. KG

2

Sweden

EU

2008

0,00%

50,00%

50,00%

Johann Froescheis Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik GmbH &

Line-by-Line

50,00%

F.I.L.A. Nordic AB

Co. KG

FILA Stationary and Office Equipment Industry Ltd. Co.

Turkey

EU

2011

100,00%

0,00%

100,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Fila Stationary O.O.O.

Russia

EU

2013

90,00%

0,00%

90,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

10,00%

Industria Maimeri S.p.A.

Italy

EU

2014

51,00%

0,00%

51,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

49,00%

Fila Hellas Single Member S.A.

Greece

EU

2013

100,00%

0,00%

100,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Fila Polska Sp. Z.o.o

Poland

EU

2015

51,00%

0,00%

51,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

49,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

U.S.A.

NA

2005

100,00%

0,00%

100,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Dixon Canadian Holding Inc.

Canada

NA

2005

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Grupo F.I.L.A.-Dixon, S.A. de C.V.

Mexico

CSA

2005

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Dixon Canadian Holding Inc.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

F.I.L.A. Chile Ltda

Chile

CSA

2000

0,79%

99,21%

100,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

Line-by-Line

0,00%

FILA S.p.A.

FILA Argentina S.A.

Argentina

CSA

2000

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

F.I.L.A. Chile Ltda

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

Beijing F.I.L.A.-Dixon Stationery Company Ltd.

China

AS

2005

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Xinjiang F.I.L.A.-Dixon Plantation Company Ltd.

China

AS

2008

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Beijing F.I.L.A.-Dixon Stationery Company Ltd.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

PT. Lyra Akrelux

Indonesia

AS

2008

0,00%

52,00%

52,00%

Johann Froescheis Lyra Bleistift-Fabrik GmbH &

Line-by-Line

48,00%

Co. KG

FILA Dixon Stationery (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

China

AS

2013

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Beijing F.I.L.A.-Dixon Stationery Company Ltd.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

FILA SA PTY LTD

South Africa

RM

2014

99,43%

0,00%

99,43%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

0,57%

Canson Art & Craft Yixing Co., Ltd.

China

AS

2015

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Beijing F.I.L.A.-Dixon Stationery Company Ltd.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd

India

AS

2015

51,00%

0,00%

51,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

49,00%

Renoir Topco Ltd

U.K.

EU

2016

100,00%

0,00%

100,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Renoir Midco Ltd

U.K.

EU

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Renoir Topco Ltd

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Renoir Bidco Ltd

U.K.

EU

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Renoir Midco Ltd

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Renoir Bidco Ltd

FILA Benelux SA

Belgium

EU

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Daler Rowney Ltd

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Daler Board Company Ltd

Daler Rowney Ltd

U.K.

EU

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Renoir Bidco Ltd

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Daler Rowney GmbH

Germany

EU

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Daler Rowney Ltd

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Lukas-Nerchau GmbH

Germany

EU

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Daler Rowney GmbH

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Nerchauer Malfarben GmbH

Germany

EU

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Daler Rowney GmbH

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Brideshore srl

Domenica Republic

CSA

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Daler Rowney Ltd

Line-by-Line

0,00%

St. Cuthberts Holding Limited

U.K.

EU

2016

100,00%

0,00%

100,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

St. Cuthberts Mill Limited

U.K.

EU

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

St. Cuthberts Holding Limited

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Fila Iberia S. L.

Spain

EU

2016

96,77%

0,00%

96,77%

F.I.L.A. Hispania S.L.

Line-by-Line

3,23%

Canson SAS

France

EU

2016

100,00%

0,00%

100,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Canson Brasil I.P.E. LTDA

Brazil

CSA

2016

0,04%

99,96%

100,00%

Canson SAS

Line-by-Line

0,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Lodi 12 SAS

France

EU

2016

100,00%

0,00%

100,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Canson Australia PTY LTD

Australia

RM

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Lodi 12 SAS

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Canson Qingdao Ltd.

China

AS

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Lodi 12 SAS

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Canson Italy S.r.l.

Italy

EU

2016

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Lodi 12 SAS

Line-by-Line

0,00%

FILA Art Products AG

Switzerland

EU

2017

52,00%

0,00%

52,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

48,00%

FILA Art and Craft Ltd

Israel

AS

2018

51,00%

0,00%

51,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

49,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga ART ULC

Canada

NA

2018

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Dixon Canadian Holding Inc.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

Castle Hill Crafts

U.K.

EU

2018

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Creativity International

U.K.

EU

2018

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Castle Hill Crafts

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Princeton Hong Kong

Hong Kong

AS

2018

0,00%

100,00%

100,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Fila Arches SAS

France

EU

2019

100,00%

0,00%

100,00%

FILA S.p.A.

Line-by-Line

0,00%

Fila Specialty Paper LLC

U.S.A.

NA

2019

0,00%

50,00%

50,00%

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

Line-by-Line

50,00%

Pioneer Stationery Pvt Ltd.

India

AS

2015

0,00%

51,00%

51,00%

DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd

Equity method

49,00%

Uniwrite Pens and Plastics Pvt Ltd

Inida

AS

2016

0,00%

60,00%

60,00%

DOMS Industries Pvt Ltd

Equity method

40,00%

1 - EU- Europe; NA- North America; CSA- Central South America; AS- Asia; RM- Rest of the world 2 - Although not holding more than 50% of the share capital, considered a subsidiary under IFRS10

29

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Attachment 2 - Business combinations

Arches

On March 2, 2020, F.I.L.A.- Arches S.A.S., a French company wholly-owned by F.I.L.A., completed the purchase of the fine art business unit of the company specialised in fine art operating through the ARCHES® brand, until now managed by the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Group, finalizing the non-binding memorandum of understanding signed on October 30, 2019 between F.I.L.A. S.p.A. and Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj and its French subsidiary, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Arches.

At March 31, 2020, the acquisition contributed to the result only for the profit/loss for the period between March 2, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

The acquisition resulted in a total outlay of Euro 43,600 thousand, for Euro 43,032 thousand against the value of the business unit including the value from the PPA, equal to Euro 21,759 thousand, and Euro 568 thousand for post-employment benefits concerning the personnel transferred from Ahlstrom-Munksjö Arches.

The differential between the net financial outlay of Euro 43,032 thousand and the value of the business unit acquired at that date resulted in the recognition of Goodwill of Euro 21,273 thousand. The breakdown of the calculation of Goodwill considering the above-stated effects at the transaction date are reported in detail:

Financial outlay

Value asset deal acquired

PPA value

Difference between financial outlay and book value of asset deal acquired (Goodwill)

43,032

7,103

14,656

21,273

30

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

The value of the assets and liabilities resulting from the acquisition of the business unit at the acquisition date

were:

Value of Asset Deal March 2, 2020

Asse ts

51,216

Non-current assets

46,902

Intangible assets

43,544

of which Goodwill

21,273

Property, plant and equipment

3,190

Deferred tax assets

168

Current assets

4,314

Current financial assets

1,080

Inventories

3,234

Liabilities and equity

(8,184)

Equity

-

Non-current liabilities

(8,184)

Staff Leaving Indeminities and Other Personnel Benefits

(568)

Deferred tax liabilities

(7,616)

Current liabilities

-

Financial outlay

43,032

31

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Atypical and/or unusual Transactions

In accordance with Consob Communication of July 28, 2006, during Q1 2020 the F.I.L.A. Group did not undertake any atypical and/or unusual operations as defined by this communication, whereby atypical and/or unusual transactions refer to transactions which for size/importance, nature of the counterparties, nature of the transaction, method in determining the transfer price or time period (close to the period-end) may give rise to doubts in relation to: the correctness/completeness of the information in the financial statements, conflicts of interest, the safeguarding of the company's assets and the protection of non-controlling shareholders.

The Board of Directors

THE CHAIRMAN

GIOVANNI GORNO TEMPINI

32

Interim Financial Report

March 31, 2020

Declaration of the Executive Officer for Financial Reporting

33

